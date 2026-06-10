As the 2026 FIFA World Cup opens across North America, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo prepare for what could be their final appearances on football's grandest stage, with Messi and defending champion Argentina widely viewed as having stronger title prospects than Ronaldo and a talented but slightly less favored Portugal side.

Recent power rankings and betting markets consistently place Argentina among the top contenders, often just behind European powerhouses like Spain and France, while Portugal sits comfortably in the top six to eight but faces longer odds for outright glory. Argentina's blend of experience, squad depth and recent success gives Messi the higher chance of lifting the trophy again.

Current Form and Squad Strength

Argentina enters as defending champions after their dramatic 2022 triumph in Qatar. Under coach Lionel Scaloni, the Albiceleste have maintained high standards, boasting a deep squad featuring stars like Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul and Emiliano Martinez alongside the 41-year-old Messi. Recent warm-up results and Nations League performances reinforce their status as serious contenders.

Portugal, led by Roberto Martinez, also arrives in strong shape after winning the UEFA Nations League. The squad features a mix of veterans and rising talents including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes. Ronaldo, at 41, brings leadership and goal threat, though his role has evolved toward a more focal, less physically demanding presence.

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FIFA rankings as of early June place Argentina near the summit (often third or higher), with Portugal typically fifth. Power rankings from sources like ESPN, GOAL and FOX Sports similarly favor Argentina slightly over Portugal in overall tournament simulations.

Betting Markets and Expert Views

Pre-tournament odds reflect Argentina's edge. Markets list Argentina with implied probabilities around 12-15% or better for the title, while Portugal trails at roughly 8-12%. Spain and France lead the betting, but Argentina's status as defending champions and recent consistency keep them prominent.

Experts highlight Argentina's balance and championship pedigree. Portugal's depth draws praise, with former coach Jurgen Klinsmann noting similarities to Argentina's 2022 setup where players rallied around Messi. Still, most analysts give Messi's side the clearer path to success.

Group Stage and Potential Paths

Argentina faces Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J, a favorable draw that should allow progression. Portugal tackles DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K, also manageable but potentially more competitive.

Bracket dynamics raise the possibility of a Messi-Ronaldo clash in the quarterfinals if both top their groups. Such a matchup would be historic, pitting the two all-time greats against each other in what may be their last World Cup. Both teams are heavy favorites to advance from the group stage.

Messi's Enduring Influence

At 41, Messi continues to impact games through vision, passing and leadership rather than explosive pace. His presence elevates teammates, as seen in Qatar. Recent comments and performances suggest he remains committed to guiding Argentina toward another deep run. Experts argue he still offers more on-field value to his team than Ronaldo at this stage.

Messi has already achieved World Cup glory, reducing pressure while adding motivation for a repeat — a rare feat last accomplished by Brazil in the early 1960s.

Ronaldo's Quest for Glory

Ronaldo seeks the one major international honor still missing from his trophy-laden career. His longevity is remarkable, having scored in five World Cups, and he remains a focal point for Portugal. Recent form, including key Nations League contributions, shows he can still deliver in decisive moments.

However, Portugal must manage Ronaldo's workload carefully while relying on a younger supporting cast. The team's strength lies in its overall quality, but replicating Argentina's championship chemistry may prove challenging.

Key Factors for Success

Injuries, form upon arrival and tactical execution will decide outcomes. The expanded 48-team format offers more opportunities but increases physical demands across a grueling schedule. Both squads benefit from experienced coaches and strong depth, yet Argentina's recent major tournament pedigree provides a slight psychological edge.

Home-continent advantage for neither side levels the playing field somewhat, though travel and venue familiarity could play minor roles. Defensive solidity, midfield control and clinical finishing remain paramount in knockout stages.

Broader Context and Legacy

A potential Argentina-Portugal quarterfinal or deeper run would create unforgettable narratives for both icons. Messi aims to cement his legacy with a second title; Ronaldo seeks to cap his career with the ultimate prize. Regardless of the result, their participation in a record sixth World Cup marks a historic chapter.

Analysts caution against over-focusing on the two stars. Modern success depends on collective effort, and both nations possess the talent to go far. Yet current assessments tilt toward Argentina advancing further on average.

Tournament Outlook

Spain leads most power rankings and betting, followed closely by France and England. Argentina sits comfortably in the top five, with Portugal in the top eight. The path to the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium will test depth and adaptability across three host nations.

For Messi and Ronaldo, the focus remains on maximizing their final opportunities. Argentina's defending champion status and squad harmony give Messi the higher probability of World Cup victory in 2026. Portugal remains a dangerous contender capable of surprises, particularly if Ronaldo inspires a special run.

As the tournament unfolds, football fans worldwide will watch these legends chase history. Whether in direct confrontation or parallel journeys, their contributions will enrich what promises to be a memorable World Cup. The edge currently belongs to Messi and Argentina, but football's unpredictability ensures nothing is guaranteed.

Both players have already secured their places among the all-time greats. A second title for Messi or a first for Ronaldo would add fitting capstones to extraordinary careers that have defined an era of the sport.