NEW YORK — As the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, soccer's brightest talents are preparing for the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, where legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could make final appearances alongside a new wave of superstars ready to claim the global stage.

With just months until the June kickoff, pundits and analysts have compiled consensus rankings of the players expected to define the competition. Drawing from recent club form, Ballon d'Or contention and international pedigree, the top 10 blend proven winners, explosive attackers and midfield maestros who could lift their nations to glory in the 48-team tournament.

Here is one widely discussed ranking of the 10 best players poised to star at World Cup 2026, based on current performances, expert consensus from outlets like The New York Times, Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports, and projections for the summer spectacle:

10. Harry Kane (England) The Bayern Munich striker enters the tournament as one of the most reliable goal scorers on the planet. At 32, Kane has continued his remarkable scoring pace, netting dozens of goals in the Bundesliga while captaining England with quiet leadership. Though England has historically fallen short in major finals, Kane's clinical finishing and aerial ability make him a constant threat. Many see him as a strong Golden Boot contender if the Three Lions advance deep.

9. Jude Bellingham (England) The Real Madrid midfielder has evolved into a complete box-to-box force. Bellingham's blend of physicality, technical skill and goal-scoring instinct has made him indispensable for club and country. At the 2026 World Cup, he will likely anchor England's midfield, driving transitions and creating chances. His maturity at a young age positions him as a future Ballon d'Or favorite and a player capable of dictating the tempo against any opponent.

8. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) The dazzling winger has cemented his status among the world's elite with electrifying performances for Real Madrid. Vinícius combines blistering pace, close control and clinical finishing, often unbalancing defenses single-handedly. For Brazil, he will carry the attacking burden alongside emerging talents. If Brazil clicks under new management, Vinícius could produce highlight-reel moments that define the tournament.

7. Pedri (Spain) Injury setbacks have delayed but not diminished Pedri's promise. The Barcelona midfielder's vision, passing range and composure under pressure recall the great Spanish midfielders of past eras. Spain enters 2026 as a favorite after strong recent showings, and a fit Pedri could orchestrate their possession-based style to perfection. His ability to control games while contributing defensively makes him one of the most complete midfielders on the list.

6. Ousmane Dembélé (France) The reigning Ballon d'Or holder brings flair and unpredictability to Didier Deschamps' star-studded France squad. Dembélé's dribbling, speed and improved decision-making have elevated his game to new heights. Whether starting wide or cutting inside, he creates chaos for opposing defenses. France remains a top contender, and Dembélé's form could prove the difference in tight knockout matches.

5. Erling Haaland (Norway) The Manchester City striker is a goal-scoring machine whose physical presence and finishing terrorize defenses. Though Norway faces a tough qualifying path, Haaland's individual brilliance often transcends team limitations. At the World Cup, his aerial dominance and poaching instincts could see him challenge for the Golden Boot. Many experts view him as a "freak" talent capable of breaking records on the biggest stage.

4. Lamine Yamal (Spain) The teenage sensation from Barcelona has exploded onto the scene, combining outrageous skill with mature decision-making. At just 18 during the tournament, Yamal's dribbling, vision and goal threat have drawn comparisons to legends. Spain's fluid attacking style suits his talents perfectly, and many predict he will deliver breakout performances that captivate global audiences in his first World Cup.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Even at 41, Ronaldo's hunger and goal-scoring record remain unmatched. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has stated his desire to feature in a record sixth World Cup. While his role may shift toward leadership and opportunistic finishing, his presence alone inspires teammates and intimidates opponents. Portugal will rely on his experience and clutch mentality in high-stakes moments.

2. Kylian Mbappé (France) The dynamic forward continues to terrorize defenses with his explosive pace and clinical edge. Now at Real Madrid, Mbappé has added layers to his game while maintaining his status as one of the planet's most dangerous attackers. France enters as a top favorite, and a fully fit Mbappé could lead them to back-to-back titles or at least a deep run. Knee concerns aside, he remains the benchmark for modern forwards.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) The defending champion and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner tops nearly every expert list for his enduring genius. At 38 or 39, Messi's vision, passing and ability to create magic in tight spaces have not faded. Whether he plays a full role or features in a more limited capacity, his presence elevates Argentina. Many view 2026 as potentially his farewell tournament, adding emotional weight to every touch. His legacy as one of the greatest ensures he will remain the focal point.

These rankings reflect a blend of current club form, international impact and projected influence at the 2026 tournament. Veterans like Messi and Ronaldo bring experience and star power, while young phenoms such as Yamal and Bellingham represent the future. Midfielders like Pedri and Bellingham highlight the importance of control, while attackers dominate the upper echelons due to their match-winning potential.

Debates rage across fan communities and media. Some lists elevate American Christian Pulisic for his role in hosting the event, while others emphasize goalkeepers like Gianluigi Donnarumma or defenders like Achraf Hakimi. Ultimately, the World Cup often produces unexpected heroes, and injuries or form dips could reshuffle expectations rapidly.

The expanded format with 48 teams offers more opportunities for surprises, but the spotlight will inevitably fall on these elite talents. Fans in stadiums across North America and billions watching globally will witness whether established superstars deliver one last masterclass or whether the next generation seizes the moment.

As qualifiers conclude and final squads take shape, anticipation builds for what promises to be one of the most star-studded World Cups in history. From Messi's potential swan song to Yamal's coming-out party, the 2026 tournament is set to deliver unforgettable moments centered on these 10 exceptional players — and many more who will battle alongside them.