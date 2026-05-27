Read more (VIDEO) Spurs Even Western Conference Finals Series at 2-2 with 103-82 Game 4 Victory Over Thunder (VIDEO) Spurs Even Western Conference Finals Series at 2-2 with 103-82 Game 4 Victory Over Thunder

NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, Alex Caruso led another strong bench effort with 22 and the Oklahoma City Thunder moved one win away from a return trip to the NBA Finals by beating the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 on Tuesday night.

Jared McCain, starting in place of injured teammates Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, added 20 points in his first playoff start for the defending NBA champion Thunder, who lead the Western Conference finals 3-2. Chet Holmgren contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Hartenstein posted 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Thunder, limited to 82 points in a Game 4 loss two days earlier, reached 82 points by early in the third quarter on Tuesday. Oklahoma City erupted for 40 points in the second quarter to seize control and maintained the advantage throughout.

"We obviously played a lot better, in terms of our process and then also the outcome," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "It's a playoff series. If you look at any playoff series that goes to six games, at least, there's going to be some tough games. We had a tough game the other night. This team does a great job of just coming back in the next day in a very neutral way, taking whatever the lessons are, applying them forward and getting into the next opportunity."

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 24 points. Julian Champagnie added 22, and Victor Wembanyama scored 20 but struggled with 4-of-15 shooting. Keldon Johnson contributed 15 off the bench. San Antonio missed 29 of 41 three-point attempts.

"It just felt like it was a little bit of everything in terms of we did not put ourselves in position enough to be successful on each possession," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "And so, to beat a team of this caliber, in their building, with the stakes, we'll need to be a lot better to give yourself a chance."

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in San Antonio. A potential Game 7 would return to Oklahoma City on Saturday. The winner will face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 set for June 3.

The victory marked a sharp turnaround for the Thunder after their Game 4 defeat in San Antonio. Oklahoma City showcased the balanced attack that carried them through the regular season and earlier playoff rounds. Gilgeous-Alexander, efficient from the line and assertive in the paint, anchored the offense while the supporting cast delivered.

"We just played to who we were tonight," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "We definitely got better from the last game."

Fast Start and Second-Quarter Surge

Oklahoma City set a strong tone early. The Thunder built momentum through interior scoring and transition opportunities. By the end of the first quarter, they had established a lead that expanded dramatically in the second.

The period featured an unusual parade to the free-throw line. It took nearly 10 minutes for the first fouls to be called, but once whistles sounded, both teams converted frequently. The teams combined for 29 free throws in the second quarter alone, the most in any second quarter of an NBA game since the bubble playoffs nearly six years ago. Oklahoma City went 14 for 14 from the line in the quarter, while San Antonio was 15 for 17.

This offensive efficiency allowed the Thunder to pull away. Their 40-point second quarter created breathing room that proved decisive. Holmgren and Hartenstein controlled the glass, limiting second-chance opportunities for the Spurs.

San Antonio showed resilience in the third quarter, closing the gap to eight points at one stage. However, late-quarter officiating controversies frustrated the visitors. A potential goaltending violation on a tip-in attempt by Luke Kornet with 56 seconds remaining was not called after Cason Wallace deflected the ball. On the next possession, an out-of-bounds ruling favored Oklahoma City despite replays suggesting the ball went off Holmgren. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson's attempt to challenge was denied, leading to a technical foul.

"They just said they didn't see me," Johnson said.

Oklahoma City carried a 101-91 lead into the fourth. The Thunder maintained a double-digit advantage for nearly the entire final period, a stark contrast to their 21-point loss in Game 4.

Player Performances and Adjustments

Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 points came on efficient shooting, supported by nine assists. His ability to draw fouls and finish at the rim proved crucial against San Antonio's length. Caruso's bench scoring provided vital energy, while McCain capitalized on his starting opportunity with confident playmaking and scoring.

For the Spurs, Wembanyama's limited output highlighted Oklahoma City's defensive focus on the young star. Castle's 24 points offered a bright spot, but the team's poor three-point shooting undermined their comeback efforts.

The Thunder's defensive rotations and rebounding edge proved superior. Holmgren's presence altered shots, and the team's collective effort reflected the lessons learned from Sunday's setback.

Series Context and Path Forward

The Western Conference finals have been competitive, with each team claiming home wins and trading momentum. Oklahoma City's depth and home-court advantage have been evident in their victories. San Antonio has shown fight, particularly through Wembanyama's versatility, but faces an uphill battle heading into Game 6.

The Spurs will need improved perimeter shooting and better execution in half-court sets to extend the series. For the Thunder, sustaining defensive intensity and balanced scoring will be keys to closing out the matchup.

This series represents a clash between established championship pedigree and emerging youth. Oklahoma City, as defending champions, seek a return to the Finals. San Antonio, led by Wembanyama, aims to continue its rapid ascent.

Broader NBA Playoff Picture

With the Western Conference finals nearing a conclusion, attention turns to the Eastern Conference champion New York Knicks. The Finals matchup promises high-level basketball regardless of which Western team advances.

Oklahoma City's roster construction, blending star talent with role players, has been a model of modern NBA success. Their ability to bounce back from poor performances underscores championship resilience.

Fans in Oklahoma City celebrated the Game 5 result, sensing a potential series-clinching opportunity on the road. San Antonio supporters remain hopeful for a home resurgence in Game 6.

As the series shifts back to Texas, both teams will review film and make tactical adjustments. The Thunder hold the momentum, but playoff basketball often rewards the team that responds best to adversity.

The physicality and strategic depth on display highlight why these contests captivate audiences. Free-throw disparities, rebounding battles and star performances continue to shape outcomes in this high-stakes environment.

Oklahoma City now stands one victory from advancing, but recognizes the challenge of closing out a motivated Spurs squad. San Antonio must elevate its performance to force a Game 7 and keep its season alive.