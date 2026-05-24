LOS ANGELES — Speculation has intensified about whether LeBron James and Stephen Curry could become teammates for the 2027-28 NBA season, as James enters the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and Curry remains the cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors.

James, who turned 41 in December 2025, is signed through the 2026-27 season with a player option for 2027-28. Curry, 38, is under contract with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season.

No official discussions between the two players or their representatives have been confirmed. Both have spoken positively about each other's legacies in past interviews but have not addressed any potential collaboration in 2027.

James' Current Situation

LeBron James has spent recent seasons with the Lakers. The team has reached the playoffs multiple times but has not won a championship since 2020. James has emphasized his desire to continue competing at a high level while contributing to the development of younger teammates.

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The Lakers hold James' Bird rights, which would allow them to offer him a new contract beyond his current deal. Salary cap constraints and roster construction will play a major role in any future negotiations.

Curry's Warriors Tenure

Stephen Curry remains the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise. The team has focused on building competitive rosters around him. Golden State holds Curry's Bird rights as well.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has publicly emphasized flexibility with future assets. The team made the Kristaps Porzingis trade at the 2026 deadline and continues to explore roster improvements.

Free Agency Timeline

The 2027 NBA free agency period will officially begin in early July 2027 following the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. Both James and Curry could potentially enter the market if they decline player options or if contracts expire.

League sources have indicated that pairing two players of their caliber would require significant salary cap maneuvering and roster adjustments. No specific teams have been directly linked to pursuing both players simultaneously.

Player Histories and Comments

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have faced each other in four NBA Finals, with Curry's Warriors winning three of those series. James has praised Curry's impact on the modern game in multiple interviews. Curry has similarly acknowledged James' greatness and influence.

Neither player has made public statements about the possibility of teaming up in 2027. James has focused on his current season with the Lakers, while Curry has emphasized his commitment to the Warriors organization.

League-Wide Context

The 2026-27 season is expected to feature several high-profile contract decisions and free agency moves. Teams across the league are already modeling salary cap scenarios and roster flexibility for the 2027 offseason.

A potential James-Curry partnership would represent one of the most significant superstar pairings in NBA history, given their individual achievements and past rivalry. Such a move would likely reshape competitive balance in the Western Conference.

Historical Precedent

High-profile player pairings have occurred in the past. James joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat in 2010. Kevin Durant signed with Curry's Warriors in 2016. Both instances significantly altered the league landscape.

Current Team Outlooks

The Lakers are focused on building a roster capable of contending while managing James' workload. The Warriors are in a win-now phase centered around Curry and have shown willingness to use draft assets and trades to improve the supporting cast.

Both franchises have young talent and future draft picks that could factor into long-term planning. Any potential movement involving James or Curry would require careful salary management under the current collective bargaining agreement.