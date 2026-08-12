Read more Byron Scott Warns LeBron James 76ers Superteam That Talent on Paper Alone Does Not Guarantee Title Byron Scott Warns LeBron James 76ers Superteam That Talent on Paper Alone Does Not Guarantee Title

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson appeared on TODAY alongside his mother, Sandra Brunson, offering an update on his surgically repaired left wrist and reacting to the news that his championship team will open the 2026-27 season against LeBron James and the newly stacked Philadelphia 76ers.

Brunson, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, underwent surgery on his left wrist on July 7 to repair a nagging tendon issue he played through during New York's championship run, a procedure that sources told ESPN carried an expected recovery window that would have him back for basketball activity later in the summer. Brunson has since said publicly that the timeline for recovery was roughly six to eight weeks, positioning him to be ready when Knicks training camp opens in September, well ahead of the team's October 20 season opener.

That opener carries extra weight this year. The NBA announced Tuesday that the Knicks will host James and the 76ers at Madison Square Garden to kick off the 2026-27 season, a matchup that will double as New York's championship ring ceremony after the franchise won its first title in 53 years last season. Philadelphia enters that game dramatically remade, having added James and All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown to a core already featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, a buildout widely viewed as one of the league's most aggressive offseason overhauls.

Brunson has previously acknowledged that his team will carry a target on its back as defending champions, a reality that only intensified once James chose Philadelphia over other suitors this summer. Speaking before James' move was finalized, Brunson said his overall mentality toward the coming season wouldn't change regardless of what other teams did in the offseason. "My approach and everything has to be the same," Brunson said. "Just because I've reached the mountaintop of winning an NBA championship doesn't mean that it's over with. I feel like there's still a lot more to do and a lot more that I can prove."

On the injury itself, Brunson has been candid about both the physical and mental toll of playing through wrist pain during one of the most important stretches of his career. He has said he first noticed his wrist felt weak during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, while at the free-throw line, though he could not pinpoint a specific play that caused the injury. Despite the discomfort affecting his shooting hand, Brunson never left the lineup, finishing that game with 19 points as the Knicks took control of the series.

The injury did not slow his production when it mattered most. Brunson averaged 32.6 points and 4.6 assists per game across the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, capped by a signature performance in the series-clinching Game 5, when he scored a franchise playoff-record 45 points in a 94-90 win, accounting for nearly half of New York's total scoring in the game.

Reflecting on his decision to keep playing through the pain, Brunson said the opportunity in front of him outweighed the risk. "I just knew that the opportunity rarely presents itself to be in a position like that," Brunson said. "So I just wasn't going to let something that seemed minor take me out. Just whatever needed to be done, then focus on it afterwards." He has described the recovery process since surgery as a lesson in patience, saying it's "a steady process" that he attacks daily as he works to be ready for training camp.

Brunson's mother, Sandra, has remained a visible presence throughout her son's rise to stardom, and the two have often spoken publicly together about his path from a basketball-obsessed kid to NBA champion. During Tuesday's TODAY appearance, Sandra reflected on watching her son's career unfold, saying she still finds herself amazed by how far he's come. "I'm still pinching myself," she said. "It's all worth it." The two also revisited a text message Sandra had sent Jalen before Game 5 of the Finals, a moment that captured the family dynamic that has run alongside Brunson's championship pursuit.

Beyond basketball, Brunson used the TODAY appearance to promote his debut children's book, "Jalen Plays It All," set for release August 3, 2027, from Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group. The 40-page picture book, illustrated by Portland-based artist Neely Daggett, traces Brunson's childhood exploration of multiple sports, including swimming, football, baseball and tennis, before he ultimately found his calling in basketball. Brunson has described the book as a story about persistence and self-discovery rather than a straightforward basketball memoir. "This children's book is a story about discovering that success doesn't happen overnight," Brunson said in a statement announcing the project, adding that he hopes young readers come away understanding they don't need to have everything figured out right away. "Keep trying new things, keep learning and keep putting in the work," he said. "You never know where those experiences might take you."

The book, already available for preorder, reached the top of Amazon's "Children's New Experiences Books" category months ahead of its release, reflecting the surge of attention Brunson has drawn since leading the Knicks to their championship. With training camp approaching and a nationally televised opener against James and the 76ers now locked in, Brunson's TODAY appearance offered fans a fuller picture of both his physical recovery and the personal milestones, from family bonds to his new literary project, that have accompanied his rise to the top of the sport.