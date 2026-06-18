Jalen Brunson Praises Sportsmanship in Knicks' NBA Title Victory Over Spurs

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson displayed exemplary sportsmanship moments after the New York Knicks clinched their first NBA championship since 1973, approaching San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson for a respectful embrace before joining his teammates' celebrations.

The Knicks defeated the Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, capping a dramatic series and ending a 53-year title drought for the franchise. As players stormed the court in jubilation, Brunson first sought out the opposing coach in a gesture widely praised across the basketball community.

In a subsequent appearance on CBS Mornings alongside his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, the Finals MVP explained his actions. "I hugged and said what's up to Coach Johnson from the Spurs first, just to show respect," Brunson said. "It was just kind of instinct, like how I was raised. I think win or loss, you show respect regardless of the outcome, and I've got a lot of respect for them over there."

The moment stood in contrast to criticism directed at Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and his teammates for reportedly not engaging in traditional post-series handshakes. Only veteran Luke Kornet remained on the court to congratulate the Knicks, drawing attention from commentators including Draymond Green.

Brunson's gesture aligned with his reputation as a leader who values respect and professionalism. The 29-year-old guard, drafted 33rd overall in 2018, has emerged as one of the league's premier point guards, leading the Knicks with poise and determination throughout their championship run.

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The Knicks' victory represented a culmination of years of rebuilding under team president Leon Rose and coach Tom Thibodeau. After years of playoff disappointments, the franchise assembled a roster blending veteran experience with youthful talent, anchored by Brunson and supported by key contributors like Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart.

San Antonio, led by the towering Wembanyama, had surprised many with their Finals appearance. The young Spurs team showed promise but ultimately fell short against New York's experience and defensive intensity. Wembanyama's performance drew praise for individual brilliance amid the team's collective disappointment.

The sportsmanship debate highlighted broader discussions about NBA culture and post-series protocols. Traditional handshakes and congratulations have long been part of professional basketball etiquette, symbolizing respect for competition regardless of outcome. Brunson's actions reinforced those values.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has emphasized sportsmanship as a core league principle. The organization typically encourages players to uphold high standards of conduct, particularly in high-stakes playoff environments. Brunson's conduct was seen by many as a model for younger players.

Brunson, a New Jersey native and son of a longtime NBA player and coach, credited his upbringing for shaping his approach. His father Rick, now on the Knicks staff, instilled lessons about respect and professionalism that have guided Jalen's career.

The championship victory triggered celebrations across New York City. Fans gathered in Times Square and outside Madison Square Garden, waving team flags and chanting for their heroes. The Knicks organization planned a parade and ring ceremony for the coming weeks.

For Brunson, the title capped an extraordinary individual season. Named Finals MVP, he averaged impressive numbers while leading his team through tough matchups. His leadership extended beyond statistics, fostering team unity and resilience.

The Spurs' young core, featuring Wembanyama and emerging talents, gained valuable experience despite the loss. Coach Mitch Johnson praised his players' effort and expressed optimism for future seasons as the franchise continues developing.

Brunson's post-game gesture earned widespread acclaim from former players, coaches and fans. Social media buzzed with positive reactions, highlighting the moment as a refreshing example of class in professional sports.

The Knicks' success story serves as inspiration for rebuilding franchises. Under Thibodeau's defensive-minded system and Brunson's on-court leadership, New York transformed from perennial underachievers to champions in relatively short order.

As the NBA offseason begins, attention turns to free agency and draft preparations. Both the Knicks and Spurs face important roster decisions that will shape their trajectories for years ahead. Brunson's contract situation and the Spurs' development plans will be closely watched.

The 2026 NBA Finals will be remembered for competitive intensity and moments of sportsmanship that transcended the final score. Brunson's actions reinforced the idea that respect for opponents defines true championship character.