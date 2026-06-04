Read more (VIDEO) San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Full Game 1 Highlights - June 3, 2026 | NBA Finals (VIDEO) San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Full Game 1 Highlights - June 3, 2026 | NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and the New York Knicks erased a 14-point deficit with a dominant fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday night, raising immediate questions about whether Spurs star Victor Wembanyama can elevate his performance in Friday's Game 2.

Brunson delivered 13 points in the final period, including a spinning jumper with 38 seconds remaining, as the Knicks closed on an 11-0 run to secure the road victory. The win extended New York's postseason streak to 12 games and gave them an early edge in the best-of-seven series.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, while OG Anunoby contributed 17 points. New York improved to 7-1 on the road in these playoffs, demonstrating resilience against a young, athletic Spurs team.

Wembanyama led San Antonio with 26 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 6-for-21 from the field, including 2-for-9 from three-point range. He added six turnovers in his Finals debut, a performance the 22-year-old rookie openly critiqued afterward.

"I was bad tonight," Wembanyama said. "It's not more complicated than that."

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson called Brunson a "tremendous player" after the game, acknowledging the challenge of containing the Knicks guard even when he was dealing with a knee and ankle injury.

The Spurs led by as many as 14 points midway through the third quarter. However, the Knicks stormed back once Wembanyama rested, attacking the rim aggressively and exploiting the temporary absence of his rim protection. New York outscored San Antonio 22-9 to close the third quarter and carried that momentum into a decisive fourth.

Despite the loss, the Spurs showed fight. Wembanyama made two free throws with 2:16 left to give San Antonio a 95-94 lead, but Brunson responded with a corner three-pointer to put New York ahead for good.

The Knicks' defensive intensity in the final quarter limited the Spurs to just six points in the last five minutes. Their ability to force turnovers and convert at the rim proved decisive.

For Wembanyama, Game 1 exposed the challenges of facing a veteran, physical Knicks defense in his first Finals appearance. The rookie phenom has been the cornerstone of San Antonio's surprising playoff run, but efficiency issues and turnovers highlighted areas for growth against elite competition.

Game 2 on Friday offers an immediate opportunity for Wembanyama to respond. Spurs fans and analysts will watch closely to see if he can improve his shot selection, reduce turnovers and better anchor the defense as New York adjusts its attack. His ability to dominate stretches of the game will likely determine whether San Antonio can even the series before it shifts to New York.

The matchup revives memories of the 1999 NBA Finals between these franchises, when the Spurs defeated the Knicks in five games. This 2026 series features much younger rosters and a faster pace, showcasing how the league has evolved.

The Knicks' road success this postseason has been remarkable. Their ability to overcome double-digit deficits and physical challenges demonstrates the mental toughness that has defined their playoff journey.

Spurs legends including Gregg Popovich, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili attended the game, adding historical weight to the occasion. Celebrity Knicks fans including Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet were also present, creating a vibrant atmosphere despite the road setting for New York.

Dylan Harper provided a bright spot for San Antonio with 17 points off the bench, but the rest of the Spurs' reserves struggled. This lack of secondary scoring proved costly as the game tightened in the fourth quarter.

As the series continues, focus will shift to tactical adjustments. The Spurs must find ways to improve Wembanyama's efficiency and generate more balanced scoring. The Knicks will aim to maintain health for Brunson and sustain their defensive intensity.

Brunson's performance under duress added to his reputation as one of the league's premier leaders. His 30-point effort in Game 1 sets a high standard as the series moves forward.

The Knicks are now three wins away from their first title since 1973. Stealing Game 1 on the road gives them early momentum in what promises to be a compelling battle.

For the Spurs, the loss highlights the growing pains of a young team on the biggest stage. Their youth and inexperience showed at times, but their competitive spirit remains an asset.

Wembanyama's development will be central to San Antonio's hopes. As a generational talent, he has the physical tools to dominate, but Finals basketball demands efficiency, decision-making and mental toughness under fatigue and pressure.

Analysts expect adjustments from both sides in Game 2. The Spurs may emphasize better ball movement and defensive rotations, while the Knicks will look to exploit any continued inefficiency from Wembanyama.

The 2026 NBA Finals represent a clash of styles. San Antonio relies on youth and athleticism, while New York counters with experience and toughness. Wembanyama's response in Game 2 could set the tone for the remainder of the series.

The Knicks' victory was impressive given the hostile environment. Their composure in critical moments may prove decisive as the series unfolds.

Game 2 on Friday will test whether the Spurs can bounce back at home. Both teams will study film and search for small edges in what is expected to be a hard-fought contest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Knicks' 12-game postseason winning streak ties for the second-longest in NBA history for a single postseason. Their road dominance adds another layer to an already compelling narrative.

As the series progresses, all eyes will remain on Wembanyama. His ability to step up after a difficult Game 1 debut could determine how far the young Spurs can push this series against a battle-tested Knicks team.

For now, New York holds the advantage after a hard-fought opening win. The Spurs have the talent to respond, but execution and efficiency will be critical in Game 2.