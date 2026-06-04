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SAN ANTONIO — After a disappointing Game 1 loss in the 2026 NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs and their young star Victor Wembanyama face a pivotal Game 2 on Friday night against the New York Knicks. The 22-year-old phenom, who struggled with efficiency in the series opener, will need to elevate every aspect of his game if the Spurs hope to steal home-court advantage back and even the series.

Wembanyama finished Game 1 with 26 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 6-for-21 from the field, including 2-for-9 from three-point range. His six turnovers and occasional defensive lapses allowed the Knicks to mount a comeback and secure a 105-95 victory on the road. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson and the organization are counting on the rookie to make the necessary adjustments quickly in what has become an unexpectedly competitive series.

Here are five key areas Wembanyama must address to lead San Antonio to a Game 2 win and keep their championship hopes alive:

1. Improve Shooting Efficiency and Shot Selection Wembanyama's 28.6% field goal percentage in Game 1 was uncharacteristically low for a player of his talent. While he drew fouls and got to the free-throw line effectively, his mid-range and three-point attempts often fell short or were contested. To win Game 2, he must be more selective with his shots, focusing on high-percentage opportunities closer to the rim where his 7-foot-4 frame gives him a massive advantage. Developing better patience in the half-court set and using pump fakes to create space will be essential. Spurs assistants have worked with him on refining his release under pressure, and Friday's game offers an immediate chance to apply those lessons against a Knicks defense that dared him to shoot from distance.

2. Reduce Turnovers and Improve Decision-Making Six turnovers in Game 1 proved costly, especially in transition where the Knicks capitalized on live-ball opportunities. Wembanyama's length and vision make him a playmaking threat, but the Knicks' physical pressure forced several mistakes. In Game 2, he must focus on making simpler reads, protecting the ball with two hands in traffic, and avoiding risky passes when double-teamed. Better communication with teammates like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper will help create clearer outlets. Reducing turnovers to three or fewer could swing possession in San Antonio's favor and limit New York's fast-break scoring.

3. Dominate the Glass and Control Second-Chance Opportunities Despite grabbing 12 rebounds in Game 1, Wembanyama was outworked on the boards at times by Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart. The Spurs were outrebounded overall, allowing the Knicks extra possessions that fueled their fourth-quarter surge. For Game 2, Wembanyama must use his size and timing more aggressively on both ends, boxing out effectively and pursuing every loose ball. Establishing position early and calling for help from teammates on defensive rebounds will be crucial. Controlling the glass could limit the Knicks to one-and-done possessions and give the Spurs the transition opportunities they lacked in the opener.

4. Anchor the Defense and Limit Brunson's Impact Jalen Brunson's 30-point performance, including several clutch plays, exposed defensive gaps when Wembanyama was on the floor. While Wembanyama altered many shots, the Knicks attacked the rim relentlessly when he helped off the ball. In Game 2, he must maintain discipline in help defense without leaving shooters open, using his length to contest without fouling. Coordinating with the Spurs' perimeter defenders to trap Brunson or force him into tougher shots will be a priority. Wembanyama's ability to protect the paint while staying connected to the defensive scheme could neutralize New York's primary scoring threat.

5. Provide Leadership and Consistent Energy Across 48 Minutes As the face of the franchise, Wembanyama must elevate his leadership in Game 2. His teammates look to him for confidence and composure, especially in tight moments. Maintaining high energy levels from tip-off through the final buzzer, communicating constantly on defense, and encouraging the bench will be vital. The Spurs' youth showed in Game 1 when fatigue set in during the fourth quarter. Wembanyama can set the tone by being the most vocal and active player on the court, helping San Antonio match the Knicks' intensity and avoid the late collapse that cost them the opener.

The Spurs enter Game 2 with the knowledge that home-court advantage is on the line. A victory would even the series at 1-1 and shift momentum heading into New York for Games 3 and 4. Wembanyama's growth from Game 1 to Game 2 could define not only this series but his emerging legacy as one of the league's brightest stars.

Coach Johnson has emphasized adjustments in film sessions, focusing on Wembanyama's efficiency and decision-making. The team's supporting cast, including Harper and Castle, must also step up to complement their superstar. The Knicks, riding high after their Game 1 comeback, will look to exploit any continued struggles from Wembanyama.

The basketball world will be watching closely as Wembanyama aims to bounce back. His ability to address these five critical areas could determine whether the young Spurs can push this Finals series deeper or if the more experienced Knicks pull ahead. For San Antonio, the path to victory in Game 2 runs directly through their franchise cornerstone making the necessary improvements under the brightest lights.