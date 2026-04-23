SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a concussion after a frightening fall in Game 2 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, thrusting the 22-year-old phenom into the NBA's strict concussion protocol and raising questions about his availability for the remainder of the postseason.

Wembanyama suffered the injury with 8:57 left in the second quarter of Tuesday night's 106-103 loss that evened the Western Conference series at 1-1. Driving to the basket, the 7-foot-4 center was fouled and lost his balance, slamming face-first onto the court at full speed. He lay on the floor momentarily before struggling to his feet and heading to the locker room. He played just 12 minutes, recording five points and four rebounds.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed after the game that Wembanyama had entered the league's concussion protocol and would not return. NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Wembanyama had been officially diagnosed with a concussion and would undergo further testing that day. The team provided no immediate timeline for his return.

The incident comes at a critical juncture for the Spurs, who earned the West's top seed with a strong regular season. Wembanyama, a leading candidate for both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors, has been the cornerstone of San Antonio's resurgence. His absence could significantly impact the series against a resilient Portland team featuring Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday.

Under the NBA's 2025-26 Concussion Policy, a player diagnosed with a concussion cannot return to full participation without restrictions for at least 48 hours after the time of injury. The player must also complete a structured return-to-participation process and receive final clearance.

The protocol begins with coordinated medical care. Any suspected concussion triggers an immediate evaluation. If diagnosed, the player undergoes regular monitoring for the first 24 hours to track symptom evolution. Physical and cognitive exertion is limited under the direction of the team's medical staff. This includes advising reduced screen time, appropriate sleep, nutrition, hydration and avoiding large crowds or media obligations.

After an initial period of relative rest — typically 24 to 48 hours — the player may begin a graduated return-to-participation exertion process, but only when a team physician determines it is appropriate. The process features progressive steps of increasing physical demand, each closely monitored by medical staff with focused neurological examinations:

Stationary bike or light aerobic activity.

Jogging.

Agility work.

Non-contact team drills.

A player must remain completely symptom-free at rest and during each stage to advance. If symptoms return, the player stops and restarts at the previous successful step. There is no fixed timetable; recovery varies by individual and injury severity.

Final clearance requires multiple layers of approval. The player must be symptom-free at rest. A physician with specific training in sports-related concussion management must evaluate him. The player must successfully complete the full exertion process. Finally, the Director of the NBA Concussion Program, currently Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher, must confirm that the team physician's clearance aligns with league policy.

League officials and team doctors review game video to assess the injury mechanism, adding another layer of caution. The policy emphasizes that no player returns the same day as a diagnosed concussion.

Average recovery time for NBA concussions ranges from seven to 10 days, though some players clear the protocol faster if symptoms resolve quickly. In Wembanyama's case, the minimum 48-hour inactivity window from Tuesday's injury means he could theoretically begin light exertion steps as early as Thursday. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Portland, giving him roughly 72 hours from the time of injury.

Medical experts note that severity matters. A harder impact, such as Wembanyama's face-first fall where his head bounced off the court, may prolong symptoms like headache, dizziness, sensitivity to light or noise, cognitive fog or balance issues. Spurs officials have not disclosed the extent of his symptoms.

This marks the latest health concern for Wembanyama this season. He previously missed time with a left rib contusion but returned to play key minutes in the regular-season finale push for awards eligibility. His towering frame and explosive style make him a defensive anchor and offensive threat, but also expose him to high-impact collisions.

The Spurs' depth will be tested without their star. Veterans and younger contributors must step up in scoring, rebounding and rim protection. Portland, meanwhile, will look to exploit any rust or matchup advantages in Wembanyama's potential absence.

Fan and analyst reaction poured in quickly after the fall, with many expressing concern over the visual of the lanky center struggling to stand. Social media filled with well-wishes and calls for caution, highlighting the league's evolving emphasis on player safety following past high-profile head injuries.

NBA concussion protocols have strengthened over the years in response to growing awareness of long-term risks, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The current policy balances competitive needs with medical caution, requiring independent oversight to prevent premature returns.

For San Antonio, the best-case scenario has Wembanyama progressing smoothly through the steps and gaining clearance in time for Game 3 or 4. Worst case, symptoms linger and sideline him for a week or more, potentially shifting series momentum.

Spurs general manager Brian Wright and the medical staff will provide daily updates as testing continues. The organization has built a reputation for cautious handling of injuries to protect young talent like Wembanyama, selected No. 1 overall in 2023.

As the NBA playoffs intensify, Wembanyama's situation underscores the physical toll of the postseason. Teams rely heavily on star power, yet health remains the ultimate wildcard. The protocol's step-by-step approach aims to ensure that when players return, they do so safely, minimizing risk of second-impact syndrome or prolonged recovery.

Wembanyama's teammates expressed support after Tuesday's game, emphasizing the need to stay focused regardless of his status. "We prepare for every possibility," one player said. "Wemby is our leader, but we have to execute as a group."

With further testing scheduled for Wednesday, the basketball world awaits the next update on one of the sport's brightest young stars. Whether Wembanyama returns for Game 3, later in the series or beyond will depend on his body's response to the rigorous, individualized recovery process mandated by NBA rules.

The incident serves as a reminder that even in a sport defined by athleticism and resilience, brain health takes precedence. Protocols exist not just to comply with league standards but to safeguard careers and futures. For the Spurs and their franchise cornerstone, the coming days will determine if Wembanyama can help lead San Antonio deeper into the playoffs or if the team must navigate the series without its most dominant force.