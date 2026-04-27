PORTLAND, Ore. — Victor Wembanyama is officially 100% recovered from his concussion and showed no limitations in his sensational return, delivering a dominant performance that propelled the San Antonio Spurs to a 114-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 on Sunday and gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The 22-year-old Defensive Player of the Year logged 34 unrestricted minutes, posting 27 points, 11 rebounds, 7 blocks and 4 steals in what Spurs coach Mitch Johnson called a "complete clearance and full go" from medical and league officials. Wembanyama passed every stage of the NBA's concussion protocol with no setbacks, and post-game evaluations confirmed he is operating at full capacity with no lingering symptoms.

"I feel great," Wembanyama said after the game. "The protocol is strict for a reason, and I respected every step. Today I was able to play like myself again — no hesitation, no fog, just basketball."

The performance erased any remaining doubt about his recovery timeline. After missing Game 3 following a scary face-first fall in Game 2, Wembanyama looked explosive on both ends of the floor. His seven blocks tied a playoff career high, and he showed fluid movement running the floor, contesting shots at the rim and stepping out to defend on the perimeter. Medical experts monitoring the game noted zero visible signs of concussion-related issues such as balance problems, delayed reactions or light sensitivity.

Rapid but Careful Recovery Timeline

Wembanyama suffered the concussion on April 21 when he crashed awkwardly after contact with Portland's Jrue Holiday. He was removed after just 12 minutes and entered the league's concussion protocol immediately. The Spurs took a cautious approach, allowing him to travel with the team but limiting activity to light cardio, film study and non-contact drills until full clearance.

He progressed through the return-to-play steps faster than many expected, completing baseline testing, exertion tests and physician clearance within five days. The NBA's protocol, strengthened after past high-profile cases, requires symptom-free status at each stage before advancing. Wembanyama met every benchmark without issue, allowing him to start and play heavy minutes in Game 4.

Team doctors and independent neurologists consulted on the case confirmed he is now at 100% neurological baseline. Johnson emphasized that the organization would never rush a player of Wembanyama's caliber, especially one still building his young career.

Dominance Signals Full Return

Sunday's stat line was not only impressive but historic. Wembanyama became the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1993 to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 7 blocks and 4 steals in a single playoff game. His presence transformed the Spurs' defense, forcing Portland into difficult shots and altering countless drives.

Offensively, he attacked closeouts, knocked down mid-range jumpers and finished through contact. The fluidity in his movement — sprinting the floor, changing direction and elevating without hesitation — reassured everyone that the scary fall in Game 2 had no lasting impact.

De'Aaron Fox, who stepped up in Wembanyama's absence, welcomed his return. "When he's out there, it's a different game," Fox said. "We saw it tonight. He's back and he's better than ever."

What Full Recovery Means for the Spurs

Wembanyama's clean bill of health dramatically raises San Antonio's ceiling as they push for a deep playoff run. As the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year and an MVP finalist, his two-way impact remains unmatched. The Spurs built significant depth this season precisely for scenarios like this, but having their franchise cornerstone fully healthy changes everything heading into the Western Conference semifinals.

The organization's conservative management of the injury drew praise from medical experts. Rushing back too soon after a concussion can risk second-impact syndrome or prolonged symptoms, particularly for a 7-foot-4 player whose body absorbs significant stress. By waiting until full clearance, the Spurs protected both Wembanyama's short-term availability and long-term career outlook.

Broader Implications

Wembanyama's swift and complete recovery highlights advancements in concussion management across professional sports. The NBA's protocol continues evolving based on new research, emphasizing individualized care and objective testing. His case serves as a positive example of balancing player safety with competitive demands.

For fans, the performance brought relief and excitement. Social media erupted with highlight reels and celebratory posts, with many noting how Wembanyama's return instantly elevated the series. The alien-like 22-year-old phenom appears fully back to the form that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 and one of the league's most exciting young stars.

Looking ahead, the Spurs now hold all the momentum with a 3-1 lead and home-court advantage for Game 5 on Tuesday. With Wembanyama confirmed at 100%, San Antonio can focus on closing out the series and preparing for tougher tests ahead. Portland will need to find answers for his length and versatility, a challenge that proved overwhelming on Sunday.

Wembanyama's recovery story adds another chapter to his remarkable early career. From navigating early injuries to dominating in his first playoff run, the French star continues showing both physical talent and professional maturity. Full clearance and a game like Sunday's suggest the best is still ahead for the Spurs and their generational talent.

As the series shifts back to San Antonio, all eyes will be on whether Wembanyama can maintain this level. For now, the answer is clear: Victor Wembanyama is 100% recovered, fully cleared and ready to lead his team deeper into the postseason.