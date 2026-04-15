PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard remains sidelined with a torn left Achilles tendon suffered in April 2025, but the Portland Trail Blazers veteran continues making steady progress in rehabilitation and has expressed strong confidence about returning to his elite form when the 2026-27 NBA season tips off.

Lillard, who turned 35 in July 2025, has not played a single game this season after the injury occurred during the 2025 playoffs while he was still with the Milwaukee Bucks. He underwent surgery shortly after the diagnosis and was officially ruled out for the entire 2025-26 campaign. In a calculated move, the Bucks waived him, allowing Lillard to return home to the Trail Blazers, where he signed and has spent the year focused exclusively on recovery while staying deeply connected to the young roster.

As of mid-April 2026, Lillard continues individualized rehab work that includes on-court activities, though full-contact, high-speed basketball remains off limits. Recent video clips shared on social media show him moving fluidly and knocking down three-pointers in controlled workouts, fueling optimism among fans and analysts about his long-term outlook. Lillard has repeatedly emphasized a patient, measured approach, telling reporters he is "running my own race" and prioritizes being 100 percent healthy for the remainder of his career rather than rushing back.

The Achilles tear occurred in Game 4 of Milwaukee's first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in late April 2025. At the time, Lillard was already dealing with the aftermath of a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis earlier that season. The injury, one of the most devastating for basketball players due to its lengthy recovery timeline, typically requires 9 to 12 months or more for athletes in their mid-30s to regain pre-injury explosiveness and confidence.

Lillard made headlines in February 2026 when he participated in the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest despite not playing a single regular-season game. He competed while wearing a Portland jersey for the first time in years and delivered a strong performance, winning the event in impressive fashion. The appearance served as both a mental boost during the monotony of rehab and a public signal that his shooting stroke remains intact. Lillard later described the experience as a welcome break from strict rehabilitation protocols.

In recent interviews, Lillard has sounded upbeat about his future with the Trail Blazers. He has immersed himself in team activities, locker room discussions and mentorship roles with younger players such as Deni Avdija, who earned his first All-Star nod this season. "I'm in the locker room with them, the team events, all of those things," Lillard said. "I've definitely kept connected to the team. I try not to just be the veteran guy ... I do a lot of listening, and when guys have questions, I'll share what I think." He added that he is "excited" about the prospect of playing alongside Portland's emerging core next season.

Medical experts note that while modern Achilles repair techniques and rehabilitation protocols have improved outcomes, older guards like Lillard face unique challenges. Explosiveness, lateral quickness and defensive agility — areas where Lillard was already not elite — may take additional time to return. Some analysts question whether he can reclaim his status as one of the league's most dangerous deep-range scorers at age 36 when the 2026-27 season begins. Others point to success stories such as Kobe Bryant and Dominique Wilkins, who returned from Achilles injuries and produced at high levels, though their cases involved different timelines and circumstances.

The Trail Blazers have managed expectations throughout the season, consistently listing Lillard as out for "injury management" related to the Achilles. Portland's backcourt has been further tested by other injuries, including Shaedon Sharpe's fibula stress reaction, forcing younger guards to shoulder heavier minutes. The team has used the season as a developmental year, aligning with Lillard's decision to sit out entirely rather than risk re-injury or compromised play.

Lillard's contract situation adds another layer. He is owed significant money over the next two seasons, including a player option for 2026-27. His return next season will be closely watched not only for on-court performance but also for how his presence influences Portland's rebuild timeline and roster construction.

Off the court, Lillard has stayed active in the community and maintained his trademark work ethic. Videos of his rehab sessions circulating on social media in recent weeks show him cutting, jumping and shooting with increasing intensity six to seven months post-surgery. While these clips generate excitement, medical professionals caution that controlled workouts differ significantly from the physical demands of an 82-game NBA season.

Looking ahead, Lillard has made clear his intention to enter the 2026 offseason with a full training block dedicated to regaining basketball shape. He has stated he does not plan to return during the current 2025-26 season and wants to ensure he can "play every year for the rest of my career as the best version of myself." Blazers fans and NBA observers will monitor his progress closely through summer workouts, training camp and preseason action in fall 2026.

The broader NBA landscape includes several high-profile Achilles injuries in recent years, including those to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton around the same period. These cases have sparked conversations about load management, medical advancements and the long-term impact on star players' careers.

For now, Damian Lillard's focus remains on completing a thorough rehabilitation. The Portland Trail Blazers organization has supported his deliberate pace, viewing the 2025-26 season as a bridge year that allows both the veteran leader and the young roster to prepare for a more competitive future together.

As the regular season winds down, Lillard continues his individual program while offering guidance from the sidelines. His presence has been described as valuable for team chemistry even without on-court contributions. When he does return — expected for the start of the 2026-27 campaign — questions about his explosiveness, durability and ability to lead a playoff push will dominate the narrative.

Lillard's story underscores the physical toll of an NBA career and the mental resilience required to overcome major injury. At 35, with a résumé that includes multiple All-Star selections, All-NBA honors and unforgettable playoff moments, the guard aims to add another chapter in Portland, the city where his professional journey began.

Fans eager for updates can follow official Trail Blazers channels and Lillard's own social media for glimpses of his progress. While full basketball activities remain limited, the consensus from those close to the situation is one of cautious optimism: Damian Lillard is moving well, staying committed and targeting a strong comeback when the new season arrives.

The NBA world will be watching to see whether the veteran guard can defy typical recovery expectations and reclaim his spot among the league's premier point guards. For Lillard, the goal is simple yet ambitious: return healthy, play at an elite level and help elevate the Trail Blazers back into contention.