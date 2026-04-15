MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 NBA season after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to address lingering discomfort from a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, the team announced on March 25.

The two-time All-Star, limited to just 20 games this season due to multiple injuries, is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Morant has not played since late January, when the elbow issue first surfaced and sidelined him for the long term.

"Morant continues to progress in his rehabilitation of a UCL sprain in his left elbow," the Grizzlies said in a statement. "Following a recent consultation to advise on lingering discomfort, it was recommended that Morant receive a PRP injection to further optimize ligament healing. Morant will begin offloading the elbow following the injection and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, but he is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 season."

The decision to shut down Morant for the rest of the year came after follow-up imaging showed incomplete healing despite earlier progress in rehab. The PRP injection, a regenerative treatment commonly used to promote ligament and tendon healing, aims to accelerate recovery while minimizing the risk of setbacks that could carry into next season.

This latest injury caps what has been a deeply frustrating campaign for the 26-year-old point guard and the Grizzlies franchise. Morant appeared in only 20 games, averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 41% from the field. His absence has been felt acutely as Memphis struggled to a 24-47 record and sits near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, already shifting focus toward a potential rebuild after trading star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. earlier in the season.

The elbow sprain first emerged in mid-January, initially expected to sideline Morant for several weeks. By early March, the team had hoped for a possible return around late March, but persistent discomfort and incomplete healing on imaging led to the more conservative approach. Earlier in the season, Morant also dealt with a right calf contusion that caused him to miss games, including the NBA Berlin Game against the Orlando Magic in January.

Morant's injury history has become a growing concern for the organization and fans. Over the past three seasons, he has appeared in just 79 games combined, raising questions about durability for a player whose explosive, high-flying style once defined his game. The Grizzlies have been cautious this time, prioritizing long-term health over a potential late-season push that held little playoff implication given the team's record.

General manager Zach Kleiman addressed Morant's situation during recent exit interviews and roster discussions, describing the guard as a professional who has engaged in open and respectful dialogue with the front office. While Kleiman stopped short of guaranteeing Morant's long-term future in Memphis amid swirling trade rumors, he emphasized the player's commitment behind the scenes during his recovery. Morant has publicly expressed his desire to remain with the Grizzlies, but the franchise's direction remains fluid as it evaluates its roster heading into the offseason.

The absence of Morant, combined with other season-ending injuries such as Brandon Clarke's right calf strain and Zach Edey's elbow procedure, has forced younger players and recent acquisitions into larger roles. The Grizzlies have leaned on backcourt depth including Ty Jerome, Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Javon Small, but the lack of star power has contributed to inconsistent performances.

For Morant, the extended time off provides an opportunity to fully address the elbow issue and reset physically. PRP injections typically require a period of reduced stress on the affected area followed by gradual rehabilitation. Medical experts note that while such treatments can be effective for ligament sprains, success depends on proper offloading and a structured return-to-play protocol to avoid re-injury.

Fans and analysts have expressed mixed reactions to the news. Some highlight Morant's highlight-reel ability and leadership when healthy, pointing to his past All-NBA caliber play and the excitement he brings to the game. Others worry that recurring injuries could derail his prime years, sparking online debates about whether his athletic style increases vulnerability or if bad luck has simply compounded.

The Grizzlies' decision aligns with a broader league trend of protecting star players during lost seasons to ensure availability for future campaigns. With the 2026-27 season approaching, Memphis will look to build around a healthy Morant, potentially adding complementary pieces through the draft, free agency or trades.

Off the court, Morant's situation has drawn attention to player health management in the NBA. The league's grueling 82-game schedule, combined with the physical demands on guards who attack the rim aggressively, has led to increased focus on load management and advanced recovery techniques like PRP.

As the regular season winds down, the Grizzlies have turned their attention to evaluation and planning. Exit interviews provided insight into team dynamics, with Morant's absence from some sessions noted but not interpreted as a major red flag by the organization. Kleiman reiterated that conversations with Morant remain positive, though the franchise must balance loyalty to its former No. 2 overall pick with the need for sustainable success.

Looking ahead, Morant's full recovery timeline points to availability for training camp in the fall of 2026. The Grizzlies will monitor his progress closely over the summer, with potential imaging and functional testing to confirm readiness. If he returns at full strength, his combination of speed, vision and scoring punch could once again elevate a young core.

In the meantime, the team continues to play out its remaining games with an eye toward development and positioning for the 2026 NBA Draft. The lottery odds could improve with a lower finish, offering a chance to add talent around Morant or reshape the roster if difficult decisions arise.

Morant's story this season underscores the unpredictable nature of sports injuries. A player once celebrated for his jaw-dropping dunks and playmaking flair has spent more time rehabbing than competing, testing his resilience and the patience of a fan base that has rallied behind him through past controversies and triumphs.

With the 2025-26 season effectively over for the star guard, all eyes now turn to his rehabilitation journey and what the next chapter holds for both Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. A healthy return in 2026-27 could reignite excitement in FedExForum, while any further setbacks would intensify scrutiny on his availability and the franchise's long-term vision.

For now, the focus remains on conservative management and optimism for a strong comeback. Ja Morant's talent remains undeniable — the challenge is keeping him on the court long enough to let it shine consistently once again.