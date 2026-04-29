PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard continues making steady progress in his rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon, with the Portland Trail Blazers star targeting a full return for the 2026-27 NBA season while the organization respects his decision to sit out the remainder of the current campaign.

Lillard, who suffered the season-ending injury during the 2025 playoffs while with the Milwaukee Bucks, was traded back to the Blazers in the offseason. The move marked an emotional homecoming for the longtime Portland franchise face, but his recovery timeline has kept him sidelined for the entire 2025-26 season.

Recent updates indicate Lillard has begun on-court activities as part of his structured rehab program. While he has not yet progressed to full-speed basketball or contact work, those close to the situation describe his progress as encouraging. The 35-year-old veteran has expressed strong confidence about returning to elite form next season.

Blazers head coach and front office officials have publicly supported Lillard's cautious approach. "We're respecting Dame's plan," one team source said. "His long-term health is the priority. We want him back at 100% for many years to come."

The Achilles injury, one of the most challenging for NBA players, typically requires 9-12 months of dedicated rehabilitation. Lillard's decision to miss the rest of this season aligns with medical recommendations for players in their mid-30s aiming for sustained careers. Several notable players have successfully returned from similar injuries, though the recovery process demands patience and meticulous care.

Lillard has remained engaged with the team throughout his recovery. He has attended games, mentored younger players and maintained an active presence in the locker room. His leadership and basketball IQ continue influencing the Blazers as they navigate the 2025-26 campaign without their veteran guard.

The Blazers have shown surprising competitiveness in Lillard's absence. A core of young talent, bolstered by strategic additions, has kept the team in playoff contention in the Western Conference. While Lillard's on-court presence is missed, his off-court contributions have helped foster a positive culture during the rebuilding phase.

Speculation about a possible playoff return has circulated in recent weeks, but most reports indicate it remains highly unlikely. The organization has emphasized sticking to Lillard's established recovery timeline rather than rushing him back for short-term gains. Any return this season would carry significant re-injury risk that neither Lillard nor the team is willing to take.

Looking ahead to 2026-27, expectations are high for Lillard's comeback. At 36 years old next season, he will face the challenge of regaining his trademark explosiveness and durability. However, those who have worked closely with him during rehab express optimism about his ability to contribute at a high level.

Lillard's return to Portland has been viewed positively by fans and the organization. The five-time All-Star spent the majority of his career with the Blazers, becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer and a beloved figure in the city. His homecoming provided a narrative of loyalty and second chances in a league often defined by constant player movement.

Off the court, Lillard has stayed active in the community and his business ventures. He has also been vocal about player empowerment and mental health awareness, topics he has championed throughout his career. His experience with major injury has added new depth to his perspective on athlete wellness and longevity.

The broader NBA landscape continues evolving around Lillard's situation. Teams are closely watching how star players recover from Achilles injuries, as the league grapples with load management, schedule density and player durability concerns. Lillard's case will provide valuable insights for medical staffs and front offices across the league.

For Blazers fans, the 2025-26 season has offered a mix of disappointment and hope. While missing Lillard on the court has been challenging, the promise of his return next season provides excitement for the future. The team's performance without him has also revealed promising young pieces that could form a strong supporting cast.

As April turns to May, Lillard's focus remains squarely on his rehabilitation. He has shared occasional updates on social media, showing glimpses of his training while maintaining privacy around specific details. His professionalism and dedication during this challenging period have earned respect throughout the basketball world.

The coming months will be critical as Lillard ramps up his activities. By summer, clearer indicators of his recovery trajectory should emerge. For now, the priority remains steady, measured progress toward a strong return in the 2026-27 season.

Damian Lillard's story continues captivating NBA fans. From his early days as a second-round pick to becoming one of the league's most respected veterans, his journey embodies resilience and determination. The current chapter, though difficult, appears to be setting the stage for another compelling act in his illustrious career.

Whether Lillard returns to his All-Star form or takes on a mentorship role with Portland's young core, his presence will undoubtedly impact the Blazers' future. As he works through rehabilitation, the basketball world watches with anticipation for his comeback.