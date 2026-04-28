DALLAS — NBA superstar Anthony Davis teamed up with Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Cooper Flagg's mother to pull off an elaborate prank on the Mavericks' No. 1 overall draft pick during what Flagg believed was a mandatory rookie symposium.

The segment, featured on Bleacher Report's "Foul Play With Anthony Davis," aired Monday and quickly went viral, showing the 2026 Rookie of the Year candidate awkwardly caught between a fake bickering married couple running the session. Flagg, the highly touted young star, tried to remain professional as the situation spiraled into chaos.

In the setup, Flagg arrived thinking he was attending a standard NBA rookie orientation covering money management, media relations and off-court issues. Instead, he found himself in a room with "Dave and Ryan," portrayed as a married couple and CEOs of the symposium company, whose escalating arguments left him visibly uncomfortable.

Davis narrated the prank, explaining they targeted Flagg because the rookie reportedly dislikes getting involved in other people's business. The group, including Kidd and Flagg's mom Kelly, aimed to test how the young player would handle awkward social pressure.

The session began innocently enough with introductions. Dave mentioned renovating his kitchen with his wife Ryan, sparking the first signs of tension. Ryan then shared her love for making soup in the new kitchen, but the couple's bickering quickly intensified over minor details like slide presentations and spelling errors.

Flagg stayed mostly quiet and polite, offering brief responses when prompted. When asked for fun facts about himself, he mentioned playing golf and liking dogs — answers the pranksters probed further to draw him out.

The content turned more uncomfortable when the fake presenters discussed social media and emoji meanings, using suggestive interpretations of eggplant, peach, balloons and water droplets. Flagg appeared increasingly uneasy but maintained composure, denying he had sent such messages.

Things escalated when the couple acted out scenarios. In one, Dave claimed his mother had died that morning as an excuse for poor performance, then asked Flagg for a light for a cigarette. Flagg offered condolences while trying to navigate the bizarre exchange.

A mock press conference followed, where Ryan gave wildly inappropriate answers about Coach Kidd, calling him a "dumb baby." Flagg was then asked to provide the correct, professional response, which he delivered smoothly, praising Kidd's experience and decisions.

The climax came as the couple's argument spilled into the hallway. Flagg found himself trying to mediate, suggesting they use the "seven solutions to every problem" concept the presenters had mentioned earlier. The actors stormed in and out, complaining about money, nagging and personal issues, leaving the rookie looking stunned.

Throughout the ordeal, Flagg remained respectful and attempted to de-escalate without overstepping. Davis and the team later revealed the prank, with Flagg reacting with a mix of relief and amusement once he realized what had happened.

The video highlights the lighter side of NBA life for rookies entering a high-pressure league. Flagg, who has burst onto the scene as a standout for the Mavericks, showed poise under the unexpected circumstances — a quality that could serve him well in future media scrums and team dynamics.

"Foul Play With Anthony Davis" has become a hit series for its celebrity pranks and candid looks at basketball culture. This episode, the latest in the series, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TBS and features additional clips on Bleacher Report platforms.

Flagg was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft after a standout college career. His transition to the pros has been impressive, earning him Rookie of the Year honors midway through the 2025-26 season. The Mavericks have built around the young talent alongside veterans, positioning themselves as contenders in the Western Conference.

Davis, a veteran forward now with the Mavericks after stints with the Lakers and others, has taken on a mentorship role. His involvement in the prank reflects the camaraderie and hazing traditions that persist in NBA locker rooms, albeit in a more produced, entertainment-friendly format.

Kidd, a Hall of Famer and current Dallas coach, participated to gauge Flagg's handling of pressure. Flagg's mom added a personal touch, ensuring the prank stayed within bounds while contributing to the family-friendly humor.

Social media reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Flagg's professionalism and laughing at the escalating absurdity. Clips of the emoji discussion and hallway argument have circulated widely, boosting views for the full segment.

The prank underscores broader themes in rookie development. NBA programs traditionally cover financial literacy, dealing with fame and avoiding pitfalls. This humorous take reminds young players that unexpected situations arise, testing character and quick thinking.

Flagg's calm demeanor throughout earned praise from viewers and likely from Mavericks brass. In a league where media scrutiny and interpersonal dynamics can derail careers, his measured responses demonstrated maturity beyond his years.

For Davis, the series continues his post-playing entertainment pursuits. The All-Star has leveraged his personality for media projects, appealing to younger audiences who follow both on-court action and behind-the-scenes content.

The episode also humanizes Flagg, often portrayed as a focused, no-nonsense competitor. Seeing him navigate awkward small talk and marital spats offers fans a relatable glimpse into the rookie experience.

As the 2025-26 season winds toward playoffs, such lighthearted moments provide welcome relief amid intense competition. The Mavericks, bolstered by Flagg's emergence, remain in the hunt, and moments like this help build team chemistry.

Bleacher Report plans more "Foul Play" episodes, potentially targeting other young stars. The format's success lies in blending celebrity involvement, relatable scenarios and genuine reactions.

For Cooper Flagg, the prank serves as both entertainment and a learning experience. Welcome to the league indeed — where even serious rookies get pranked by veterans and coaches in the name of good fun.

The full video, just over 10 minutes long, captures every cringeworthy moment and the eventual reveal. Fans can find additional clips on Bleacher Report's YouTube playlist dedicated to the series.

In the end, Anthony Davis' latest prank delivered laughs while showcasing why Cooper Flagg is not only a talented basketball player but also a composed young man ready for the bright lights of the NBA.