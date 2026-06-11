NEW YORK — The New York Knicks staged one of the most remarkable comebacks in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 on Wednesday night and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

OG Anunoby tipped in a miss by Jalen Brunson with 1.2 seconds remaining, completing the historic rally at a raucous Madison Square Garden. The victory puts the Knicks on the brink of their first championship since 1973, with three chances to close out the series starting with Game 5 on Saturday in San Antonio.

It was the largest comeback in Finals history, surpassing the previous mark of 24 points set by Boston against the Lakers in 2008. The Spurs had led 81-52 in the third quarter and held a 27-point advantage at halftime, appearing headed for a commanding road win.

Dramatic Rally Unfolds

The Knicks limited San Antonio to just 14 points on 4-for-20 shooting in the third quarter, using a 13-0 run to claw back into contention. They entered the fourth quarter trailing 90-75 but outscored the Spurs 32-16 in the final period to pull off the improbable victory.

Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points, delivering clutch scoring throughout the comeback. Anunoby finished with 33 points and made the game-winning play, swooping in as Brunson's long three-point attempt bounced off the front rim.

"I told OG as big, as strong, as athletic as he is, he's got to be a monster on the offensive glass tonight," Knicks coach Mike Brown said. "I don't know if there was a play bigger than any other play in the history of Knicks basketball."

Delirious fans inside Madison Square Garden erupted as the final seconds ticked away, singing along to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" after witnessing a moment that seemed almost impossible earlier in the evening.

Spurs Collapse After Strong Start

The young Spurs built their massive lead with hot three-point shooting, making 11 of their first 16 attempts. However, they went cold in the second half, shooting just 3 for 17 from beyond the arc as the Knicks mounted their charge.

Victor Wembanyama recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds but shot 9-for-25 from the field. The 7-foot-4 phenom struggled to impose his will consistently against New York's physical defense in the second half.

"We got on our heels — we missed some shots," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "It's disappointing, to say the least."

Dylan Harper scored 21 points for San Antonio, while De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell each added 18. The Spurs, who had won Game 3 in New York to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole, now face elimination pressure on their home court.

"I think it began before (the fourth quarter)," Wembanyama said of the collapse. "I can't really explain it right now. I don't know. ... We clearly weren't the most hungry in the second half."

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Historic Context and Series Implications

The Knicks had their 13-game winning streak snapped in Game 3 but responded with resilience that has defined their playoff run. This marks only the second time in Finals history that road teams won the first three games, and the Spurs were well-positioned to make it four before the dramatic reversal.

No team had come from more than 24 points down in a Finals game since detailed play-by-play tracking began in 1997. The Knicks' effort now stands as the largest comeback in Finals annals and the second-largest in any playoff game, behind only the LA Clippers' 31-point rally against Golden State in 2019.

The series has been intensely physical, with Wembanyama drawing flagrant fouls and heightened defensive attention. The hostile environment at Madison Square Garden played a significant role in the momentum shift, energizing the Knicks during their third-quarter surge.

Path to the Title

A Knicks victory in Game 5 on Saturday would give them their first title in more than five decades. The franchise last won in 1973 under Willis Reed. This year's team, built around Brunson's leadership and a balanced supporting cast, has overcome significant obstacles throughout the postseason.

The Spurs, in just their third season with Wembanyama, have exceeded expectations by reaching the Finals. A return home for Game 5 offers them a chance to extend the series and test the Knicks' resolve in a hostile environment once more.

Coaching and Tactical Notes

Mike Brown's adjustments in the second half, particularly emphasizing offensive rebounding and defensive intensity, proved decisive. The Knicks' ability to limit San Antonio's three-point shooting after halftime was a turning point.

Mitch Johnson and the Spurs staff will need to regroup quickly, addressing second-half execution and finding ways to sustain energy against a motivated Knicks squad.

Fan and Cultural Impact

The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden was electric, with fans roaring through every run. Celebrities including Taylor Swift were in attendance, adding to the spectacle of a Finals game that will be remembered for years.

The Knicks' resilience has captivated New York and basketball fans nationwide, evoking memories of past championship teams known for toughness and never-quit attitudes.

As the series shifts back to San Antonio, the Spurs will look to leverage home-court energy while the Knicks aim to close out the championship on the road. Game 5 promises another intense battle between two resilient teams featuring generational talents in Brunson and Wembanyama.

The 2026 NBA Finals have already delivered drama and historic moments. With the Knicks one win away from ending a long title drought, the coming games will determine whether New York completes its journey or if San Antonio forces a longer, more grueling series.

The Knicks' record comeback in Game 4 stands as a testament to their character and sets up what could be a memorable conclusion to the 2026 postseason.