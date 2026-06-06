The New York Knicks moved within two victories of their first NBA championship in more than five decades, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday night at Frost Bank Center.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns once again led the charge for the visitors, who erased an early deficit and held off a late Spurs push to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. The Knicks, riding a franchise-record playoff winning streak, will return home to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 with momentum firmly in their favor.

Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' 22-year-old franchise cornerstone, had another challenging night against the physicality of the Knicks' frontcourt. Towns outplayed the towering Frenchman for stretches, drawing praise from analysts for his dominance in the matchup. Wembanyama finished with limited impact in key moments, including missed opportunities in the closing possessions that contributed to the narrow defeat.

In his postgame comments, Wembanyama addressed the final stretch directly. "I'm still very blurry, and that's the whole problem. I need to have more poise, more control over the game," he said, referring specifically to the last three possessions. He added that the issues were concentrated there rather than the entire contest.

The remarks drew sharp analysis on ESPN's "Inside the NBA," where Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley offered pointed feedback on leadership and execution under pressure.

O'Neal, a four-time champion and Hall of Famer, pushed back on the phrasing. As a leader, one should take ownership more directly without suggesting a lack of focus, he argued, noting that such language could motivate opponents. Barkley and others on the panel echoed concerns about mental sharpness in high-stakes situations, while acknowledging Wembanyama's youth and the difficulty of his first Finals appearance.

The panel also dissected the game's critical final sequences. With the score tied at 104 late, decision-making on both ends came under scrutiny. Analysts debated shot selection, the absence of a timeout in certain spots, and the need for better offensive rebounding chances rather than relying on a single possession. Kenny Smith and others highlighted the importance of giving a team multiple opportunities in clutch moments.

Series Context and Key Performances

The Knicks entered Game 2 seeking to build on their Game 1 victory, a 105-95 road win in which Brunson scored 30 points, including a strong fourth quarter. Towns contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds in that opener.

In Game 2, the visitors again showed resilience. Brunson orchestrated the offense with poise, while Towns exploited mismatches against Wembanyama. The Knicks closed strong, capitalizing on defensive stands and timely scoring to secure the one-point victory.

For the Spurs, the loss at home stings as they face the prospect of a 0-2 deficit heading to New York. Wembanyama has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the playoffs, but the physical toll and tactical adjustments by the Knicks have tested his adaptability. Critics, including O'Neal, have called for more interior aggression and mental adjustments to counter the experienced Knicks core.

Barkley noted the matchup challenges, pointing out that Towns' confidence and style created difficulties for the Spurs' defense. Wembanyama was forced into uncomfortable areas, often playing away from the basket as a help defender, limiting his offensive rhythm.

Broader Implications

This Finals matchup pits two contrasting styles: the gritty, experienced Knicks against a Spurs team built around generational talent in Wembanyama. San Antonio's path to contention accelerated rapidly under coach Gregg Popovich's influence, but the current series exposes the gap in playoff experience.

Analysts across platforms emphasized patience for Wembanyama, drawing parallels to other young stars' early Finals struggles. At 22, he remains a foundational piece expected to anchor the franchise for years. Yet, immediate adjustments in poise, post play, and decision-making are seen as essential if the Spurs hope to extend the series.

The Knicks' ability to win on the road in back-to-back games underscores their depth and coaching. Brunson's leadership and Towns' versatility have proven decisive. New York has now won 14 straight playoff games, a remarkable run that has silenced doubters who questioned their path through the Eastern Conference.

Looking Ahead

Game 3 shifts to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will aim to take a stranglehold on the series. The Spurs must find answers defensively and offensively, particularly in maximizing Wembanyama's unique skill set against New York's physical frontcourt.

O'Neal and the "Inside the NBA" crew highlighted the human element, noting that even legends face adversity. Wembanyama's growth trajectory positions him as a future face of the league, but the present demands immediate execution.

As the series progresses, focus remains on execution in the margins — late-game possessions, rebounding battles, and mental fortitude. The Knicks hold the advantage, but the Spurs' home resilience earlier in the postseason suggests they are far from finished.