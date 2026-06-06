NEW YORK — Shaquille O'Neal sharply criticized San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's late-game decisions following the team's narrow 105-104 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals, as the "Inside the NBA" crew dissected the dramatic final moments on TNT.

The Knicks took a 2-0 series lead with the victory, surviving a late Spurs rally in a contest filled with momentum swings. Wembanyama finished with 29 points but committed a costly turnover and missed a potential game-winning jumper in the closing seconds, drawing pointed commentary from the Hall of Famer.

O'Neal, reacting to Wembanyama's postgame comments about things being "blurry" in the final possessions, questioned the young star's leadership and focus. The former NBA champion emphasized the need for poise under pressure in the Finals.

The segment highlighted ongoing debates about Wembanyama's development in his first Finals appearance, as the Spurs face a steep deficit heading into Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Late-Game Mistakes Define Game 2

In the final seconds with the score tied at 104, Wembanyama rebounded a missed shot by Knicks guard Jalen Brunson but threw an errant pass that led to a turnover. He then fouled Brunson, who made one of two free throws for a 105-104 lead. Wembanyama's subsequent open 20-foot jumper rimmed out as time expired.

The sequence became a focal point on "Inside the NBA," where panelists including O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley analyzed the plays. O'Neal argued Wembanyama needed to take greater ownership rather than describing the situation as blurry.

The crew also discussed coaching decisions, with some suggesting a timeout might have helped organize the Spurs' final possession. Wembanyama's limited first-half shots and overall performance against Karl-Anthony Towns drew further scrutiny.

Wembanyama's Growing Pains in the Spotlight

At 22 years old, Wembanyama has carried the Spurs to the Finals in his first postseason, showcasing remarkable skill and potential. However, the physicality and defensive schemes of the Knicks, particularly from Towns, presented new challenges.

O'Neal acknowledged the difficulties of Finals basketball for a young player but stressed the importance of learning from mistakes. Panelists noted Wembanyama's resilience in mounting a comeback but highlighted execution errors in critical moments as areas for growth.

The Spurs' coach Mitch Johnson had earlier called Wembanyama's limited first-half shot attempts "not acceptable," adding to discussions about the team's offensive strategy.

Knicks' Resilience Secures Victory

The Knicks overcame a late 14-0 Spurs run to hold on for the win. Towns led New York with 21 points, while Brunson and Mikal Bridges contributed 20 each despite Brunson's inefficient shooting night. New York's 15 made three-pointers from role players proved decisive.

Knicks coach Mike Brown praised his team's fight. "They made a run, we made a run, they made a run, we made a run," Brown said. "We could have folded a few times but our guys just kept fighting."

The victory extended New York's postseason winning streak to 13 games and positioned them strongly for a potential championship, their first since 1973.

Broader Reaction and Series Implications

The "Inside the NBA" discussion captured the intensity of the Finals, blending analysis with humor and candid opinions. Barkley and others weighed in on tactical choices, while O'Neal's blunt assessment of Wembanyama reflected his reputation for tough love toward young stars.

Fans reacted strongly online, with debates centering on Wembanyama's decision-making versus the pressure of his first Finals experience. Many praised the young center's overall effort while agreeing that execution in the closing moments fell short.

The series now shifts to New York, where the Knicks will look to build on their home dominance. The Spurs must find answers quickly to avoid falling into a deep hole. Wembanyama's ability to bounce back will be a key storyline moving forward.

Legacy of Inside the NBA Commentary

"Inside the NBA" remains one of the most popular postgame shows, known for its chemistry and unfiltered opinions. The panel's reaction to Game 2 exemplified why viewers tune in for both insightful analysis and entertaining banter.

O'Neal, a four-time champion, frequently draws on his playing experience when critiquing current stars. His comments on Wembanyama sparked widespread discussion across social media and sports talk platforms.

As the Finals continue, such moments add depth to the narrative surrounding two compelling teams. The Knicks' experience and depth contrast with the Spurs' youth and star power, promising more compelling basketball ahead.

The Game 2 thriller has set a high bar, with late drama and standout performances captivating audiences. As the series progresses, both teams will make adjustments, but New York's 2-0 advantage places significant pressure on San Antonio.

Wembanyama and the Spurs have shown resilience throughout the playoffs, and a strong response in Game 3 could shift momentum. For the Knicks, maintaining focus and capitalizing on home-court energy will be essential.

The 2026 NBA Finals have delivered early excitement, with Game 2's final possessions providing plenty of material for analysts and fans alike. As the basketball world awaits the next chapter, the reactions from O'Neal and the "Inside the NBA" crew underscore the high stakes and emotional intensity of championship basketball.