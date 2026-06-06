NEW YORK — The New York Knicks survived a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the San Antonio Spurs to secure a 105-104 victory in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday night, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead and extending their postseason winning streak to 13 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 21 points, while Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each added 20 in a contest marked by momentum swings and clutch moments. Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 29 points but missed a potential game-winning jumper with two seconds remaining, sealing New York's narrow escape at Frost Bank Center.

The win moved the Knicks within two victories of their first NBA championship since 1973. No team has ever come back from an 0-2 deficit in the Finals after losing both home games. Game 3 shifts to Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Dramatic Fourth Quarter Decides Outcome

The Spurs erased a 14-point Knicks lead in the second half with a 14-0 run that gave them their first lead of the half at 104-102 on a Wembanyama layup with 39 seconds left. However, a critical turnover and defensive lapse proved costly.

After rebounding a missed shot by Brunson with 13 seconds remaining and the score tied at 104, Wembanyama passed to a teammate who was not looking, allowing Brunson to steal the ball. Wembanyama then fouled Brunson as he fell out of bounds. Brunson made the first free throw for a one-point lead but missed the second, giving San Antonio one final chance.

De'Aaron Fox set up Wembanyama for an open 20-foot jumper, but the 7-foot-4 superstar's shot rimmed out, ending the Spurs' hopes.

"A great player got a great shot, it just didn't go in," Towns said on the ABC broadcast.

Knicks coach Mike Brown praised his team's resilience. "They made a run, we made a run, they made a run, we made a run," Brown said. "We could have folded a few times but our guys just kept fighting. ... No matter what run they went on, no matter the time of the game, our guys just kept uplifting one another."

The Knicks shot 15 three-pointers successfully, many from role players who compensated for Brunson's 7-for-25 performance. San Antonio struggled in the second quarter but mounted a desperate charge in the fourth.

Wembanyama's Growing Pains in First Finals

Wembanyama finished 11 for 21 from the field but took only four shots in the first half, prompting Spurs coach Mitch Johnson to call the effort "not acceptable." The young phenom had carried San Antonio through the playoffs in his first postseason, but the Knicks' depth and physicality posed new challenges.

The Spurs led by as many as 12 points early but went cold from the field, allowing New York to build a halftime advantage. Despite the loss, Wembanyama's late heroics nearly forced overtime in a game many are calling an instant classic.

Knicks' Historic Postseason Run

New York's victory extended an impressive playoff run that includes eight straight road wins. The franchise has not reached this stage since the early 1970s, and the current roster's blend of star power and depth has made them favorites to close out the series.

Towns and Brunson have formed a formidable inside-out duo, while Bridges and supporting cast members have delivered timely contributions. The Knicks' ability to withstand San Antonio's runs demonstrated the mental toughness built throughout the season.

Series Outlook and Game 3 Implications

With the series shifting to Madison Square Garden, the Knicks will look to capitalize on home-court energy to build an insurmountable lead. The Spurs, facing elimination pressure, must find answers for New York's perimeter shooting and interior dominance.

San Antonio's youth and inexperience in the Finals showed in critical moments, but their resilience suggests they will not go quietly. Wembanyama's growth under pressure remains a central storyline as the series progresses.

Broader NBA Finals Context

The 2026 Finals pit two contrasting styles: New York's gritty, defense-first approach against San Antonio's modern, positionless offense led by a generational talent in Wembanyama. The Knicks' experience and home dominance give them a clear edge, but the Spurs have proven capable of upsetting expectations.

Fans in Brooklyn celebrated wildly at local bars as the final buzzer sounded, chanting "Knicks in four!" The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 is expected to be electric as New York inches closer to ending a 53-year championship drought.

The series has delivered compelling basketball early, with Game 2's late drama living up to the high stakes of the NBA's showcase event. As the action moves east, both teams will make adjustments, but New York's momentum and home advantage position them strongly.

The Knicks' ability to close out games against a surging opponent bodes well for their championship aspirations. For the Spurs, avoiding an 0-3 deficit will require sharper execution and continued belief in their young core.

As the 2026 NBA Finals unfold, the basketball world watches to see if the Knicks can complete their long-awaited journey or if the Spurs can engineer a historic comeback. Friday's thrilling victory has set a high bar for the remainder of what promises to be a memorable series.