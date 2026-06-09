NEW YORK — Victor Wembanyama delivered a commanding 32-point performance to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, preventing a sweep and injecting new life into the series.

The Spurs, who dropped the first two games at home, responded with resilience on the road to cut New York's series lead to 2-1. Wembanyama, the 22-year-old phenom in his third season, shot 11-of-18 from the field while adding eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 39 minutes. His all-around dominance proved decisive in a contest that featured multiple lead changes and intense fourth-quarter drama.

Stephon Castle contributed 23 points, five rebounds and five assists for San Antonio, providing crucial secondary scoring and playmaking. Dylan Harper added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench, offering valuable energy and rebounding presence. The Spurs' balanced attack and defensive intensity in key moments allowed them to overcome a hostile environment and secure the crucial win.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points, but the team's 13-game postseason winning streak came to an end in front of a packed Madison Square Garden crowd that included President Donald Trump. OG Anunoby added 28 points in a strong supporting effort, but New York could not close out the game despite multiple opportunities in the final minutes.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Wembanyama, who has faced immense expectations since being selected first overall in the 2023 draft. His performance in Game 3 showcased the growth that has made him one of the league's most dynamic two-way players. The Spurs' ability to execute down the stretch, particularly in limiting Brunson's impact in the closing moments, demonstrated improved maturity under pressure.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, known for his strategic acumen, praised the team's resilience after the game. The veteran coach has guided the franchise through a rebuild centered on Wembanyama's development, and Monday's result validated the patience shown in building around the young star.

The Knicks entered the contest with momentum from their strong start to the series and home-court advantage. Brunson has been exceptional throughout the playoffs, but the Spurs' defensive schemes limited his efficiency in critical stretches. Coach Tom Thibodeau's squad showed fight but ultimately could not overcome turnovers and missed opportunities in the final quarter.

The game featured strong individual performances on both sides. Wembanyama's ability to dominate the paint while stretching the floor with his shooting range created matchup problems for New York. Castle's poise as a young guard and Harper's contributions from the bench provided the depth necessary to compete on the road.

For the Knicks, the loss snapped a remarkable postseason run that had positioned them as favorites entering the Finals. The team's home dominance had been a major factor in their success, but the Spurs' execution in Game 3 disrupted that rhythm. Brunson and Anunoby's scoring output kept New York competitive, but the supporting cast struggled to match San Antonio's energy in the second half.

The series now shifts back to San Antonio for Game 4, where the Spurs will look to even the series at 2-2. A victory there would force the Knicks to win Game 5 on the road, significantly altering the momentum and pressure dynamics. The Spurs' home crowd, known for its passion, is expected to provide a significant boost as the team aims to extend the series.

Wembanyama's emergence as a Finals force adds intrigue to the series. His combination of size, skill and basketball IQ has drawn comparisons to legendary big men, and his ability to perform under the bright lights of the Finals has impressed observers. The young star has spoken about learning from each game and maintaining focus on the process, qualities that have served him well in high-stakes moments.

The Knicks' resilience throughout the playoffs has been admirable. Their 13-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA postseason history, demonstrated the depth and determination of Thibodeau's group. Ending that streak in Game 3 does not diminish their accomplishments but shifts the narrative as the series continues.

NBA analysts have noted the series' competitiveness despite the initial 2-0 lead. The Spurs' ability to respond after two home losses highlights their character and coaching staff's adjustments. Popovich's experience in championship situations has proven valuable in guiding the young roster through the pressure of the Finals.

For the Lakers, who traded for Doncic earlier in the season, the series offers lessons in roster construction around a superstar. While the focus remains on the current matchup, the broader league watches how teams build supporting casts to maximize generational talent like Wembanyama.

Game 3's outcome sets up a pivotal Game 4 in San Antonio. The Spurs will aim to capitalize on home-court energy and momentum, while the Knicks seek to regain control and move closer to their first title since 1999. The series has already delivered drama and standout performances, with Wembanyama's Game 3 masterpiece emerging as a defining moment.

As the NBA Finals continue, the basketball world remains captivated by the clash between established stars and emerging talent. Wembanyama's ability to deliver in Game 3 has given the Spurs hope and shifted the series narrative. Whether the Knicks can respond or the Spurs can force a longer series will define the coming games.

The 2026 NBA Finals have already produced memorable moments, and Game 3 added another chapter with Wembanyama's heroics. As the series moves forward, both teams will look to make necessary adjustments while the basketball world watches to see if the Spurs can extend their championship hopes or if the Knicks will close out the title on the road.