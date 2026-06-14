SAN ANTONIO — The New York Knicks ended a 53-year championship drought on Saturday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to claim their first title since 1973. Jalen Brunson led the way with a Finals-record 45 points, earning Finals MVP honors in a series-clinching performance that captivated fans across the basketball world.

The Knicks won the best-of-seven series 4-1, overcoming early deficits and a resilient young Spurs team featuring Victor Wembanyama. Brunson's heroics capped a remarkable playoff run for New York, which had not reached the NBA Finals since the early 2000s and last hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the Willis Reed era.

"I've got no words," Brunson said after the game. "I don't know what I'm feeling. I'm in awe."

The victory triggered jubilant celebrations in New York, with the Empire State Building illuminated in orange and blue, and massive crowds gathering outside Madison Square Garden. Tens of thousands of fans had followed the team's journey through watch parties across the city throughout the postseason.

Brunson's Masterclass Seals the Series

Brunson, who averaged 32.6 points per game in the Finals, delivered one of the greatest road clinching performances in NBA history. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter alone, including crucial free throws and a driving basket that helped the Knicks regain the lead for good. The performance tied Michael Jordan for the most points scored on the road in a Finals-clinching game.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 16 points in the second quarter and were down 10 early in the fourth. But Brunson refused to let the moment slip away. Mikal Bridges contributed 14 points, Josh Hart added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed 10 rebounds despite scoring only two points before fouling out.

For the Spurs, Wembanyama posted 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in a valiant effort. Rookie Dylan Harper added 25 points off the bench, but San Antonio could not overcome New York's determination and clutch execution down the stretch.

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"We weren't ready to win an NBA championship," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "The better team won. We did a lot of good things, and we didn't finish the job. That's what it is."

Dramatic Playoff Journey

The Knicks' path to the title featured resilience and memorable moments. They rallied from a 29-point deficit in Game 4 — the largest comeback in NBA Finals history — to take a 3-1 series lead. That resilience defined their entire postseason, as they consistently found ways to respond when counted out.

Under head coach Mike Brown, the team blended veteran savvy with emerging talent. Brunson's leadership, combined with contributions from Bridges, Hart, Towns and OG Anunoby, created a balanced roster capable of winning in multiple ways. Their defense, particularly in limiting Wembanyama's impact at times, proved decisive.

The Spurs, who had upset the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, showcased a bright future with their young core. Wembanyama's defensive presence set Finals records, but experience and execution favored the more seasoned Knicks in the end.

Citywide Celebrations and Cultural Impact

The win ignited New York City. Fans poured into the streets, turning neighborhoods into sea of orange and blue. Celebrations were passionate yet mostly joyful, though authorities reported some arrests amid the chaos. Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani announced plans for a parade on Thursday.

The Empire State Building lighting served as a beacon for long-suffering supporters. For a franchise that endured decades of mediocrity and heartbreak, this moment represented validation and renewed hope for the future.

High-profile fans, including Britain's Prince Harry attending alongside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, added to the spectacle at Frost Bank Center. The Knicks' blue-and-orange contingent created a raucous road atmosphere despite being in enemy territory.

Historical Significance

This championship marks the third in Knicks franchise history, joining the 1970 and 1973 titles. It ends the longest active drought in the NBA for a major market team and restores glory to one of basketball's most iconic organizations. Brunson's ascent from Villanova standout to Finals MVP symbolizes perseverance and clutch greatness.

The series also highlighted the league's parity and exciting young talent. Wembanyama and Harper's performances signal a competitive future for San Antonio, while the Knicks' victory validates their patient rebuilding strategy under team president Leon Rose.

What Comes Next

For the Knicks, the focus shifts to sustaining success. With Brunson entering his prime and key pieces under contract, they are positioned for continued contention. Offseason moves could further bolster the roster as they defend their crown.

The Spurs will look to build around their young stars, adding veteran support and refining their approach after a promising but ultimately unsuccessful Finals run. The 2026 draft and free agency will be critical for both organizations.

As the NBA offseason begins, the Knicks' triumph will be remembered as a landmark achievement. From overcoming early season doubts to delivering in the biggest moments, this team embodied resilience and teamwork. For fans who waited over half a century, the wait was finally worth it.

Brunson's legacy in New York is now etched alongside legends like Reed, Frazier and Monroe. His quiet leadership and explosive scoring carried the franchise to glory, inspiring a new generation of Knicks supporters. The 2026 NBA champions have written a new chapter in league history, proving that patience and belief can overcome even the longest droughts.