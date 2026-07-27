Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington sparked one of the WNBA's biggest off-court storylines of the season this weekend, publicly accusing her former girlfriend, Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith, of infidelity with multiple other players in the league.

A viral post during All-Star weekend

The accusation surfaced Saturday during the WNBA's All-Star weekend in Chicago, when Carrington shared a message on the social media platform Threads that quickly circulated across X, Instagram and other platforms. In the post, Carrington directly named two other WNBA players, writing, "Since mfs wanna be funny today ima be hilarious! yes, nalyssa cheated on me with Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye +++ many more." Kelly plays for the Las Vegas Aces, while Nye plays for the Atlanta Dream.

Screenshots of the post spread rapidly, with thousands of fans weighing in across social media as the allegation quickly became one of the weekend's most discussed storylines, overshadowing other coverage from All-Star festivities that had included appearances from former President Barack Obama at a practice session earlier in the weekend. As of publication, neither Smith, Kelly nor Nye had issued a public response to the allegations.

A relationship that began in college

Carrington and Smith had been one of the WNBA's more publicly visible couples in recent years, with a relationship dating back to 2020, when the two were teammates at Baylor University. Smith went on to become the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft following a college career that included an NCAA championship and multiple national awards. She spent her first three professional seasons with the Indiana Fever, earning WNBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2022, before being traded to the Dallas Wings ahead of the 2025 season as part of the deal that sent guard Sophie Cunningham to Indiana. Smith was later traded again that year to the Las Vegas Aces, where she helped the franchise capture the 2025 WNBA championship. The pair also briefly played together as teammates during a stretch of the 2025 season before eventually separating.

Carrington was present for Smith's championship run last year and publicly celebrated the win at the time, writing on social media, "My baby is a WNBA champion," and describing Smith as the turning point of the Aces' season.

A breakup previously described as amicable

News of Carrington and Smith's split first emerged publicly in November 2025, at which point Carrington characterized the end of the relationship in relatively neutral terms. Addressing the breakup directly at the time, Carrington said, "We're good, but we're not together anymore," adding that the split had happened on good terms and that the two had simply grown in different directions. That earlier characterization stood in sharp contrast to the tone of Saturday's post, which painted a considerably more contentious picture of how the relationship had actually ended.

A messy chapter unfolding in public

The situation adds another layer of off-court drama to a WNBA season that has already generated significant attention beyond the court, from roster moves to viral pregame fashion moments involving the league's biggest stars. Reaction to Carrington's post was mixed, with some fans expressing sympathy for the public nature of the allegations and others noting the broader challenges that can arise in a relatively small professional league where players frequently date and socialize within the same competitive circles.

Notably, Carrington is scheduled to face off against both Smith and Kelly in upcoming league play, adding an additional layer of attention to the situation as the teams involved prepare to meet on the court in the coming weeks.

No formal response from those named

As of this report, Smith, Kelly and Nye had not issued any public statements addressing Carrington's allegations, either individually or collectively. Representatives for the WNBA and the teams involved have similarly not commented publicly on the matter. Given the personal nature of the claims and the lack of any independent confirmation beyond Carrington's own social media post, the allegations remain unverified beyond what Carrington herself has stated publicly.

A pattern of off-court storylines shaping WNBA coverage

The episode reflects a broader pattern that has increasingly defined WNBA media coverage in recent seasons, where storylines involving player relationships, social media activity and off-court dynamics have at times drawn as much attention as on-court performance. League observers have noted that the increasing visibility of players' personal lives, driven in large part by widespread social media use among athletes, has made moments like Carrington's post capable of dominating national sports conversation within hours of being posted, regardless of whether all details have been independently verified.

With training and competition continuing across the league following All-Star weekend, attention is likely to remain focused on whether Smith, Kelly or Nye offer any public response to Carrington's claims, and how the situation may factor into upcoming matchups between the players' respective teams. For now, the allegations remain confined to Carrington's own account of events, with the league, the teams involved, and the other players named all staying silent as the story continues to circulate widely across social media and sports media coverage.