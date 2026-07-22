Olivia Rodrigo, the Grammy-winning singer known for chart-topping breakup anthems, is the subject of fresh dating speculation after being spotted multiple times with a Wall Street financier in Brooklyn, according to a report published by Page Six.

The outlet reported Tuesday that Rodrigo has been linked romantically to Julian Croonenberghs, an investment professional at private equity firm HG Capital, marking a departure from her past relationships with actors and entertainment industry figures. Neither Rodrigo nor Croonenberghs has publicly commented on the reports.

How the rumors emerged

According to multiple entertainment outlets citing Page Six's reporting, Rodrigo and Croonenberghs have been seen together on several occasions in Brooklyn in recent weeks. The speculation was first fueled by the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, which reported a sighting of the pair dining together in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn in mid-June.

Photographs that circulated more recently appeared to show the two traveling together, including images suggesting they had been in Iceland alongside members of Rodrigo's team before flying back to New York. Additional photos showed the pair at an airport as they made the trip back to New York on July 20, with Rodrigo later photographed arriving in the city.

Fans and entertainment reporters identified Croonenberghs as the man seen with Rodrigo after cross-referencing details from his professional background. According to his listed biography, Croonenberghs works on the Mercury Team at HG Capital and previously worked at Goldman Sachs as part of its Financial Institutions Investment Banking group. He is a graduate of Brown University, where he studied applied mathematics and computer science, and played on the U.S. Men's National Field Hockey Team from 2018 to 2020. He is also reported to speak both French and Dutch.

A subtle social media clue

While neither party has confirmed the relationship, fans have pointed to a small social media interaction as a potential sign of a connection: Rodrigo reportedly liked an Instagram post shared by Croonenberghs' sister, Jade. Beyond that gesture, both Rodrigo and Croonenberghs have kept any details of their relationship private, and representatives for Rodrigo have not issued a statement addressing the reports.

A shift from her usual dating pattern

Entertainment reporters have noted that a relationship with Croonenberghs would represent a departure from Rodrigo's previous public relationships, which have largely involved figures in film, television and music. Rodrigo first drew public attention for her relationship with "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett, whom she starred alongside after the two met on set in 2019. The pair reportedly split in 2020, and fans have long speculated that several of Rodrigo's early songs, including her breakout single "Drivers License," referenced the relationship's end, though she has never publicly confirmed the connection.

Rodrigo was later linked to Hollywood producer Adam Faze in 2021, with the two first spotted together at a premiere party for "Space Jam: A New Legacy." In 2022, she was romantically connected to music executive and DJ Zack Bia, though that relationship also proved short-lived. Her most recent and longest public relationship was with British actor Louis Partridge, known for his role in Netflix's "Enola Holmes" film series. The two began attracting attention as a couple in late 2023 and made several public appearances together, including a red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival and a joint appearance at the Grammy Awards, before reportedly ending their roughly two-year relationship in late 2025.

A career built on personal storytelling

Rodrigo, 23, first rose to prominence with the release of her single "drivers license" in January 2021, followed by her debut album "Sour" later that year. The album's blend of confessional songwriting and pop-punk influences earned her the Grammy Award for best new artist in 2022, along with several other nominations. She followed with a second album, "Guts," in 2023, and released a third album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," earlier this year.

Much of Rodrigo's songwriting has drawn heavily from her personal relationships, with fans frequently attempting to trace connections between her lyrics and her real-life romantic history. That pattern has made any new relationship a subject of significant public interest, as was the case following her split from Partridge and now amid the reports connecting her to Croonenberghs.

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What remains unconfirmed

As of Wednesday, no formal confirmation of a relationship between Rodrigo and Croonenberghs had been issued by either party, and both have declined to comment when approached by media outlets covering the story. The reports remain based on sightings, photographs and secondhand social media accounts rather than any official statement, a pattern common to early-stage celebrity dating speculation that sometimes proves accurate and sometimes does not.

Representatives for Rodrigo did not immediately respond to requests for comment from outlets reporting on the story, and Croonenberghs, who works in a private-sector finance role rather than public entertainment, has not made any public statement of his own.

Given Rodrigo's history of addressing past relationships through her music, some fans have speculated that any future confirmation of the relationship, or details about how it developed, could eventually surface through her songwriting, following a pattern established across her three studio albums. For now, the reports remain unconfirmed, with public interest continuing to center on the pair's recent sightings together in New York and their trip to Iceland rather than any official acknowledgment from either Rodrigo or Croonenberghs themselves.