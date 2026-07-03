MADRID — She went from a sales assistant at a Gucci boutique on Madrid's most exclusive shopping street to one of the most photographed women in the world. That is the arc of Georgina Rodríguez, the Argentine-Spanish model and television personality who is engaged to Cristiano Ronaldo and has been at the centre of his personal life for nearly a decade.

Rodríguez, who turned 32 in January, has a story that is considerably more grounded than the glittering public image she now inhabits alongside the football legend. She holds Argentine nationality through her father, Jorge, and Spanish roots through her mother, Ana María. Born in Buenos Aires, she grew up in Jaca, a small town in the Huesca province of northeastern Spain, where she has two sisters, Ivana and Patricia.

From childhood, Rodríguez was drawn to dance. She began taking ballet classes at the age of four, and dance remained a significant part of her early life. At 16, she spent a year abroad, working as a nanny in Bristol, England, before returning to Spain and eventually making her way to Madrid. There she worked in retail and supplemented her income with bar work before landing the job that would change her life: a position as a sales assistant at the Gucci boutique on Calle Serrano, the city's exclusive Golden Mile shopping district.

It was there, in the summer of 2016, that she first encountered Ronaldo. The circumstances of their meeting have since become something of a legend in their own right, and Rodríguez has recounted the story in considerable detail.

"I was serving the client of a colleague who was away on holiday," she told the Spanish chat show "El Hormiguero." "At five o'clock, I was expecting a Galician woman who wanted to look at some coats. It was late July and 40 degrees in Madrid... So I was showing this lady some coats, she didn't buy anything... and three hours later, I was ready to go home and just as I was leaving, Cristiano came in."

The words exchanged during that first encounter were limited to a simple "Good evening." But the encounter did not end there. The two crossed paths again shortly afterward at a fashion event held at the same Serrano store, and it was on that second occasion that Ronaldo made his move. Within months, the pair had gone public with their relationship, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in global popular culture.

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Their relationship of nearly a decade culminated in an engagement announcement on August 11, 2025, when Rodríguez shared the news publicly via Instagram. Specific details of their planned wedding have not yet been publicly confirmed, though with Ronaldo competing at the 2026 World Cup through what could be a deep run into the tournament's later stages, the date is expected to fall somewhere between the end of the World Cup on July 18 and mid-September, once the footballing calendar allows both parties to step away from professional commitments.

The timing of a wedding announcement has attracted considerable attention given Ronaldo's continued presence at the World Cup. The Portuguese captain scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal in Portugal's 2-1 round of 32 victory over Croatia in Toronto on Thursday, a moment that ended what had been a drought of eight consecutive knockout-stage matches without finding the net. Portugal now faces Spain in the round of 16 on July 6 in Dallas, meaning Ronaldo's tournament could extend further before wedding preparations can take center stage.

During their relationship, Rodríguez has become a central and deeply embedded figure in Ronaldo's family life, which was already considerably established before the two met. Together they have welcomed two daughters: Alana Martina, born in November 2017, and Bella Esmeralda, born in April 2022. Bella Esmeralda's arrival was accompanied by a devastating personal loss: her twin brother, who was also expected, did not survive childbirth, a tragedy the couple announced publicly and with raw candor.

Beyond their biological daughters, Rodríguez has taken on a fully maternal role with Ronaldo's three older children. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., born in 2010 and now a promising young footballer in his own right, and twins Eva and Mateo, born in 2017, are all considered her children in every meaningful sense of the word. She has spoken publicly about not drawing any distinction between them.

"I am a mother to all," she has said.

Rodríguez's profile has grown substantially beyond her connection to Ronaldo in recent years. She is a successful social media personality with tens of millions of followers across platforms and has become a significant commercial figure in her own right, appearing in advertising campaigns and building partnerships with international fashion and lifestyle brands. She has also been the subject of a Netflix documentary series called "I Am Georgina," which debuted in January 2022 and returned for a second season in 2023, giving audiences an intimate look at her daily life, her family and the journey from her modest upbringing in Jaca to a life lived largely in the public eye. The series drew substantial viewership and contributed to Rodríguez's transformation from a figure known primarily in connection to Ronaldo into a celebrity with an established identity of her own.

Her story has resonated with a wide audience in part because of the contrast between where she started and where she arrived. She was serving coats in a luxury boutique on a hot Madrid afternoon when a chance encounter set the rest of her life in motion. The decade that followed has brought two World Cup cycles, five children, an engagement and a level of public recognition that few people born in a small northern Spanish town could have anticipated.

Whether the wedding takes place before summer's end or is delayed into autumn, the union of Ronaldo and Rodríguez will be one of the most closely watched events in global celebrity culture, arriving at the close of a tournament that has already given the footballer himself one of the most emotionally resonant chapters of his extraordinary and deeply examined career.