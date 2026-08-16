Prince Harry Reportedly Plans To Visit London Every Few Months After 'Energising' Reunion With Charles

Prince Harry is planning to make significantly more frequent trips back to the United Kingdom in the coming year, according to a report in The Times, following what a source close to the Duke of Sussex described as an "energising" reunion with King Charles III last month.

Harry last visited the UK in July, bringing his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from their home in California. The trip marked the first time in more than four years that King Charles had been reunited with his grandchildren, now ages seven and four. The family met privately with Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, the King's private residence in Gloucestershire, in a gathering that had been kept largely under wraps until after it occurred.

According to The Times, a source close to Harry said the success of that visit has convinced him to return to Britain considerably more often going forward. "The template for his visits has been working well, so the frequency of trips will increase," the source said, adding that the pace of Harry's trips would pick up further in the run-up to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, an event Harry founded and has said he is determined to make the best edition of the competition yet. The source said Harry has grown increasingly focused on his charitable patronages during these visits and hopes to spend less time on legal disputes going forward, while continuing to prioritize time with his family whenever he returns.

Harry's next UK trip is expected in September, when he will attend the WellChild Awards, a charity event honoring seriously ill children and their caregivers that Harry has attended annually as the organization's patron. That visit is expected to last roughly a week and will also include continued preparation for the Birmingham Games.

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The Highgrove reunion followed a lengthy period of estrangement between Harry and his father. The two had not met in person since February 2024, a gap of roughly 19 months, before reconnecting for a private tea at Clarence House in September 2025. Harry has spoken candidly in the past about his desire to repair the relationship, telling the BBC following a separate visit that he did not know how much longer his father had, referencing Charles's ongoing cancer treatment, and expressing hope for reconciliation. "I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry said at the time, adding that he saw no benefit in continuing to fight with relatives.

The relationship between Harry and the royal family has remained strained since he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California. That estrangement deepened considerably following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary series, and Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare," all of which detailed private family disputes and tensions with both Charles and Prince William. A separate legal battle over Harry's publicly funded security arrangements during UK visits further complicated the relationship, with Harry saying in 2025 that his father had stopped speaking with him specifically because of the ongoing security dispute.

During the family's July visit, Harry, Meghan and their children also traveled to Althorp in Northamptonshire, the ancestral home of the Spencer family and the burial site of Harry's mother, Princess Diana. Harry spent time there with his uncle, Charles Spencer, the ninth Earl Spencer, and Spencer's wife, Norwegian archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman. Meghan later shared photos from the visit on Instagram, including images showing Harry and Archie carrying flowers believed to have been placed at Diana's grave, along with photos from the family's broader summer travels, including time spent at their holiday home in Portugal.

It remains unclear whether Meghan and the couple's children will accompany Harry on each of his more frequent planned visits going forward, or whether some of the increased travel will involve Harry returning to the UK alone to focus specifically on his charitable and Invictus-related commitments. Buckingham Palace has not issued official comment on the reported plans for more frequent visits.

With Invictus Games preparations intensifying and Harry's relationship with his father showing signs of continued warming following the July reunion, the coming months are likely to offer further indications of whether the reported shift toward more regular UK visits materializes as described, and whether it corresponds with any broader, sustained improvement in Harry's relationship with the rest of the royal family beyond his father.