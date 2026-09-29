HONG KONG — Jackie Chan is alive, despite a wave of social media posts falsely claiming that the 72-year-old martial arts star and filmmaker had died.

The hoax spread rapidly over the past day, driven largely by a black-and-white, memorial-style image showing the actor's name alongside the years "1954-2026." The posts, which circulated widely in the United States before spreading worldwide, gave no credible source for the claim.

There has been no announcement of Chan's death from his family, his representatives or any of his official channels. Several news organizations, including Hindustan Times and Gulf News, have confirmed that the reports are false and that the actor remains active.

How the hoax spread

The false claims gained momentum as users shared the tribute-style image across major platforms, often without comment or with brief messages of mourning. Some posts drew millions of views within hours. One widely circulated post on X, shared by a user named Abdul, reportedly collected more than 3.8 million views in about five hours, according to Hindustan Times.

X attached a warning to at least one of the viral posts, telling users that the image was designed to look like an obituary but that the actor was still living. "The image in this post is styled as an obituary for Jackie Chan (1954-2026), but he is alive and active at age 72," the note read.

Searches asking whether Chan was alive surged as fans tried to verify the posts. Much of the confusion stemmed from the image itself, which mimicked the style of genuine tributes shared after a celebrity's death.

Not the first time

Chan has repeatedly been the target of false death reports over more than a decade, making him one of the most frequent subjects of celebrity death hoaxes online.

In November 2025, a similar rumor spread on Facebook, with one post falsely claiming that Chan had died after complications from decades of on-set injuries. That post also claimed that his family had confirmed the news, which was not true. Chan became one of the most searched names on Google's entertainment trends at the time before the claim was debunked.

Researchers who study online misinformation have noted that death hoaxes involving older, internationally famous figures tend to spread quickly, particularly when they rely on realistic-looking tribute images and emotionally charged captions. The spread of artificial intelligence tools has also made it easier to create convincing fake images, including pictures that appear to show celebrities in hospital beds.

Posts built around such images often generate large amounts of engagement before fact-checks can catch up, which can encourage accounts to repeat similar claims.

Recent public appearance

Chan's most recent widely reported public appearance came on July 7 in Singapore, when he made a surprise visit to Pei Chun Public School, according to The Straits Times, the country's largest daily newspaper.

The visit was part of an event organized by the Lim Family Foundation. Chan met with more than 900 students and staff members and surprised the audience by singing his song "Hard to Say Goodbye," according to videos shared from the event.

During the visit, Chan reflected on his difficult childhood and encouraged students to pursue their goals.

"Looking at you today made me remember my childhood years and humble beginnings," Chan said at the event. "I had no hope. My only hope was my bowl of plain rice and to not be beaten by my teacher."

"Please work hard. Dreams may not come true but, without dreams, you definitely won't succeed," he added.

The appearance provides a documented public record of Chan that directly contradicts the viral claims.

Still working

Chan has remained active in the film industry in 2026. His family comedy "Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe," a sequel to his 2024 film "Panda Plan," was released in China on Feb. 17. In the film, Chan plays a version of himself who, along with a panda, stumbles into an isolated tribe.

Chan's official website remains online and lists his verified social media accounts, which fans can use to separate genuine updates from impersonation or misinformation.

A career spanning six decades

Born Chan Kong-sang in Hong Kong on April 7, 1954, Chan is also known by the name Fang Shilong. He trained at a Peking opera school as a child before entering the film industry as a stuntman and extra.

He rose to fame in Hong Kong in the late 1970s with martial arts comedies such as "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow" and "Drunken Master," which blended acrobatic fight scenes with slapstick humor. He went on to star in, direct and produce dozens of films, including the "Police Story" series, which became known for its dangerous stunts.

Chan became a major Hollywood star in the late 1990s with "Rush Hour," alongside Chris Tucker, and later appeared in the "Shanghai Noon" films, the 2010 remake of "The Karate Kid" and the "Kung Fu Panda" animated franchise, in which he voiced Master Monkey.

Famous for performing most of his own stunts, Chan has suffered numerous injuries over the course of his career, including a serious skull fracture while filming "Armour of God" in 1986. Those well-known injuries have often been used in false posts to make claims about his health appear believable.

In 2016, Chan received an honorary Academy Award for his lifetime of achievements in film. Chan, who lives primarily in Hong Kong, is estimated to be worth more than $400 million, according to Hindustan Times.

How to spot a death hoax

Media literacy experts advise social media users to check for confirmation from established news organizations or a celebrity's official representatives before sharing reports of a death.

Warning signs of a hoax include posts that cite no source, rely solely on a memorial-style image, or claim that a family has "confirmed" a death without any official statement. A reverse image search can also reveal whether a picture has been altered or taken out of context.

In the case of a figure as prominent as Chan, a genuine death would be reported quickly and widely by major news outlets around the world. No such reports exist.

Chan has not publicly commented on the latest hoax.