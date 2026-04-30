LOS ANGELES — Motivational speaker and evangelist Nick Vujicic has directly addressed and debunked widespread online rumors claiming he is battling terminal cancer or has died, issuing a clear and uplifting message that he remains in excellent health and continues his global ministry work.

In a heartfelt video update posted to his official social media channels and YouTube in late April 2026, the 43-year-old Australian-born speaker, born without arms and legs due to tetra-amelia syndrome, looked directly into the camera with his characteristic warmth and humor. "I am healthy. I'm strong," Vujicic said. "Just had a wonderful time of ministry and family. The news about me being dead is slightly exaggerated."

The statement came after a surge of false posts, AI-generated images and chain messages flooded platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok claiming Vujicic was in critical condition with stage IV cancer or had already passed away. Several of the hoax posts used emotional language asking for prayers and linked to suspicious websites, a tactic commonly seen in celebrity death hoaxes designed to drive clicks and engagement.

Vujicic's team and multiple Christian news outlets quickly pushed back against the misinformation. Sources close to his ministry confirmed he has been actively traveling, speaking at events and spending time with his wife Kanae and their four children. He is scheduled to appear at major gatherings including REACH 2026 and continues recording episodes for his "No Limbs, No Limits" podcast.

The rumors appear to be part of a recurring pattern. Vujicic has faced similar false death reports in previous years, a phenomenon that has become increasingly common for high-profile figures in the digital age. This latest wave gained traction in early April when fabricated stories began circulating alongside AI-manipulated images showing him in hospital settings.

In his video response, Vujicic used the moment to turn the negative attention into a positive message of faith and resilience. He encouraged his millions of followers worldwide not to believe everything they read online and to focus instead on truth, gratitude and living with purpose. "We all face challenges," he said, "but God is faithful. I'm here, I'm grateful, and I'm excited about what's ahead."

Vujicic's story has inspired tens of millions since he first began sharing his journey as a teenager. Born in Melbourne in 1982, he overcame severe bullying, depression and suicidal thoughts to become one of the world's most sought-after motivational speakers. His books, including "Life Without Limits" and "Unstoppable," have sold millions of copies, and his TED Talk-style presentations have been viewed hundreds of millions of times.

Despite having no limbs, Vujicic swims, surfs, plays golf and travels extensively to deliver messages of hope, faith and overcoming adversity. His nonprofit organization, Life Without Limbs, and Nick V Ministries focus on evangelism, disability advocacy and helping people discover their God-given potential.

The latest rumors surfaced amid a broader wave of celebrity health misinformation. Similar false reports have targeted other public figures, highlighting the speed and reach of social media hoaxes. Fact-checking organizations and Vujicic's team urged people to verify information through official channels before sharing.

Vujicic's wife, Kanae, also addressed the rumors briefly on social media, posting a recent family photo with the caption "We are all doing great, thank you for your prayers and love." The couple, married since 2012, frequently share glimpses of their family life, which includes sons Kiyoshi and Dejan and twin daughters Ellie and Olivia.

Christian leaders and fellow speakers have rallied around Vujicic. Many used the moment to warn about the dangers of spreading unverified information, especially regarding someone whose ministry centers on hope and encouragement. "Nick has turned his limitations into a powerful platform for good," one prominent pastor wrote. "Let's honor that by speaking truth and praying for him rather than amplifying falsehoods."

Vujicic has long been open about his physical challenges and the daily realities of living without limbs. In recent interviews, he has discussed the emotional and practical aspects of his condition while emphasizing gratitude and faith. His transparency has endeared him to audiences across cultures and faiths.

The motivational icon continues to maintain a busy schedule. Upcoming appearances include large youth events, corporate leadership conferences and international ministry trips. His team confirmed that no health issues are impacting his commitments and that he remains as active as ever.

For his global community of supporters, the false rumors provided an opportunity to reaffirm their connection with Vujicic. Thousands of encouraging messages poured in after his video response, with many sharing personal stories of how his testimony impacted their lives during difficult times.

As misinformation continues to challenge public figures, Vujicic's calm and faith-filled response serves as a model. Rather than expressing frustration, he redirected the conversation toward hope, gratitude and the importance of discernment in the digital age.

Vujicic's message remains consistent: limitations do not define a person. His life stands as living proof that purpose, joy and impact are possible regardless of circumstances. The latest episode of debunked rumors only reinforces the power of his story and the enduring strength of his platform.

While the internet may continue to circulate falsehoods, Nick Vujicic is alive, healthy and more committed than ever to inspiring others. His words offer comfort not just to his supporters but to anyone facing their own battles: the news of hardship or death is often greatly exaggerated, but hope and faith are very much alive.