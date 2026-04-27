DENVER — Forecasters issued heavy snow warnings Monday for parts of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming as a powerful late-season winter storm threatens up to two feet of snow, wind gusts reaching 45 mph and dangerous travel conditions across the northern Rockies.

The National Weather Service warned that the system, combining heavy moisture with strong winds, could create blizzard-like conditions in higher elevations and make travel "very difficult to impossible" on many roads through Tuesday. Accumulations of 12 to 24 inches are possible in the hardest-hit mountain areas, with locally higher totals above 9,000 feet.

The storm system is moving through the region Monday into early Tuesday, bringing a mix of heavy snow, blowing snow and gusty winds that will reduce visibility and create drifting. Lower elevations may see 6 to 12 inches, while exposed ridges and passes face the highest impacts.

Impacts and Warnings in Effect

In Colorado, warnings cover the central and northern mountains, including areas around Vail, Aspen and Steamboat Springs. Officials urged residents to prepare for power outages, closed mountain passes and hazardous driving. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported multiple chain restrictions already in place on major routes like Interstate 70.

Montana faces similar threats in the western and central parts of the state, with heavy snow warnings extending into parts of eastern Idaho. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph or higher in exposed terrain, creating whiteout conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation advised against non-essential travel, particularly in the mountains.

Wyoming's warnings focus on the western half of the state and the Tetons, where accumulations could exceed two feet in some spots. Jackson Hole and areas near Yellowstone National Park are expected to see significant impacts, potentially affecting park operations and spring tourism.

The combination of heavy snow and strong winds has prompted winter storm warnings and advisories across the three states. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, increasing the risk of accidents. Forecasters warned of possible avalanche danger in steep terrain after recent warmer weather followed by this new loading.

Preparation and Safety Messages

Emergency management officials in all three states activated cold-weather response plans. Residents were advised to stock up on supplies, check on vulnerable neighbors and prepare for possible power outages from heavy snow loading on lines. Schools in some mountain communities announced early closures or remote learning for Tuesday.

Travelers face the greatest risk. Chain laws are in effect on many highways, and several high mountain passes could close. Airlines reported potential delays and cancellations at regional airports including Denver International, Bozeman Yellowstone International and Jackson Hole.

The National Weather Service urged drivers to have emergency kits with blankets, water, snacks, flashlights and charged devices. "If you don't need to travel, stay home," one forecaster said during a briefing. "These conditions can change rapidly and become life-threatening."

Why This Late-Season Storm?

Meteorologists attribute the storm to a strong upper-level low-pressure system pulling Pacific moisture into the Rockies. Although April is typically a transition month, late-season snow events remain common in the high elevations of the northern Rockies. This system follows a pattern of active spring weather that has already brought several snow events to the region.

Climate patterns show variability, but heavy spring snow helps replenish mountain snowpack critical for summer water supplies. However, the timing creates challenges for ranchers, road crews and tourism operators transitioning to warmer-season activities.

Broader Regional Effects

The storm's impacts extend beyond the three primary states. Parts of Utah, Idaho and South Dakota may see lighter snow or mixed precipitation on the edges. Lower elevations could experience rain changing to snow, creating slick conditions on untreated roads.

Energy providers braced for increased demand as residents crank up heating. Utility companies in Colorado and Montana reported extra crews on standby for potential outages. Ranchers moved livestock to sheltered areas ahead of the heaviest snow.

Looking Ahead

The system is expected to move out by Tuesday evening, with improving conditions Wednesday. However, lingering cold air could bring more light snow showers mid-week. Longer-range forecasts suggest a gradual warmup, but mountain snowpack will remain well above average into May.

This event highlights the unpredictable nature of spring weather in the Rockies. While welcome for water resources, it serves as a reminder that winter conditions can persist well into the shoulder season. Officials continue monitoring the storm's progress and will update warnings as needed.

Residents and visitors in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming are encouraged to stay informed through local NWS offices, emergency alerts and transportation department websites. With proper preparation, most impacts can be managed, but the combination of heavy snow and strong winds demands respect and caution.

As the storm unfolds, communities across the northern Rockies are hunkering down, hoping for safe passage through one final major blast of winter weather before spring fully takes hold.