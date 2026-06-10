TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities in Pima County have identified a suspect in a separate kidnapping case that occurred just miles from the home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, even as the high-profile investigation into her February abduction remains active with no direct link established between the cases.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department on Monday named 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith as wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place on May 29, roughly seven miles from Guthrie's residence in the Catalina Foothills area. Smith faces charges stemming from that incident, according to officials and local reports.

Smith, who also uses aliases including Corral Albright, Coral Albright-Smith and Under The Sea Smith, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 136 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos, though none on her wrist, authorities noted. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her arrest.

The development comes more than four months after Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1. Investigators believe she was abducted from her home in the early morning hours, citing evidence such as her pacemaker data, doorbell camera footage showing a masked figure and other forensic indicators at the scene. No arrests have been made in her case, and officials continue to treat it as an active abduction investigation.

Pima County authorities have stressed that there is currently no believed connection between Smith and Guthrie's disappearance. The separate case highlights ongoing public safety concerns in the Tucson area, where law enforcement has urged residents to remain vigilant while pursuing multiple leads across investigations.

Smith has an extensive criminal history that includes prior arrests for robbery, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and another kidnapping incident, according to court records and local reporting. Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 immediately or provide anonymous tips to Tucson's 88-Crime hotline at 1-520-882-7463.

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The Guthrie family, led by her daughter Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, continues to appeal for public assistance. A substantial reward totaling more than $1.2 million, including contributions from the family and federal authorities, remains available for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return. Tips can be submitted to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Savannah Guthrie has been vocal in recent weeks about the emotional toll, sharing public messages of hope while balancing her professional responsibilities. In a recent Instagram Story, she wrote, "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out," while urging whoever took her mother to "bring her home."

Retired FBI agent Jason Pack, in a June 2026 interview with Parade, suggested that pressure in the Guthrie case may eventually lead to a breakthrough. "Four months is a long time to keep a secret, and people start to crack," Pack said. "They make calls they shouldn't make. They spend money they can't explain. They act nervous when there's no reason to be nervous."

Pack added that the large reward adds compounding pressure. "The $1 million reward is still on the table, and that kind of pressure doesn't expire. It compounds. Somebody knows something, and the weight of that is getting heavier every single day."

The investigation into Guthrie's disappearance has involved extensive resources from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, including analysis of DNA evidence, review of thousands of tips and coordination with federal partners. Physical evidence at the home, including reports of blood at the scene, has pointed toward a violent abduction rather than a voluntary departure.

Community members in the Tucson area have expressed concern over the separate kidnapping case involving Smith, particularly given its proximity to the Guthrie residence. Local media have reported increased attention to neighborhood security and awareness in the affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood.

Authorities have not released additional details about the May 29 incident involving Smith, citing the ongoing nature of that investigation. The timing, however, has drawn public interest as both cases unfold in the same region.

For the Guthrie family, the prolonged uncertainty has been particularly difficult. Nancy Guthrie, a mother of three, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 after spending time with family. Her pacemaker reportedly disconnected around 2:28 a.m. on Feb. 1, helping establish the timeline. Doorstep camera footage captured a masked individual, adding to the mystery surrounding her whereabouts.

Savannah Guthrie temporarily stepped away from her anchoring duties earlier this year to focus on the search and family matters before returning in April. She has spoken candidly about balancing grief with daily responsibilities, including protecting her two young children while maintaining hope for her mother's return.

The dual investigations underscore challenges faced by law enforcement in high-profile missing persons cases. While the Guthrie case has captured national attention due to her daughter's prominence, the separate incident involving Smith serves as a reminder of broader regional safety issues that require sustained vigilance.

As both cases progress, officials continue to appeal for tips from the public. Even seemingly minor information could prove valuable. Forensic work, including advanced DNA analysis, remains ongoing in the Guthrie investigation, with hopes that technological advances or a key witness could provide a breakthrough.

The community and national audiences have followed developments closely, with vigils and support efforts continuing. The large reward in the Guthrie case has generated significant interest, though authorities caution that tips must be credible and actionable.

Law enforcement has not indicated any immediate timeline for resolution in either matter but emphasized dedication to thorough investigation. For the Guthrie family, each day without answers adds to the emotional weight, as Savannah Guthrie continues to publicly express her longing for her mother's safe return.

Anyone with information on either case is strongly encouraged to contact the appropriate authorities. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI remain committed to pursuing all leads in these serious matters affecting the Tucson community.