ICE Detains Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant at Nashville Airport Over Visa Overstay, Officials Say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being detained while at work earlier this month, according to the airline's flight attendant union and federal officials, in a case that has drawn both criticism from labor and immigrant advocacy groups and support from immigration enforcement supporters online.

ICE confirmed in a statement to CBS News Texas that agents detained Lorenzo Thompson at Nashville International Airport on July 14. According to the agency, Thompson, a citizen of Jamaica, entered the United States on a visa in April 2021 that authorized a temporary stay and expired later that year, but he did not depart when that authorization ended.

What federal officials say

According to ICE, Thompson's visa allowed him to remain in the country for approximately six months before its expiration on Oct. 16, 2021. The agency said he overstayed that authorization and did not leave the country as required. "Thompson was cooperative with ICE officers and taken into custody without incident. Cooperation of this nature helps ensure the process is conducted safely and efficiently for all involved. He will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement.

In a separate comment provided to Fox News, an ICE spokesperson framed the case within the agency's broader enforcement approach, saying, "Against our nation's laws, he overstayed his visa and failed to depart. He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings." The agency noted that it offers people in the country illegally $2,600 and a free flight to voluntarily leave the U.S., adding that those who do not take that option and are later found to be in the country unlawfully face arrest and removal without the option to return.

What Thompson's supporters say

Accounts from Thompson's family, friends and advocacy organizations offer a different picture of his immigration status and circumstances. A friend of Thompson's, Kristin Foster, organized a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his legal expenses, writing that Thompson holds a valid work visa and has a pending asylum case. "Since arriving, he has worked tirelessly to build a stable life, following every legal step toward citizenship. He has no criminal record. No parking tickets," Foster wrote on the fundraising page. The campaign description also states that Thompson left Jamaica seeking safety from what it describes as life-threatening abuse.

The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, an advocacy organization, also weighed in on Thompson's case, stating that he held a valid work visa and was working toward U.S. citizenship. "He had a valid work visa and was a dedicated flight attendant, touching countless lives with his kindness," the group wrote in a social media statement.

The union's response

TWU Local 556, which represents more than 21,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants and is based in Dallas, confirmed that one of its members had been detained while at work. The union said in a statement posted to social media that it has been in contact with Thompson's family and is coordinating with legal counsel to better understand the circumstances surrounding his detention.

"Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time," the union said. In a separate statement posted to Facebook, the union added, "TWU Local 556 will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain engaged as we learn more. We appreciate our Members' concern and support, as we all hope for a swift resolution to this situation." The union has also made its Critical Incident Stress Management Team available to members affected by the situation.

When CBS News Texas sought additional details from the union, TWU Local 556 declined to provide further comment beyond its public statements. Southwest Airlines has not issued a public statement addressing the detention as of this week.

A case that drew wide public reaction

News of Thompson's detention circulated widely on social media following ICE's confirmation of the arrest, drawing sharply divided reactions. Supporters of stricter immigration enforcement pointed to the case as an example of the kind of workplace enforcement action they have called for, while immigrant rights advocates and union representatives emphasized Thompson's reported lack of a criminal record and his pursuit of legal immigration status, including a pending asylum claim, as reasons for concern about the manner and timing of his arrest.

Context around the arrest

Thompson's case comes amid a broader wave of immigration enforcement actions that have drawn national attention in various workplaces and public settings over the past year, including at other airports and public transit locations. Federal immigration authorities have described such workplace enforcement actions as consistent with the administration's broader approach to identifying and removing individuals found to be unlawfully present in the country, while advocacy groups and some labor organizations have continued to raise concerns about detentions that occur at a person's place of employment, arguing that such arrests can be particularly disruptive to families, coworkers and ongoing legal immigration proceedings.

Thompson remains in ICE custody pending the outcome of his immigration proceedings, according to federal officials. It remains unclear how his reported pending asylum application and work authorization status will factor into those proceedings, and neither ICE nor Thompson's representatives have provided a timeline for when a resolution might be reached. Southwest Airlines, TWU Local 556 and advocacy groups following the case have not indicated whether any additional legal action or public statements are expected in the near term, and CBS News Texas said it continues to seek further comment from the airline.