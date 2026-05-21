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MONTREAL — An Air France flight from Paris to Detroit was diverted to Montreal on May 20, 2026, after U.S. authorities determined a passenger from the Democratic Republic of the Congo had boarded in violation of new Ebola-related entry restrictions.

Air France Flight 378, a Boeing 777 operating as Delta codeshare DL8719, departed Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport around 4 p.m. local time. It landed at Montreal Trudeau International Airport at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET, according to FlightAware data.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed the diversion. A spokesperson stated: "Air France boarded a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo in error on a flight to the United States. Due to entry restrictions put in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane. CBP took decisive action and prohibited the flight carrying that traveler from landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and instead, diverted to Montreal, Canada."

The passenger was removed in Montreal. The aircraft remained on the ground for less than an hour before continuing to Detroit with the remaining passengers. There was no medical emergency on board.

Air France issued a statement: "Air France confirms that, at the request of U.S. authorities, Flight AF378 on May 20, 2026, operating the Paris-Charles de Gaulle–Detroit (DTW) route, was diverted to Montreal Airport after a Congolese passenger on board was denied entry into the United States. In fact, under new regulations, passengers arriving from certain countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, may only enter U.S. territory via Washington (IAD) Airport. There was no medical emergency on board, and like all airlines, Air France is required to comply with the entry requirements of the countries it serves."

Deborah Mistor, a business class passenger, told CBS News the captain announced the diversion about four hours before the scheduled Detroit arrival. He later confirmed there were no technical issues with the plane. Flight attendants then wore face masks.

The incident stems from U.S. restrictions implemented amid an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and parts of Uganda. The World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.

As of mid-May 2026, health officials reported hundreds of suspected cases and over 100 deaths in the region. The Bundibugyo strain has no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

On May 18, the CDC and Department of Homeland Security enacted measures under Title 42 of the Public Health Service Act. Non-U.S. passport holders who had been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days face entry restrictions. Such travelers must enter through designated airports with enhanced screening, including Washington-Dulles International Airport.

CBP did not disclose details about the passenger's recent travel history or symptoms. It remained unclear whether the individual was a Congolese national.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred inquiries to CBP. The CDC and Air France had no immediate additional comment beyond the diversion statement.

The diversion highlighted enforcement of the new rules just days after implementation. Airlines must screen passengers for recent travel to affected areas before boarding U.S.-bound flights.

Passengers on Flight 378 continued to Detroit after the stop in Montreal. No further health incidents were reported upon arrival.

This marks an early test of the U.S. response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak. Officials emphasize that the risk to the general public in the United States remains low due to the virus's transmission method requiring direct contact with bodily fluids.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and WHO continue monitoring the outbreak centered in Ituri Province, DRC. Cross-border movement and regional insecurity complicate containment efforts.

U.S. health authorities coordinate with international partners on screening, contact tracing and potential evacuations. A small number of U.S. citizens affected in the region have been medically evacuated.

The incident caused minor delays but no major disruptions to other flights. Montreal Trudeau International Airport handled the unscheduled arrival routinely.

Travelers and airlines adjust to the 30-day restrictions, effective through mid-June 2026. Enhanced public health measures at designated entry points include screening and monitoring protocols.

Air France and other carriers review boarding procedures to prevent similar occurrences. Compliance with destination country requirements remains mandatory.

The event drew attention on social media and aviation forums, with passengers sharing accounts of the mid-flight announcement and crew precautions.

Broader context includes ongoing global health vigilance following previous Ebola outbreaks. The current strain's characteristics influence response strategies, including the lack of approved countermeasures.

U.S. officials continue risk assessments. No confirmed Ebola cases linked to this flight or recent U.S. arrivals from the region have been reported.

The diversion of Air France Flight 378 underscores the intersection of international travel, public health policy and rapid enforcement of entry rules during emerging infectious disease threats.