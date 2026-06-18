TUCSON, Ariz. — The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie encountered another obstacle this week as Mexican authorities postponed a volunteer search prompted by an anonymous tip claiming her remains were buried near the U.S. border.

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The 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Blood found at the residence belonged to Guthrie, authorities have said. Door camera footage released by investigators showed a masked individual outside her home.

Volunteer group Buscando Corazones had planned a third search along the Mexican-Arizona border on June 16 following a tip that Guthrie's "grave" was located near a stream and under a tree in an area known as Mariposa in Nogales, Sonora. The search was indefinitely delayed because Mexican authorities were unavailable to accompany the volunteers.

The group, which assists in locating missing persons in Mexico, requires the presence of local authorities for protection during searches, though they are not formally involved in the official investigation. Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, who leads Buscando Corazones, said volunteers had previously checked the area identified in the tip but found no supporting evidence.

Pima County Sheriff's Office, the lead agency in the case, issued a statement acknowledging awareness of the tip.

"We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities," the department said. "This investigation is ongoing and active, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information."

Guthrie was last seen after a family member dropped her off at her home on the evening of Jan. 31. The case has drawn national attention, with her daughter publicly appealing for information and offering rewards. A private investigator has also been hired by the family.

The anonymous tip added a cross-border dimension to the search efforts. Buscando Corazones previously conducted searches in the same general vicinity without success. Mexican authorities have joined volunteers for safety but emphasize they are not directing the probe.

Pima County investigators continue to pursue leads domestically. No suspect has been publicly named, though officials have described the abduction as targeted. The FBI is assisting in the case.

The postponement highlights logistical challenges in international missing persons cases. Cooperation between U.S. and Mexican authorities is often required but can face delays due to resource constraints and jurisdictional issues.

Guthrie's family has expressed frustration with the pace of developments while urging the public to remain vigilant. Savannah Guthrie has shared updates on social media and through media appearances, keeping the case in the spotlight more than four months after her mother's disappearance.

Volunteer organizations like Buscando Corazones play a crucial role in supplementing official efforts, particularly in border regions where tips frequently emerge. Their work, however, depends on coordination with local law enforcement for security and legitimacy.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has stressed the importance of credible tips while managing a high volume of public input. Officials previously asked community members to limit calls to the tip line to substantive information rather than expressions of sympathy.

Forensic analysis and digital evidence continue to form the backbone of the investigation. Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities, including the potential for cross-border involvement suggested by the latest tip.

The case underscores the difficulties in locating missing persons, especially older adults taken from their homes. Statistics from national databases show thousands of such cases remain unresolved annually, with resolution rates varying based on resources and public engagement.

Savannah Guthrie has balanced her high-profile television role with personal advocacy for her mother. The family has offered substantial rewards and collaborated closely with law enforcement.

As summer temperatures rise in the desert Southwest and border regions, the urgency of locating Guthrie increases. Search conditions become more challenging, emphasizing the need for timely action on credible leads.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI. Digital tips, surveillance footage or unusual activity around the Catalina Foothills on the night of the abduction remain particularly valuable.

The postponement of the Mexican search does not close that avenue. Volunteers and authorities plan to reschedule once coordination is possible. Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Office continues its active investigation on U.S. soil.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has affected her family deeply and resonated with communities concerned about elder safety. Her case serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by seniors living independently.

Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border stress patience and persistence. High-profile cases often generate numerous tips, requiring careful vetting to separate useful information from speculation.

As the search enters its fifth month, the focus remains on bringing resolution to the Guthrie family. Advances in technology, including enhanced surveillance and data analysis, continue to aid investigators in piecing together events surrounding her abduction.