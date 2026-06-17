TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has flagged a new cybersecurity report examining targeted crimes for the task force investigating the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, whose case has drawn national attention since she vanished from her Tucson-area home more than four months ago.

The update comes as investigators continue pursuing leads in one of the most high-profile missing persons cases of the year. The report from cybersecurity firm CertiK highlights a rise in "wrench attacks," a type of crime in which perpetrators target vulnerable relatives to extort others, though officials have not confirmed any connection to Guthrie's case.

Guthrie disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Surveillance footage released early in the investigation showed an unidentified masked individual appearing to tamper with a doorbell camera at her residence, one of the few tangible leads suggesting possible foul play. The case has remained active, with coordination between local authorities, the FBI and volunteer search efforts extending into Mexico.

When asked about the potential relevance of a wrench attack in the Guthrie case, Sheriff Nanos confirmed he had "flagged it to the investigation team." The sheriff's department continues to describe the investigation as ongoing, urging the public to report credible information through official channels.

Retired detective and law enforcement executive Lisa J. Miller discussed the broader pattern with Fox News Digital. "The bad guys in these cases and in many types of criminal cases utilize open source information and social media information to find their targets and the targets' vulnerabilities, the pressure point," Miller said. "News releases from companies describing wealth, social media posts showing off big expenditures, big toys, big homes. Many of us put at least some of our lives out there for everyone to see — and it's usually the happiest part."

Miller added that Guthrie could have been viewed as a vulnerability. "Nancy Guthrie could have been viewed by someone watching [her Today] segment as a vulnerability—Savannah Guthrie's pressure point," she said.

The family, including daughter Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, continues to offer a $1 million reward for credible information leading to her recovery. The substantial reward has generated tips but also required careful vetting by investigators.

Search Efforts Continue Across Border

Volunteer groups have conducted extensive searches in remote desert and border areas following various tips. Buscando Corazones Nogales recently followed an anonymous lead pointing to a possible shallow grave site near Nogales but came up empty-handed after days of combing the terrain. The group plans to resume operations in two new locations within the same general area, describing the vast and difficult terrain as a significant challenge.

During previous May searches in the region, volunteers uncovered more than 25 unmarked graves and recovered at least 32 sets of human remains, though none have been linked to Guthrie. The cross-border nature of the investigation adds layers of complexity, requiring coordination with Mexican authorities and forensic verification of any potential discoveries.

Pima County recently experienced a statewide 911 outage that complicated emergency communications during a period of heightened public interest. The disruption highlighted infrastructure vulnerabilities in the region while local residents expressed frustration over increased amateur investigations near the family property.

Wrench Attack Concept and Expert Analysis

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The cybersecurity report has brought attention to wrench attacks, situations in which criminals orchestrate crimes targeting vulnerable relatives to pressure others for extortion. While there is no official indication that Guthrie's case fits this pattern, experts note that open-source information and social media can help perpetrators identify potential targets and pressure points.

Miller emphasized the risks of sharing personal details online. Many individuals post about wealth, homes and family achievements, creating unintended vulnerabilities. In high-profile cases involving public figures, family members can become targets due to perceived access to resources or influence.

The prolonged absence without clear resolution has kept the case in the public eye. Community support remains strong, with yellow ribbon campaigns and vigils continuing in the Tucson area. However, the passage of time without answers has added emotional weight for the family and investigators.

Investigation Challenges and Public Attention

The Guthrie case illustrates the difficulties of missing persons investigations without immediate witnesses or digital trails. The cross-border element requires international cooperation, while amateur sleuths and online speculation have sometimes complicated official efforts. Three YouTubers were arrested outside the property following neighbor complaints, though authorities stressed these incidents are unrelated to the disappearance.

DNA evidence from the scene has been processed, but public details remain limited. The $1 million reward has generated leads, but false information requires significant resources to investigate. Officials continue urging the public to report tips through proper channels rather than conducting independent searches that could compromise evidence.

Family's Ongoing Appeal

Savannah Guthrie and other family members have maintained hope while appealing for public assistance. The emotional toll of the prolonged uncertainty compounds the challenge, with the family balancing privacy and the need for information. Their public appeals have kept awareness high and reinforced the reward's availability.

The case has attracted significant media coverage, with updates regularly shared by national outlets. This attention has generated tips but also increased pressure on investigators to provide answers. Officials balance transparency with the need to protect the integrity of the active investigation.

Broader Context of Missing Persons Cases

Cases like Guthrie's highlight systemic challenges in investigating disappearances of vulnerable adults. Elderly individuals with medical conditions often require daily medication, making voluntary absence unlikely and increasing urgency in searches. Cross-border elements add jurisdictional complexities that can slow progress.

Volunteer organizations like Buscando Corazones Nogales supplement official efforts, focusing on remote areas where official resources may be stretched. Their persistence demonstrates community commitment, though authorities caution that professional forensic protocols are essential for any potential discoveries.

As the investigation enters its fifth month, the focus remains on methodical progress and new leads. The cybersecurity report and wrench attack discussion represent one avenue among many being explored. The family's reward and public appeals remain active tools for generating information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI. The case serves as a reminder of vulnerabilities in home security and the importance of community vigilance while respecting the family's privacy during an extraordinarily difficult time.

The latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance reflect both the determination of those seeking answers and the profound challenges of such investigations. While the cybersecurity report has been noted by investigators, the path to resolution remains uncertain in a case marked by persistence, cross-border efforts and the enduring hope of loved ones.