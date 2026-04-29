TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly three months after Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Catalina Foothills home, investigators are advancing forensic analysis of DNA evidence, including hair samples sent to the FBI laboratory, as the search for the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie reached its 88th day with no major public breakthroughs reported.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and federal authorities continue to describe the case as an active criminal investigation. While no suspect has been named and no arrests made in the abduction itself, officials confirm ongoing work with advanced forensic tools, including genetic genealogy techniques that have helped crack other high-profile cold cases.

The FBI has received DNA material recovered from inside Guthrie's home, including hair evidence, for detailed testing. Sources familiar with the probe indicate the samples are undergoing next-generation sequencing and other specialized analysis. However, the FBI has clarified that this is not newly discovered evidence — the bureau requested the material more than two months ago after local authorities initially sent it to a private lab.

Blood droplets found on the front porch were confirmed early in the investigation to belong to Guthrie. Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente and other experts have analyzed the spatter pattern, suggesting it could indicate she was injured during a violent confrontation with her abductor. Surveillance video captured a masked, armed intruder at the door around the time she vanished.

Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 after family members dropped her off following dinner. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to appear at church. The case quickly shifted from a missing-person inquiry to a suspected abduction.

The family, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her safe return, plus additional incentives for arrests and convictions. Savannah returned to the "Today" show in early April, describing the family's ongoing agony while pleading for public help.

A separate opportunist, Derrick Callella of California, faces trial after allegedly sending a fake ransom text to Savannah Guthrie. His case underscores how the high-profile disappearance has drawn scammers seeking to exploit the family's distress. No verified ransom demand from the actual perpetrator has been confirmed.

Search efforts have been extensive, involving drones, cadaver dogs, ground teams and coordination across Arizona's rugged desert terrain. Private investigators and former agents have publicly assessed that the chances of finding Guthrie alive after nearly 90 days are extremely low without proof-of-life communication, though authorities refuse to declare the case cold.

Forensic experts note that rootless hairs can still yield mitochondrial DNA useful for family tree building through genetic genealogy. Saliva potentially left on items like a flashlight reportedly held in the suspect's mouth could also provide critical leads if properly analyzed.

The high-profile nature of the case has spotlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents and the value of home security systems. Doorbell camera footage provided crucial early evidence, though the suspect's mask and gloves have hindered identification. Additional neighborhood surveillance is still being reviewed.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have expressed gratitude for ongoing public support while asking for privacy as they await answers. In emotional appeals, they have stressed their desperate need for closure. "We need to know without a doubt that she's alive," Savannah said in one video message.

As April ends, the investigation remains focused on forensic science, digital records and persistent tip review. More than 4,000 tips were received in the early weeks, and officials say every credible lead continues to be pursued. The family has visited the home, now released from crime-scene status, and remains fully cooperative.

Broader discussions have emerged around elder safety, rapid response protocols and the emotional toll on families in long-term missing persons cases. Advocacy groups note that cases involving seniors sometimes receive less immediate national attention, though Guthrie's family connections have kept the spotlight intense.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online. The $1 million family reward remains active. As the search enters its third month, authorities and the Guthrie family continue hoping that advanced DNA work or a crucial tip will finally bring answers in a case that has gripped the nation.