ATLANTA — A 32-year-old man has been federally indicted for interfering with a flight crew member after a Delta Air Lines flight attendant reported that he slapped her on the buttocks during beverage service on a May 9 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, prompting an emergency diversion to Atlanta.

Cody James Maluck faces one count of interference with crew members or attendants, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted. A federal grand jury in Atlanta returned the indictment on June 9, according to court records.

The incident occurred aboard Delta flight 800 while the aircraft was en route. According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the flight attendant, identified as "P.L.L.," was performing beverage service when she felt a slap to her buttocks with enough force to cause her body to move forward.

P.L.L. immediately turned around and saw Maluck raising his hands and stating words to the effect of, "I didn't do anything." Another flight attendant reported hearing P.L.L. yell and seeing her body move as if she had been struck or pushed. Crew members then suspended in-flight service, and the pilot diverted the aircraft to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Upon landing, Atlanta Police Department officers met the plane and detained Maluck. He was later arrested and taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center. The case was referred to the FBI for investigation.

Maluck's Account and Legal Proceedings

According to the complaint, Maluck told investigators he was wearing headphones and did not hear anyone offering beverages. He admitted touching the flight attendant's buttocks area but claimed he did not slap her hard enough to move her forward. Maluck stated he was trying to get her attention and did not mean to harm or disrespect her.

Federal prosecutors allege the actions constituted interference with crew members performing their duties. The charge is part of broader efforts to address unruly behavior on commercial flights, which has been a persistent concern for airlines and regulators.

Maluck's arraignment and further court proceedings are pending. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia is prosecuting the case. The Atlanta Police Department declined to comment, referring inquiries to federal authorities. The FBI office in Atlanta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Delta's Response and Zero-Tolerance Policy

Delta Air Lines issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to passenger and crew safety. "We have zero tolerance for disruptive or unruly behavior," a company spokesperson said. "We will always cooperate with law enforcement to address such conduct and protect our people."

The diversion of flight 800 highlights the operational impact of such incidents. Airlines must prioritize safety and crew well-being, often resulting in schedule disruptions, additional costs and passenger inconvenience when flights are rerouted.

Rising Trend of Unruly Passenger Incidents

The Federal Aviation Administration has recorded 687 reports of unruly passengers in 2026 so far, with 33 enforcement actions initiated. These figures reflect ongoing challenges in maintaining order aboard commercial aircraft despite enhanced training and reporting mechanisms.

A separate high-profile incident on May 31 involved a Frontier Airlines passenger who allegedly tried to open an exit door mid-flight and choke an off-duty flight attendant, leading to an emergency landing and misdemeanor battery charges. Such events have prompted airlines to strengthen policies and collaborate more closely with law enforcement.

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Legal Framework for In-Flight Offenses

Interference with flight crew members is a serious federal offense under U.S. law, designed to protect aviation safety. Prosecutors must demonstrate that the actions impeded or interfered with crew duties. Penalties can be severe, especially when physical contact is involved.

Cases like Maluck's often hinge on witness statements from crew members and any available video evidence from cabin cameras. The swift response by the pilot in diverting the flight to Atlanta underscores standard protocol for ensuring safety when crew members report threats or assaults.

Broader Industry Efforts to Combat Disruptions

Airlines have implemented various measures to address unruly behavior, including de-escalation training for crew, increased security presence at gates and stricter enforcement of mask and conduct policies where applicable. Trade groups such as Airlines for America have advocated for consistent prosecution of disruptive passengers to deter future incidents.

The FAA continues to track and publicize enforcement actions, aiming to raise awareness and encourage reporting. Despite these efforts, incidents persist, often linked to alcohol consumption, stress or disputes over seating and service.

Impact on Flight Attendants and Crew

Flight attendants operate in a confined environment where maintaining authority and passenger cooperation is essential for safety. Physical assaults, even seemingly minor ones, can have lasting effects on crew members and undermine the professional environment required for safe operations.

Industry unions have called for stronger protections and faster legal responses to incidents involving crew. The Delta case adds to ongoing conversations about workplace safety for aviation professionals who face public-facing roles in high-pressure settings.

Public and Industry Reaction

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges airlines face in balancing customer service with crew protection. Social media discussions have been mixed, with some condemning the alleged behavior and others questioning the severity of the charge. Legal experts note that federal intervention is appropriate given the aviation context and potential safety implications.

Delta's zero-tolerance stance aligns with industry standards and sends a clear message to passengers. Similar policies across carriers aim to create safer environments for both crew and travelers.

Looking Ahead in the Case

As the federal case against Maluck proceeds, prosecutors will likely present evidence from crew statements, any cabin footage and Maluck's own admissions. Defense arguments may focus on intent and the context of the interaction.

The outcome could influence how similar incidents are handled in the future. Successful prosecution would reinforce the seriousness with which authorities view interference with flight crews.

For the aviation industry, continued vigilance and training remain essential. As passenger numbers recover and flights resume at high volumes, maintaining order and professionalism aboard aircraft is critical for safety and operational efficiency.

The Delta incident serves as a reminder that even routine flights can escalate quickly when boundaries are crossed. Crew members perform vital safety roles, and legal protections exist to ensure they can carry out their duties without fear of assault or interference.

Authorities continue to investigate and prosecute such cases to deter disruptive behavior and maintain confidence in commercial air travel. As this matter moves through the courts, it will provide further insight into the application of federal statutes designed to safeguard aviation operations and those who keep them running safely.