KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport is open and operating on Wednesday, with the country's two national carriers running scheduled flights, though one of the airport's main terminals remains closed for repairs following months of disruptions tied to the broader U.S.-Iran conflict.

Kuwait Airways is currently flying out of Terminal 4, while budget carrier Jazeera Airways operates from Terminal 5, with both airlines maintaining largely normal schedules as the country's aviation sector continues a gradual recovery. Terminal 1, the airport's primary international facility, remains closed pending repairs after sustaining significant structural damage, and authorities have not announced a confirmed reopening date.

For travelers with existing bookings, airline and travel industry sources continue to recommend confirming flight status directly with carriers before heading to the airport, given the facility's recent history of abrupt, security-driven schedule changes.

A Rocky Road to Reopening

The airport's path back to normal operations has been anything but smooth. Since the conflict began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, Kuwait's airspace and its main airport have been repeatedly disrupted by Iranian drone attacks, part of a wider pattern of strikes targeting Gulf states hosting American military installations.

The airport was first forced to suspend all flights starting February 28, with Jazeera Airways temporarily diverting operations to Qaisumah International Airport in Saudi Arabia, roughly two and a half hours away by road, during the closure. Kuwaiti authorities reopened the country's airspace nearly two months later, with the state-run Kuna news agency reporting that flights would resume gradually, beginning with select destinations through Terminals 4 and 5.

Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, chairman of Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority, said at the time that the phased restart was coordinated with domestic and international authorities to ensure operations resumed in line with the highest safety and security standards. He also credited Saudi Arabia's support in facilitating Kuwaiti carriers through its airports during the closure and highlighted coordination among Gulf Cooperation Council countries aimed at maintaining regional air traffic continuity throughout the crisis.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways resumed limited service on April 26, operating out of Terminals 4 and 5 while Terminal 1 remained shuttered. Terminal 1 finally reopened to international traffic on June 1, allowing some foreign carriers to resume service there for the first time in months.

A Second Setback

That reopening proved short-lived. Terminal 1 suffered more serious structural damage, including a partial roof collapse, during a subsequent strike on June 3, rendering the facility unsafe for passenger operations and prompting officials to close it once again. That second closure has remained in effect since, with no confirmed reopening date currently available.

The damage to Terminal 1 traces back to a series of attacks earlier this year. Between late February and June, Kuwait International Airport was targeted multiple times by Iranian drone attacks as part of Tehran's broader campaign against Gulf states, causing damage to the airport's infrastructure, including its radar installation. Officials have said there were no casualties from those attacks.

Foreign Carriers Gradually Return

As conditions have stabilized, foreign airlines that typically operate through the airport have been brought back online in stages. Oman Air confirmed its Kuwait flights resumed on June 25, temporarily operating through Terminal 4 instead of its usual Terminal 1.

Kuwaiti aviation officials have emphasized a cautious, coordinated approach to restoring full operations across the facility. With Terminals 4 and 5 fully operational and additional foreign carriers gradually resuming service, the airport's recovery has continued on what officials describe as a positive trajectory, even as Terminal 1 remains closed indefinitely and a broader expansion project for a new Terminal 2 continues working toward a targeted late-2026 opening.

Renewed Alerts Complicate the Picture

Despite the overall reopening, the situation has remained fluid. Kuwait reported renewed air-defense activity amid fresh missile and drone threats on July 9, underscoring that the recovery, while steady, has not been without additional scares. Travel advisories tied to the broader region have continued to shift in response to developments in the wider U.S.-Iran conflict, and officials have urged passengers to monitor updates closely rather than assume normal pre-conflict capacity has been fully restored.

Earlier this month, disruptions tied to regional tensions led to a wave of flight delays and cancellations at the airport. According to aviation trackers cited by regional outlets, six flights were cancelled and 76 others delayed in a single day of disruption, even as authorities maintained that the airport itself remained open and had not been fully shut down.

What Travelers Should Know

Kuwait International Airport, located roughly 15.5 kilometers south of Kuwait City's center, typically handles more than 15 million passengers annually and serves as the primary hub for both Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, connecting the country to more than 100 destinations worldwide. Passengers should confirm which terminal their flight is using, since assignments have shifted repeatedly throughout the recovery process, and should rely on official airline updates and the airport's flight information service for the latest details before traveling.

For now, the practical answer to whether the airport is open today is yes, with flights departing and arriving on a steadily normalizing schedule. But the broader question of whether that recovery can hold remains tied directly to the durability of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, a truce that has already been tested — and broken — multiple times since it was first announced earlier this year.

Travelers planning trips through Kuwait in the coming weeks should expect continued gradual normalization of service, but officials caution against assuming that full pre-conflict operational capacity has yet been restored across all of the airport's facilities.