Dubai International Airport remains open and operational today, with flights continuing to move through all three of its terminals, though the airport is currently managing a wave of delays and a smaller number of cancellations as renewed fighting between the United States and Iran once again disrupts regional air travel.

Dubai Airports' official flight information system shows the world's busiest international airport by passenger volume handling its usual heavy schedule of arrivals and departures Monday, with major carriers including Emirates and flydubai continuing to operate as the backbone of connectivity through the hub. Weather conditions at the airport remained clear as of early Monday, with visibility and wind conditions posing no operational obstacles, according to aviation weather data from FlightAware.

Despite remaining open, DXB is currently experiencing significant operational strain. As of Sunday evening, the airport had recorded 257 flight delays and 21 cancellations affecting airlines and passengers across a wide range of international routes, according to data compiled by Travel And Tour World using FlightAware figures. Emirates recorded the highest number of delays among individual carriers, with 126 affected flights, while flydubai reported 81 delays, together accounting for the majority of disruption at the airport given their extensive combined route networks. Saudia faced the largest impact among cancellations, with 16 flights called off, followed by smaller cancellation totals from Air Astana, Ariana Afghan and flyadeal.

The disruption has rippled outward to airports connected to Dubai across multiple continents, affecting routes to and from Saudi Arabia, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, North America and Australia. Saudi Arabia recorded some of the most significant secondary impacts, with King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh logging five cancellations and two delays, and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah recording five cancellations and one delay tied to the broader disruption.

The current strain traces directly back to this weekend's sharp escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict. The United States launched a third round of strikes against Iran over the weekend after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Iran to declare the strait closed and to launch retaliatory drone and missile attacks against several U.S.-allied Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman. While the United Arab Emirates was not among the countries directly targeted in Sunday's retaliatory strikes, the broader regional volatility has continued to complicate flight scheduling and routing across the Gulf, contributing to the delays and cancellations recorded at DXB.

Monday's disruption follows what had otherwise been a period of significant recovery for Dubai's aviation sector. DXB resumed largely normal operations as of July 1 following a difficult four-month stretch triggered by the initial outbreak of the U.S.-Iran conflict in late February, according to earlier reporting. During the height of that crisis, regional airspace closures forced cancellations and flight suspensions across multiple carriers, with some airlines instructing passengers not to travel to the airport until their flights were reconfirmed. Even so, DXB never formally closed its own airspace during the conflict's most intense phases, continuing to operate with more than 220 combined daily departures from Emirates and flydubai even as many foreign carriers temporarily suspended their own Gulf routes.

That recovery accelerated following a tentative U.S.-Iran ceasefire that took effect in April, which triggered a series of successive airline reinstatements. British Airways announced it would resume flights to Dubai starting July 1, though at a reduced scale, moving from three daily flights down to one, marking the first concrete return date named by a major European carrier following the crisis. Qatar Airways had already resumed daily Dubai flights beginning April 23, with other Gulf carriers, including Saudia, returning to the route around the same time. As of Monday, several major international airlines continue maintaining regular service to and from Dubai, including Emirates, flydubai, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air India, IndiGo and Singapore Airlines, though some carriers continue routing flights along alternative flight paths to avoid restricted airspace in adjacent regions.

Travel advisory services have continued to characterize Dubai as broadly safe and operational for travelers despite the region's underlying volatility. According to travel blog Wego, Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, DXB's secondary hub, both remain open and operating, with UAE airspace itself unrestricted. The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office lifted its advisory against all but essential travel to the UAE on June 18, though it continues to warn that the regional situation remains unpredictable and that attacks could resume with little notice, guidance that Sunday's renewed escalation has now borne out. The U.S. State Department continues to list the UAE at a Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" advisory, a designation dated from March, while Australia's Smartraveller service maintains a similarly cautious Level 3 rating for the country.

Emirates, DXB's largest carrier, has continued operating roughly 96% of its normal route network even amid the region's ongoing instability, according to Wego's tracking, with only a handful of specific routes remaining suspended. Passengers with flights connecting through Dubai are being advised by multiple travel information services, including Trip.com, to confirm their specific flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport, given that individual routes may continue to be affected by rerouting or scheduling adjustments even as the airport as a whole remains functional.

For travelers currently affected by delays or cancellations tied to Monday's disruption, airlines including Emirates and flydubai are managing rebooking and schedule adjustments on a route-by-route basis, with passengers encouraged to monitor official channels for the most current information given how rapidly conditions have shifted since the weekend's escalation. Dubai Airports has continued to advise passengers against traveling to either DXB or Al Maktoum International Airport without a confirmed departure time obtained directly from their airline, guidance that has remained in place intermittently throughout the year's broader disruption.

Overall, while Dubai International Airport remains open and functioning today, with the majority of its usual flight volume still moving through its terminals, Monday's elevated delay and cancellation figures illustrate how quickly renewed hostilities in the region can once again strain even a hub that had only recently returned to something resembling normal operations. Travelers with upcoming trips through Dubai are advised to treat the situation as fluid and to check both airline-specific and official Dubai Airports channels for the latest updates before departing for the airport.