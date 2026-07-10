Norway's preparations for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal against England hit an unexpected snag this week when the team abruptly relocated hotels in the Miami area, just one night after checking in, following player complaints about persistent construction noise and traffic disruption near their accommodation.

The team checked out of The Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale after players raised concerns about a major construction site bordering the property, along with noise from a heavily trafficked road nearby that was reportedly affecting the squad during rest periods. According to reporting from The Mirror and Yahoo Sports, an official complaint was submitted to FIFA, and Norway's delegation was relocated within roughly two and a half hours to a hotel closer to Hard Rock Stadium, where Saturday's quarterfinal against England will be played.

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken defended the decision, framing it as a necessary step to keep the squad focused ahead of what he described as the biggest match in Norwegian football history. "We are going to stay for a week in Miami and we have now been for six weeks in the United States and we are going to play in the biggest match in Norwegian history," Solbakken said. "We have avoided cabin fever so far and don't want any risk of it now. FIFA have accepted that we must move to another hotel." He went on to explain some of the specific shortcomings of the original accommodation, saying, "There were a few things that weren't right there. FIFA agreed with that and was very willing to help us. You would like to have a gathering and meeting room. In total, there were too many little things. It's not that you can't live there, but we should be a team, be together and a unit."

Norway logistics manager Truls Daehli echoed the sentiment that the move, while disruptive, was ultimately worthwhile given the stakes of Saturday's match. "It is brutal having to move but we are satisfied with the new place and everyone is happy now," Daehli said. "Some people might fear that this will affect the players, but it was the players who wanted this more than anyone else." Team captain Martin Odegaard also addressed the situation after the relocation was completed with the help of volunteers, offering a brief explanation without going into specific detail. "There were some things that could have been better, and we fixed them," Odegaard said. "Just to optimize and prepare ourselves as best as possible for an important match."

The hotel disruption comes on top of a separate issue that has affected the squad throughout the tournament: a lingering illness that has circulated among players in recent weeks. Solbakken first referenced the situation following Norway's win over Brazil, describing a range of symptoms among squad members without indicating the issue was severe. "We've really only had Jorgen who has had a fever. But then there's been a bit of coughing and rasping evenly, scattered throughout," Solbakken said at the time, attributing some of the symptoms to the demands of travel. "But there's air conditioning, flights, changing rooms and all that. We're over 50 people so it would be strange if one or the other didn't come."

Reports of a broader illness within the camp have since been tempered by Norway's own medical staff. According to Yahoo Sports, team doctor Ola Sand has said all players are currently healthy, and Solbakken has since clarified that only one individual within the delegation, team manual therapist Thomas Odegaard, had been significantly affected. Even so, the illness has already had some impact on the team's availability earlier in the tournament, with forwards Jorgen Strand Larsen and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen both missing matches at various points due to sickness.

Despite the off-field disruptions, Norway's on-field form throughout the tournament has been described as exceptional. The team qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years and swept through the group stage, losing only to France in its final group match after resting several regular starters with qualification already secured. Norway then defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32 before eliminating five-time champion Brazil by the same scoreline in the Round of 16, a result built around a two-goal performance from striker Erling Haaland.

Saturday's quarterfinal against England is widely regarded as one of the most anticipated matches of this stage of the tournament, pairing Haaland, currently tied for the tournament's Golden Boot lead, against an England side that enters as the favorite but has faced its own share of late-tournament adversity, including a serious wrist injury to midfielder Jordan Henderson sustained during postgame celebrations following the team's Round of 16 win over Mexico. The winner of Saturday's match will advance to the semifinals, with some analysts suggesting the eventual victor could go on to have a genuine chance at winning the tournament outright given the strength of both squads.

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Norway's Football Federation is expected to cover any additional costs associated with the team's relocated accommodation, according to reporting on the situation, while FIFA assisted directly with the logistics of the move itself. With both the illness concerns and the hotel disruption now largely resolved heading into the final days before kickoff, Norway's coaching staff has expressed confidence that the team can enter Saturday's match in Miami at full strength, physically rested and free of the off-field distractions that marked the early part of the squad's stay in South Florida.

For a country making its first-ever appearance in a World Cup quarterfinal, the stakes attached to Saturday's match extend well beyond the disruptions of the past week. Norway's players and coaching staff have consistently framed the tournament run as a historic opportunity for the country's football program, one that team officials say they are determined not to let logistical setbacks undermine as they prepare to face England for a place in the tournament's semifinal round.