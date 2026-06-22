MIAMI — Cape Verde's gripping debut World Cup campaign continued as they held two-time champions Uruguay to a thrilling draw in Miami, extending their remarkable run as one of this tournament's most compelling underdog stories.

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A Stunning Start From Cape Verde

Having delighted fans with their shock 0-0 draw with Spain in their opener, Cape Verde took a dream lead against Uruguay through Kevin Pina's long-range free-kick which went through the middle of the wall in the 21st minute, marking Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup goal.

A Tactical Shift That Opened the Game Up

Going ahead changed the game's structure as Cape Verde became more attacking and left themselves exposed at the back. Uruguay made the most of the extra space, with Maxi Araújo diving low to nod in an equalizer after defender Sidny Lopes Cabral flicked a delivery back towards his own goal.

Canobbio Strikes Before the Break

Agustín Canobbio, who was not in the starting lineup for Uruguay's 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, then justified his inclusion by turning home an Araújo pass from close range in first-half stoppage time, putting Uruguay 2-1 ahead heading into the break.

Cape Verde Strikes Back

Cape Verde's poor distribution in the face of a tireless Uruguayan press often made it difficult for them to build up through the pitch, although they kept trying to work openings. And Cape Verde found a way to hit back — thanks largely to a lapse in concentration from the Uruguay defense.

Mathías Olivera tried to play the ball across his own box but did not notice the waiting Hélio Varela, who controlled the ball to take it past the goalkeeper before guiding it into the back of the empty net, leveling the score at 2-2.

A Disallowed Goal and a Shared Point

Uruguay nearly snatched a winner, but Federico Valverde had a goal ruled out for offside after bundling the ball over the line from close range. Both sides had further chances to win it in stoppage time but neither could find a crucial third goal.

Where Group H Stands

Second-placed Uruguay and third-placed Cape Verde have two points from two games in Group H and both remain in the hunt to qualify for the last 32, with the group's final round of matches now set to determine which nations advance.

Confident Cape Verde Show Their Strength

A Cape Verde side brimming with confidence played with a clear sense of enjoyment — and once again showed that they are not to be taken lightly. Most striking about this display was that it was largely the opposite of their stalemate with Spain, as the Blue Sharks showed off their attacking talents instead of focusing on resolute defending.

They looked particularly threatening on the counter-attack, with their fast breaks often getting the better of a somewhat haphazard Uruguay backline. As the clock ticked towards the end of the game, Cape Verde continued to hunt for a winner — looking to move up the pitch at every available chance — rather than settling for a point.

Cape Verde were comfortable with absorbing Uruguay's pressure, even if they sometimes made mistakes at the back, and were patient as they waited for opportunities.

What's Next for Both Teams

With Saudi Arabia coming up in their final group-stage game on Saturday at 1 a.m. BST, Cape Verde have a real chance of making it to the knockouts, a remarkable proposition for a nation making its World Cup debut.

Uruguay, meanwhile, again struggled to make the most of their chances, as they did in their draw with the Saudis, and face a daunting final group game against Spain knowing they will need a result to extend their World Cup stay.

A Tournament-Defining Story Continues

Cape Verde's back-to-back draws against two of the tournament's more established footballing nations — first a shutout of European champions Spain, and now a high-scoring stalemate against two-time World Cup winners Uruguay — have firmly established the small island nation as one of the most compelling storylines of the entire competition. Their willingness to play with attacking ambition rather than retreating into a purely defensive posture, even after taking an early lead, has drawn praise for showing genuine tactical courage rather than simply trying to survive against superior opposition.

A Frustrating Pattern for Uruguay

For Uruguay, the result extends a frustrating pattern of squandering positions of strength across their opening two matches. Having already dropped points against Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, La Celeste now find themselves facing a win-or-go-home scenario against Spain in their final group match, despite possessing significantly more individual talent and tournament pedigree than either of their first two opponents.

With both Uruguay and Cape Verde now level on two points apiece heading into the decisive final round of Group H matches, the coming days will determine whether Cape Verde's remarkable World Cup debut continues into the knockout stages, or whether Uruguay's pedigree and individual quality ultimately proves decisive when the dust settles on the group. Cape Verde's clash with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay's daunting test against European champions Spain will together decide the final shape of one of the tournament's most unpredictable groups, with a debutant nation sitting in genuine contention for a place in the last 32 against all expectations entering the competition.