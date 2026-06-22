VANCOUVER — Mohamed Salah scored one goal and created another as Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand and secure their first-ever World Cup win. Their 3-1 victory also ensures the Pharaohs look set to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history.

New Zealand Strikes First

New Zealand took a first-half lead when Finn Surman headed home Tim Payne's well-placed corner in the 15th minute as the All Whites dreamed of securing their first win in this competition. The Kiwis squandered leads twice in their opening game draw with Iran and ended up doing the same here.

Egypt's Devastating Second-Half Surge

Egypt scored three goals in the space of 24 second-half minutes to move top of Group G after some tactical tweaks from manager Hossam Hassan.

Mostafa Zico — named after the great Brazilian player — headed home Mohamed Hany's cross in the 58th minute to level the score. Salah then played a neat one-two with Zico in the area before finding the bottom corner to put Egypt in front. And the former Liverpool forward then delivered a corner for substitute Trezeguet to head home in the 82nd minute, sealing the comeback victory.

A Historic Moment for Egyptian Football

Egypt's first victory in their fourth World Cup — their first appearance was in 1934 — means they will win the group if they beat Iran on Saturday. The result marks a watershed moment for a program that has long carried the weight of being one of African football's most storied nations without ever translating that history into sustained World Cup success.

The Final Whistle Statistics

Egypt's comprehensive second-half performance was reflected clearly in the match's final numbers. The match finished 3-1 in Egypt's favor at BC Place in Vancouver, with the venue hosting a crowd of 52,497 for the historic occasion. New Zealand had led 1-0 at halftime before Egypt's second-half surge turned the contest decisively in their favor.

The goal-scoring sequence unfolded with New Zealand's Finn Surman opening the scoring in the 15th minute, assisted by Tim Payne. Egypt's response began with Mostafa Zico's equalizer in the 58th minute, assisted by Mohamed Hany. Mohamed Salah then put the Pharaohs ahead in the 67th minute, with Zico turning provider for the captain. Trezeguet completed the scoring in the 82nd minute, finishing off a corner delivered by Salah himself — giving the Liverpool star both a goal and an assist in the decisive victory.

What It Means for Group G

The result fundamentally reshapes the picture atop Group G heading into the decisive final round of matches. Egypt now sits in pole position to secure their place in the knockout stages for the first time in the nation's World Cup history, needing only a positive result against Iran in their final group match to clinch top spot outright.

For New Zealand, the outcome compounds a difficult start to the tournament. New Zealand are still searching for their first World Cup win and will need to find it against Belgium if they are to progress. Having now squandered first-half leads in both of their opening two matches — first against Iran, and now against Egypt — the All Whites face a steep challenge to salvage their group-stage campaign against one of Europe's traditionally stronger footballing nations in their final fixture.

A Breakthrough Performance From Salah

Salah's involvement in both of Egypt's final two goals underscored his continued importance to the national team even at this later stage of his career, with the veteran forward proving decisive in exactly the moments his side needed him most. His combination play with Zico to set up Egypt's second goal, followed by his set-piece delivery that led directly to Trezeguet's match-sealing third, reflected the kind of all-around offensive influence that has made him one of the most consistently productive players in Egyptian football history, even as questions persist about whether this World Cup might represent one of his final opportunities to deliver a deep tournament run for his country.

A Long Wait Finally Broken

The magnitude of Egypt's achievement is best understood in the context of just how long the nation had waited for this specific milestone. Despite Egypt's status as one of Africa's most successful football nations historically, with multiple Africa Cup of Nations titles to their name, a maiden World Cup victory had remained elusive across the program's first three appearances at the tournament, stretching all the way back to their World Cup debut in 1934. Saturday's win against New Zealand finally ended that drought, while simultaneously putting the team in a commanding position to secure an even more significant first: advancement out of the group stage.

With Egypt now needing only a positive result against Iran on Saturday to clinch the group outright, attention turns to whether Hossam Hassan's side can complete what would be a truly historic World Cup campaign for the nation. For New Zealand, the equation is far starker — a win against Belgium represents their only realistic path to extending their tournament beyond the group stage, given the All Whites' inability to convert promising positions into points across their first two matches. Both nations' final group fixtures now carry outsized stakes, with Egypt chasing history on one side of the draw and New Zealand fighting simply to keep their own tournament alive on the other.