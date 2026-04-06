MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland scored a clinical hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals Saturday, booking a record-extending eighth successive appearance in the semi-finals at Wembley.

The Norwegian striker opened the scoring with a 39th-minute penalty, added a headed goal in first-half stoppage time and completed his treble in the 57th minute, equaling Sergio Agüero's club record of 12 hat-tricks for City. Antoine Semenyo added a clever dinked finish in the 50th minute to complete the rout at the Etihad Stadium.

The victory not only sent Pep Guardiola's side into the last four of English football's oldest competition for the eighth year running — a feat no other club has achieved — but also marked City's 18th consecutive home win in the FA Cup, another new record.

Haaland's performance came at a timely moment after a relatively quiet start to 2026. The 25-year-old, who has been prolific since joining City in 2022, showed his trademark clinical finishing against a Liverpool side that struggled to contain him.

The game began evenly, with both teams probing for openings. Liverpool created early chances, but City goalkeeper James Trafford was equal to them, most notably saving a penalty from Mohamed Salah later in the match.

City took control when Nico O'Reilly was brought down in the box by Virgil van Dijk. Haaland stepped up and calmly converted the penalty, sending the Etihad crowd into celebration.

Just before halftime, Haaland struck again. Semenyo delivered a teasing cross from the right, and Haaland rose unmarked to power a header past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, giving City a commanding 2-0 lead at the break.

Liverpool's hopes of a comeback were effectively ended early in the second half. Semenyo produced a moment of individual brilliance, dinking the ball over the advancing Alisson after a swift counter-attack.

Haaland then sealed his hat-trick and the result with a composed finish from O'Reilly's cut-back, sweeping the ball into the net via the underside of the bar. It was his 12th treble for City and the 28th of his professional career.

Guardiola, watching from the stands as he continues his recovery from recent health issues, could not hide his satisfaction with the display, which he later described as one of City's best performances of the season.

"Today we played with intensity, with quality and with hunger," Guardiola said. "Erling was clinical, as always. The team showed character and control. Reaching the semi-finals again is special, but we want more."

For Liverpool, the defeat adds to a difficult season under their manager. Despite strong Premier League form at times, the Reds were outclassed in Manchester. Manager Arne Slot admitted his side was second best.

"City were excellent today. They punished every mistake," Slot said. "We had moments, but we couldn't take them. Haaland is a special player, and he showed that again."

The result also marked the first time City had beaten Liverpool in three successive matches since 1947, underlining their current dominance in the fixture.

Beyond the scoreline, the match highlighted City's depth. O'Reilly impressed in midfield, while Semenyo continued his strong form since joining the club. The home side controlled possession and created numerous chances, with Liverpool rarely threatening Trafford's goal after the early stages.

Haaland's first goal was his 20th of the season across all competitions, while the hat-trick took his City tally to impressive levels despite the team's mixed results earlier in 2026.

The Norwegian spoke humbly after the match. "It's always special to score goals, especially in a big game like this," Haaland said. "The team played really well, and I'm happy to help. Now we focus on the semi-final and the rest of the season."

City's path to the semi-finals has been dominant at home in the FA Cup. The eight straight appearances at Wembley underline their consistency in the competition under Guardiola, who has won the FA Cup twice with the club.

The semi-final draw will take place soon, with City among the favorites to lift the trophy for a third time under the Catalan manager. Possible opponents include other Premier League sides still in the competition.

Liverpool, meanwhile, must regroup for their remaining Premier League fixtures and Champions League campaign, where they face Paris Saint-Germain next. The FA Cup exit ends their hopes of silverware in this competition for another season.

Fans and pundits hailed Haaland's display as a reminder of his world-class quality. Social media exploded with highlights of the three goals, particularly the powerful header and the composed finish for the hat-trick.

Analysts noted the tactical discipline shown by City, who pressed high and transitioned quickly. Liverpool's defense, usually solid, looked vulnerable against Haaland's movement and finishing.

The victory keeps City on track for a potential domestic treble, though they trail in the Premier League title race. The FA Cup remains a realistic target as they chase more silverware.

For Haaland, the afternoon provided personal satisfaction after a period where he felt he could have scored more. His 12th hat-trick for City cements his status as one of the most lethal strikers in the modern game.

As the FA Cup heads toward its climax, City's record run to the semi-finals sets a new benchmark. No team has ever reached this stage eight years in succession, highlighting the extraordinary consistency of Guardiola's era at the Etihad.

Liverpool's players left the pitch disappointed but received applause from their traveling supporters for their effort. The rivalry between the two clubs remains fierce, and another meeting later in the season could produce more fireworks.

With the semi-finals approaching, attention now turns to who City will face at Wembley. Regardless of the opponent, Haaland's form suggests he will be a major threat.

The Norwegian's hat-trick not only secured progression but also sent a strong message to the rest of English football: when City click, few teams can live with them.

Saturday's result will be remembered as one of the standout performances of the 2025-26 FA Cup campaign — a masterclass from Haaland and a dominant display from a City side hungry for more success.