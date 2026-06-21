TORONTO — Substitute Deniz Undav emerged as Germany's hero with a dramatic 94th-minute winner that completed his side's stunning comeback win against Ivory Coast and booked their place in the World Cup knockout stages.

The four-time winners endured a frustrating outing after going behind to a 30th-minute goal from Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessie, but Julian Nagelsmann turned to his bench in search of a response — and Undav delivered emphatically with a second-half double.

Undav's Decisive Impact off the Bench

The Stuttgart forward applied a smart finish to fellow substitute Nadiem Amiri's cross to break Ivory Coast's resistance in the 68th minute before scoring the winner in the 94th minute to inflict a painful defeat on the African nation. Undav had also scored a goal and provided two assists after coming off the bench in Germany's 7-1 opening win against Curaçao, continuing a remarkable pattern of impact substitute appearances through the tournament's early stages.

Ivory Coast's Path Still Open

Despite the painful late defeat, the dejected Ivorians can still progress from Group E behind Germany with a win against World Cup debutants Curaçao in their final game, leaving their tournament hopes alive heading into the decisive final round of group matches.

An Energetic Start From the Ivorians

Emerse Fae's side impressed with their energy and directness early on in Toronto, but it was Germany who carved out the clearer of chances in the opening stages. The Germans had the ball in the back of the net in the 22nd minute through Aleksandar Pavlovic, but his header from a corner was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

Kessie Breaks Through

Ivory Coast then took the lead as their exciting 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande found Amad Diallo, whose close-range effort was blocked by Nathaniel Brown, only for Kessie to convert the rebound and put the Ivorians in front.

A Second Disallowed Goal Compounds Germany's Frustration

Germany's frustration grew as Kai Havertz had a goal disallowed for a foul on Emmanuel Agbadou by Jamal Musiala in the build-up, while an unmarked Christ Inao Oulai and Kessie spurned chances to double the Ivorians' lead. Those misses ultimately proved costly as Germany were undone by the injury-time winner from Undav.

Fofana had kept out efforts from Brown and Amiri late on, but there was nothing he could do as Undav expertly trapped a pass from Felix Nmecha and slotted past the goalkeeper on the turn to break Ivorian hearts in the dying seconds.

Nagelsmann's Bench Comes Through Again

Germany put on a show in their opener as they delivered a thrashing of Curaçao for the biggest win of the opening round. But an exciting Ivory Coast side, brimming with confidence from a late victory against Ecuador in their opener, posed an altogether different challenge.

Diomande, linked with a move to Liverpool, showcased his pace and raw ability on the left flank for the Ivorians, while Manchester United winger Amad, Kessie, and 20-year-old Oulai all caused problems for the German defense, which has now kept just one clean sheet in its past six matches.

Ultimately, though, Germany were rescued by the quality of their substitutes. With his side trailing 1-0, Nagelsmann made a triple change in the 60th minute, bringing on Jamie Leweling, Amiri, and Undav, with the latter duo combining for the equalizer only eight minutes later.

Undav's Rising Profile

Undav then struck a second to take his tally to nine goals in just 11 appearances for Germany and make his case for a starting spot again, helping his side put embarrassing group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022 behind them. That scoring rate places him among the most efficient finishers in the current squad, despite his role so far in the tournament being limited primarily to appearances off the bench.

Heartbreak for Ivory Coast, but Genuine Promise Remains

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, can take a lot of heart from their performance despite the last-gasp defeat. This group of players remains well-placed to achieve a feat that eluded the likes of Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré, Kolo Touré, and Salomon Kalou before them — taking their country to the knockout stages of a World Cup.

With the result, Germany have secured their place in the knockout rounds and put two consecutive disappointing group-stage exits behind them, a significant marker of progress for Nagelsmann's side after the team's struggles at the previous two tournaments. For Ivory Coast, the final group match against Curaçao now represents a must-win scenario to keep their own knockout-stage ambitions alive, with the Elephants still well-positioned despite Sunday's heartbreaking finish, given the broader competitiveness and quality they displayed for long stretches against one of the tournament's traditional powerhouses.