Kai Havertz Scores Twice as Germany Opens World Cup with Dominant 7-1 Rout of Curaçao

HOUSTON — Kai Havertz netted a pair of goals, including a first-half penalty, as Germany launched its 2026 World Cup campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over debutant Curaçao in Group E on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The four-time champions overwhelmed the Caribbean side with clinical finishing and superior possession, delivering a statement win that signals their intent to rebound from disappointing group-stage exits in the previous two tournaments. Jamal Musiala, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathan Brown and Deniz Undav also found the net for Germany in a display that combined attacking flair with defensive solidity after an early scare.

Curaçao, the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup, provided a memorable moment when Livano Comenencia equalized in the 21st minute, sending their passionate supporters into delirium. Yet the underdogs could not sustain the momentum against a vastly more experienced opponent.

"We really needed this convincing win," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "We needed this self confidence. It was there but it definitely grew."

The result sets a positive tone for Germany as they seek redemption following their failure to advance from the group stage in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Nagelsmann emphasized the importance of the performance for fans and the squad alike.

"We have to show them that we can perform and we have to have the confidence," he added. "I think we're in a better spot than we were entering this match."

Early Exchange Gives Way to German Dominance

Germany opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Felix Nmecha, who finished a move involving Florian Wirtz with a precise right-footed shot. Curaçao responded impressively when Comenencia fired a left-footed effort through traffic from the center of the box to level the score at 1-1.

The equalizer briefly energized the Curaçao bench and fans, but Germany quickly reasserted control. Schlotterbeck restored the lead with a powerful header from a corner in the 38th minute, and Havertz converted a penalty in stoppage time after Nmecha was fouled in the box, making it 3-1 at the break.

The second half saw no let-up. Musiala extended the advantage shortly after the restart with a composed finish across the goalkeeper. Brown added a fifth goal in the 68th minute, assisted by Undav, who then scored himself in the 78th. Havertz capped his strong performance with a second goal in the 88th minute.

Manuel Neuer, the 40-year-old goalkeeper who returned from international retirement for the tournament, had a relatively quiet afternoon with just one save in his first Germany appearance in nearly two years.

Curaçao's Historic Debut

Despite the heavy defeat, Curaçao's participation represented a landmark achievement for the island nation of around 150,000 people. Their spirited first-half showing and late resilience earned respect, even as the gulf in quality became evident.

"Even though it wasn't me, it felt like it was me, it was all of us, the whole island, everybody," Curaçao forward Jearl Margaritha said of the team's opening goal. "We screamed our lungs out. So we were happy."

Coach Dick Advocaat, at 78 the oldest coach in World Cup history, faced the youngest in Nagelsmann, 38, creating the tournament's largest age gap between opposing managers. Curaçao showed moments of quality but ultimately lacked the depth and experience to compete over 90 minutes against a top-tier side.

Tournament and Group Context

The victory gives Germany an ideal start in Group E, where they will next face Ivory Coast in Toronto. Curaçao meets Ecuador in Kansas City as they look to gain valuable experience in their debut appearance.

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Germany's performance showcased the blend of youth and experience that Nagelsmann has cultivated. Players like Musiala and Wirtz brought creativity, while veterans such as Neuer and Havertz provided leadership and composure. The attacking variety — headers, penalties, long-range strikes and quick combinations — highlighted the squad's versatility.

The match also featured a record crowd of 68,021, with overwhelming support for Germany but a noticeable and vocal Curaçao contingent that created an electric atmosphere despite the lopsided scoreline.

Historical Perspective and Redemption Path

This result stands in sharp contrast to Germany's recent World Cup struggles. After winning the title in 2014, the team exited early in the next two editions, prompting a period of reflection and rebuilding. Sunday's showing suggested that the lessons have been absorbed, with Nagelsmann's side displaying the confidence and ruthlessness required at this level.

The margin fell short of World Cup records but represented a comprehensive statement. Germany will face stiffer tests ahead, yet the early goal difference and three points provide a strong foundation in a competitive group.

Broader Implications for World Cup 2026

The game exemplified the expanded tournament's appeal, offering smaller nations a platform while allowing powerhouses to build momentum. Curaçao's presence injected fresh energy and storylines, even in defeat, while Germany's clinical execution reassured fans that the team remains a serious contender.

As the tournament progresses, both sides will draw valuable takeaways. Germany must maintain focus against stronger opposition, while Curaçao will aim to build on their historic participation with improved performances in remaining matches.

Nagelsmann's squad now turns its attention to preparation for Ivory Coast, confident after a dominant start. For the players and coaching staff, the win served as validation of their approach and a boost heading into the knockout stages.

The 2026 World Cup continues to deliver memorable moments, blending established excellence with the romance of debutants. Germany's opening victory sets an early benchmark in Group E and reinforces their status as one of the favorites to lift the trophy once more in North America.