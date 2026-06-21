Curaçao claimed their first ever World Cup point after a remarkable performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room repelled a wasteful Ecuador side, with the veteran shot-stopper producing one of the standout individual performances of the tournament so far.

A Record-Equaling Display

Miami FC keeper Room pulled off a record-equaling 15 saves to keep out the South Americans in Group E. The 37-year-old was in stunning form to match USA goalkeeper Tim Howard's record for the most saves in a World Cup game.

Howard made 15 saves against Belgium in 2014 in a match that went to extra time — and also conceded twice in a 2-1 defeat — but Room's clean sheet earned Dick Advocaat's side a historic draw, distinguishing his performance even further from the previous record-holder's effort.

How the Saves Unfolded

Room's first save came after just three minutes and was arguably the best of the night as he kept out Enner Valencia from close range. John Yeboah was next to be denied before Room saved again from Valencia among six first-half stops, setting the tone for what would become a relentless second half of work for the Curaçao goalkeeper.

Room was even busier after the break as he denied Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Kevin Rodriguez, Nilson Angulo, Gonzalo Plata, and others, repelling wave after wave of Ecuadorian pressure as the South Americans searched desperately for a breakthrough.

A Rare Chance Going the Other Way

Curaçao did have a great opportunity of their own on the hour mark, but Leandro Bacuna's strike was saved before Liviana Comenencia had an effort turned away, denying the debutants what would have been an even more remarkable result against a side many had expected to comfortably defeat them.

What's Still at Stake for Both Sides

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The result leaves both nations with meaningful, if difficult, paths still open heading into the final round of group matches. Ecuador will rue their missed chances — with 27 attempts in total — and must beat group winners Germany in their final game to progress to the knockout stages, having lost to Ivory Coast in their opener.

Curaçao, who lost 7-1 to Germany in their first game, could also qualify for the last 32 if they beat Ivory Coast in their final match — a remarkable scenario for a nation making its first-ever World Cup appearance.

Ecuador's Goal Drought Deepens

Ecuador boss Sebastian Beccacece will be under scrutiny after their campaign began with just a point — and no goals — from their first two matches. Their opening game was a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast, but Ecuador would have expected to beat Curaçao, especially after the island nation were thrashed by Germany in their own opener.

They can blame Room's stunning performance, given they had an expected goals tally of 3.05, but it is now 39 attempts on goal across two games without scoring — a remarkably barren return for a team that has consistently generated chances without converting them.

A Defense-First Identity Under Beccacece

Under Beccacece, Ecuador have been defensively resolute. They have conceded just eight goals in his 21 matches in charge, which is helped by having top defenders like Arsenal's Piero Hincapié and Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho.

But their defensive solidity seems to have come at a cost to their attack — they netted just 14 goals in 18 qualifying matches and are goalless so far at the World Cup, a troubling pattern that has now carried directly into the tournament itself and threatens to derail their knockout-stage ambitions despite a defense capable of competing with the best teams in the competition.

A Daunting Final Group Match

Up next is Germany, and unless the four-time winners rest some key players given they have already won the group, Ecuador face an uphill battle to reach the knockouts. The challenge facing Beccacece's side is considerable: not only must they finally find the back of the net after nearly 40 shots without success, but they must do so against the tournament's most dominant Group E side, who have already wrapped up top spot and could field their strongest available lineup regardless of the stakes for the German side themselves.

A Historic Moment for Curaçao

For Curaçao, Sunday's result represents a milestone moment in the small Caribbean nation's football history, marking their first-ever World Cup point in their first-ever World Cup appearance. Room's record-equaling performance has already drawn significant attention as one of the signature individual goalkeeping displays of the tournament, placing him alongside Howard's iconic 2014 performance in the conversation for the greatest single-match goalkeeping showing in World Cup history.

That historic point, combined with the mathematical possibility of advancing to the knockout stages with a win over Ivory Coast in their final match, gives Curaçao genuine and unexpected reason for optimism heading into the group's decisive final round — a remarkable turn of events for a nation that had been thrashed 7-1 by Germany just one match earlier.

With both Ecuador and Curaçao facing must-win or near-must-win scenarios in their respective final group matches, Group E's path to the knockout stages remains genuinely unresolved heading into the tournament's decisive final round. Ecuador will need to end their scoreless drought against a Germany side with little left to play for in terms of group positioning, while Curaçao will look to continue their fairytale run against an Ivory Coast team still processing their own painful late defeat to Germany. Whichever combination of results unfolds, Room's record-equaling performance has already cemented itself as one of the defining individual moments of this year's tournament, regardless of how the group ultimately resolves itself.