TORONTO — The top two nations in Group E butt heads at BMO Field on Saturday, as four-time world champions Germany face Ivory Coast on matchday two at the 2026 World Cup, with both sides arriving fresh off statement-making opening victories.

A 2-2 friendly draw was played out between these sides in their only previous encounter in November 2009, with Lukas Podolski scoring twice for Die Mannschaft, including a 90th-minute equalizer.

Germany's Dominant Opening Statement

Germany recorded the biggest victory at this summer's World Cup on matchday one, easing to an emphatic 7-1 win over tournament debutants Curaçao in Houston last Sunday. After Felix Nmecha netted a sixth-minute opener, Julian Nagelsmann's side were stunned by a historic leveler midway through the first half from Curaçao, the World Cup's smallest-ever nation by population.

However, Die Mannschaft swiftly returned to their devastating ways, as Kai Havertz scored twice, while Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, and Deniz Undav all got their names on the scoresheet in a deserved triumph.

Only five World Cup games this century have seen a nation score seven or more goals, and three of those have been by Germany, who can secure top spot in Group E if they beat Ivory Coast and Ecuador fail to win their match against Curaçao.

A Strong Run, but Defensive Cracks

Germany heads into this weekend's fixture boasting a 10-game winning streak across all competitions dating back to September 2025, scoring two or more goals in nine of those victories.

However, the ninth-highest-ranked nation in the world have looked vulnerable at the back, conceding in four of their last five matches, while they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven games at the World Cup since winning the 2014 final 1-0 against Argentina.

Ivory Coast's Dramatic Opener

After failing to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Ivory Coast picked up all three points in their opening match at this summer's tournament, leaving it late to beat Ecuador by a slender 1-0 scoreline last Monday. Ecuador smacked the woodwork three times but could not find a breakthrough, before substitute Amad Diallo netted a superb 90th-minute winner for the Elephants, ending the South American side's 19-game unbeaten run stretched across a near two-year period.

Ivory Coast have now won at least one game at each of their four appearances at the World Cup and are in a strong position to progress to the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, needing at least a point from their remaining two games to all but secure a top-three finish.

Emerse Fae's side are one of only two African nations, along with Ghana, to win their opening group-stage game, and they will be looking to win their fifth match in a row across all competitions when they face Germany — a run that includes a 2-1 friendly victory over France a fortnight ago.

The Head-to-Head History

Ranked 30th in the world by FIFA, the Elephants have only won one of their previous four World Cup encounters against European opposition, with one draw and two losses, while Germany have been beaten just once by an African nation on the global stage across the same broader sample, with five wins and two draws.

Germany's Likely Lineup

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann may consider handing a start to in-form Deniz Undav, who scored and registered two assists as a substitute against Curaçao, and has directly contributed to 11 goals — seven goals and four assists — in just 10 appearances for the senior national team.

However, a four-man attack of Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Kai Havertz is likely to remain intact, with Havertz the only German player to score at each of the last four major tournaments, netting exactly twice in each.

At the age of 40, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the oldest ever German to play at a World Cup, and he is set to be protected by a four-man defense of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Nathaniel Brown.

Germany's possible starting lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Ivory Coast's Team News

As for Ivory Coast, Elye Wahi had been denied entry into Canada due to visa complications amid reports that he had been arrested on suspicion of match-fixing offenses. However, he has since been given travel authorization to enter Canada and could therefore feature on Saturday. Fae may consider replacing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, though, with Ange-Yoan Bonny, Oumar Diakité, and Evann Guessand all pushing for a start in attack alongside Hoffenheim's Bazoumana Touré.

Following his match-winning impact off the bench last time out, Diallo could replace Nicolas Pépé in the first XI. The Manchester United winger has scored six international goals since October last year, more than any other Ivory Coast player in that period.

Yan Diomande may therefore switch over to the left flank. Against Ecuador, the Liverpool-linked 19-year-old became the first player on record since 1966 to create five-plus chances, make five-plus tackles, win 10-plus duels, and have 10-plus touches in the opposition's box in a single World Cup match.

Ivory Coast's possible starting lineup: Y. Fofana; Doué, Singo, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessié, S. Fofana, Diomandé; Bonny, Touré.

The Prediction

We say: Germany 3-2 Ivory Coast.

While Ivory Coast's electric frontline possesses more than enough pace to puncture Nagelsmann's vulnerable backline, the sheer creative depth of this Germany outfit should ultimately overwhelm their African counterparts. We expect a fast start from Die Mannschaft, who have scored first in nine of their last 10 internationals, and they should ultimately prevail following a breathless contest in Canada.

What's at Stake

Saturday's match in Toronto carries significant implications for the top of Group E. A win for Germany, combined with a failure by Ecuador to beat Curaçao, would clinch top spot in the group for Die Mannschaft. For Ivory Coast, a strong result against one of the tournament's traditional powerhouses would represent another significant step toward a maiden appearance in the knockout rounds, continuing the momentum built by their dramatic late winner against Ecuador in their opener.

With both sides riding extended winning streaks across all competitions heading into this clash — Germany's 10-game run and Ivory Coast's bid for a fifth consecutive victory — Saturday's contest at BMO Field shapes up as one of the most compelling matchups of the tournament's second round of group games, pitting a European heavyweight known for explosive attacking output against an African side that has shown both the resilience and firepower to compete with anyone in this group.