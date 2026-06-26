EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After a dominating 7-1 win over Curaçao to open the 2026 World Cup, Germany needed some second-half heroics from Deniz Undav and the rest of the substitutes to overtake Ivory Coast with a 2-1 victory. Instead of fighting for a spot in the knockout round during the third and final group stage match, Germany has the luxury of resting the starters against Ecuador because Germany has already clinched first place in Group E. This is the first time Germany has advanced to the knockout rounds since winning the World Cup in 2014.

Ecuador Faces a Must-Win Scenario

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Ecuador will desperately need points to stay alive. They have been scoreless in both matches thus far, losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast and gutting out a 0-0 draw with Curaçao. While it's mathematically possible, for now, that Ecuador can still reach the round of 32 with a single point, they would be in a much stronger position with an upset win over Germany.

Match Details

The match is being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, with kickoff at 4 p.m. local time. The match is being broadcast on FOX and Telemundo in the United States. Betting markets list Germany as the favorite at -110, with the draw at +310 and Ecuador at +260.

Significant Lineup Changes Expected

With Germany already through to the knockout stage, manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to make wholesale changes to his starting eleven. Coming into the lineup are Oliver Baumann, David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Waldemar Anton, Leon Goretzka, Angelo Stiller, Deniz Undav, and Nick Woltemade. Going out are Manuel Neuer, Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz.

Injury Concerns Factor Into the Rotation

Beyond simply resting key starters, Germany also enters the match dealing with a pair of injury absences. Nico Schlotterbeck is out with an ankle issue, while Nathaniel Brown is sidelined with an adductor injury, further necessitating squad rotation regardless of the match's reduced stakes for Die Mannschaft.

Undav's Remarkable Scoring Rate

Among the most notable storylines heading into the match is the continued dominant form of Germany's super-substitute. Deniz Undav has three goals in 58 minutes, by far the highest scoring rate at the 2026 World Cup, and he also has two assists to his name — a level of efficiency that has made him one of the tournament's most talked-about impact players, despite operating almost exclusively off the bench so far.

A Historic Opportunity for a Perfect Group Stage

Germany has not won all three group stage matches at the World Cup since 2006, when they also defeated Ecuador in the third match — giving Thursday's fixture a layer of historical symmetry, as Germany looks to replicate that exact feat against the same opponent two decades later.

A Notably Homegrown Roster

While several other teams in this tournament have featured a majority of players who weren't born in the country they represent, only two Germany players hold that distinction: Felix Nmecha, born in England, and Waldemar Anton, born in Uzbekistan — reflecting a squad composition that stands out as unusually domestically rooted compared to many of its competitors at this year's tournament.

Ecuador's Key Figures

Ecuador's all-time leading scorer, Enner Valencia, has racked up 49 goals in 106 caps for the national team, making him the player most likely to be looked to for a breakthrough if Ecuador hopes to finally find the back of the net at this tournament. A player to watch on the Ecuadorian side is midfielder John Yeboah, who was born in Hamburg, Germany, adding an intriguing subplot to a match against the country of his birth. Ecuador enters the match with a recent form record of draw, win, win, loss, draw across their last five matches in all competitions.

The Prediction

Germany wins 3-1. Ecuador's struggles in the attacking third will continue against Germany. Germany's normal reserves will receive some well-deserved playing time and leave a lasting impression with a dominating 2-0 lead at halftime. Ecuador will score their first and last goal of the 2026 World Cup before conceding a breakaway goal in the dying minutes as they throw numbers forward while hoping to secure a draw.

What's at Stake for Both Sides

For Germany, Thursday's match offers little beyond an opportunity to complete a perfect group stage and give valuable minutes to reserve players ahead of the knockout rounds, where Die Mannschaft will need a full squad operating at peak fitness. For Ecuador, the stakes could not be higher, given the team's complete inability to score across its first two matches and the very real possibility that the tournament could end for them on Thursday regardless of the final result, depending on how other results in the group fall.

With Germany already secured as Group E winners, attention will largely center on how the reserve-heavy lineup performs against an Ecuador side desperate for its first goal and first win of the tournament. Should Ecuador fail to find a positive result, their World Cup campaign will likely come to an end after the group stage, marking a disappointing finish for a team that managed to keep both of its first two matches close despite its continued offensive struggles. For Germany, a comfortable, injury-free performance from the rotated lineup would represent the ideal outcome heading into the knockout rounds, where the team's full-strength roster will need to be at its sharpest against considerably stiffer opposition.