ARLINGTON, Texas — Lionel Messi and Argentina will take the field again at the World Cup 2026 on Monday after the all-time great authored a hat trick in the opener. Argentina, No. 1 in FIFA rankings, will face 21st-ranked Austria in a 2026 World Cup Group J matchup, with both teams having three points.

A Record Within Reach

The Argentines defeated Algeria in their first contest, 3-0, with all goals via Messi, while the Austrians knocked off Jordan by a 3-1 score. With 16 World Cup goals, Messi is one away from having the outright all-time record, breaking a tie with Germany's Miroslav Klose. Messi is one goal away from becoming the sole all-time World Cup scoring record holder, surpassing Klose's 16. This is the most-watched individual prop of the entire 2026 World Cup.

A First-Ever Meeting at a Major Tournament

These nations have a 1-1-1 record across three prior meetings, with the last being a draw in 1990. Crucially, this is the first time Argentina and Austria have ever met at a World Cup finals, adding genuine novelty to the matchup. The most recent friendly meeting was a 1-1 draw in May 1990, while the earlier encounter in May 1980 finished 5-1 to Argentina, though the head-to-head record carries limited predictive weight given the vintage of both matches.

Match Details

Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the match broadcast on Fox and Telemundo in the United States.

The Betting Odds

The latest Argentina vs. Austria odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Argentines as -185 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Austria at +550, and a draw at +310. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Other operators show similar pricing, with bet365 listing Argentina at -167 to win, the draw at +300, and Austria at +475.

Prediction markets reflect a similar lean. Kalshi traders price Argentina at 65%, the draw at 24%, and Austria at 14%.

The Case for Argentina

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Argentina arrive in Dallas as reigning world champions and strong favorites, with Lionel Scaloni's side having opened their World Cup defense with a 3-0 win over Algeria on Matchday 1. The narrative around Argentina is inseparable from Messi, who delivered a hat trick in the Algeria match and remains the driving force of a side capable of winning this tournament outright.

Lautaro Martínez, with 37 international goals in 76 caps, leads Argentina's attack as the primary center-forward and is the focal point for Scaloni's forward line whenever Messi operates from a deeper creative position.

Austria's Own Strong Start

Austria, meanwhile, are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year absence after winning their UEFA qualifying group. The team made a winning start in this tournament as well, beating Jordan 3-1, with Romano Schmid scoring a long-range opener and Marko Arnautović settling it from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time.

Austria's all-time top scorer, Arnautović, remains a dangerous option in attack despite recently turning 37, and his inclusion in the Jordan match was credited with changing the game for his side.

The Messi Prop Bet Frenzy

Given the magnitude of what's at stake for Messi individually, betting markets have built an extensive menu of props specifically tied to his record chase. Sportsgambler noted that "Lionel Messi is the market leader to be First Goalscorer at +250." Betfair built a featured prop around "Messi to score first and have an assist" at 6/1, confirming the first goalscorer market is a key focus for the match. Messi is also priced as an OddsBoost at 28/1 to score another hat trick.

His underlying statistical profile supports the heavy betting interest. Messi has 117 international goals and 61 international assists, both all-time world records, and serves as Argentina's primary penalty-kick taker and free-kick specialist, meaning every set piece represents a potential shot on target.

Predicted Lineups

Argentina's predicted lineup in a 4-3-3: E. Martínez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, E. Fernández; Messi (captain), L. Martínez, J. Álvarez.

Austria's predicted lineup in a 4-2-3-1: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Alaba (captain), Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Schmid; Arnautović.

Argentina does have one notable absence to monitor, with right-back Gonzalo Montiel ruled out, while left-back Nicolás Tagliafico is considered probable. Austria's Stefan Posch is listed as questionable at center-back.

The Tactical Battle

The contest between Argentina's attacking trio and Austria's defensive structure is the defining theme. Messi, who has scored three goals at this World Cup and 116 in total for Argentina across 198 caps, creates constant positional problems for opposing back fours through his movement off the ball and his link-up with Lautaro Martínez. Austria's best protection will come from the midfield pressing of Konrad Laimer and Nicolás Seiwald, who must limit the supply into Messi's feet and force Argentina to play longer, less incisive balls.

The Prediction

Will Austria be able to stifle a confident Argentine side, or can the world champions continue their winning start? Multiple analysts have landed on similar conclusions. Argentina and Austria both impressed in their Group J openers, but the world champions' quality and tournament pedigree tip the balance firmly in their favor. Expect a controlled contest in which a moment of Messi or Lautaro Martínez quality settles matters.

What's at Stake

The Argentina vs. Austria fixture is not merely a heavyweight-versus-underdog billing; it is, effectively, the Group J final, with first place and a favorable knockout draw likely settled by full time. A win in Arlington puts the World Cup 2026 defending champions through with a matchday to spare, while the loser faces a final group game against Jordan or Algeria just to advance.

With both nations entering Monday's match unbeaten and tied on three points apiece, the result will go a long way toward determining not just who tops Group J, but who Argentina and Austria might face in a potentially more favorable knockout draw. For Messi personally, the match offers a chance to etch his name alone atop the all-time World Cup scoring chart — a milestone that, combined with the magnitude of the matchup itself, has made Monday's contest one of the most heavily anticipated fixtures of the tournament's group stage so far.