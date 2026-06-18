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TORONTO — Ghana launched its 2026 World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama on Wednesday, as substitute Caleb Yirenkyi scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the 95th minute at Toronto's BMO Field. The late goal, the latest of the tournament so far, lifted Ghana to three points in Group L alongside England, which defeated Croatia earlier in the day.

For much of the match, it appeared destined to end in a scoreless draw, with both teams struggling to create clear scoring opportunities in what many described as one of the tournament's least entertaining games. Yet Yirenkyi's heroics in the final moments delivered Ghana its first win of the group stage and handed Panama a difficult start in its second World Cup appearance.

The result underscores the competitive nature of Group L, where England leads after a 4-2 win over Croatia. Ghana and Panama, neither favored to advance easily, now face crucial upcoming fixtures that will shape their knockout stage hopes. Yirenkyi's goal provides momentum and confidence for the Black Stars heading into their next challenge.

Match Lacked Spark Until Late Drama

The first half offered little in terms of attacking fluency. Both sides displayed defensive organization but struggled with final-third execution. Panama, benefiting from its improved squad since 2018, frustrated Ghana's attempts to break through while posing occasional threats on the counter. Ghana's experienced campaigners, including captain Andre Ayew, worked hard to impose rhythm but found the Panama defense resolute.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with cautious play dominating as fatigue set in. Substitutions aimed to inject creativity, but clear chances remained scarce. As the clock ticked toward full time, a draw seemed the most likely outcome until Ghana's persistence paid off deep in added time.

Yirenkyi, introduced as a substitute, capitalized on a late opportunity to fire home the winner, sparking wild celebrations among Ghanaian players and supporters. The goal, coming in the fifth minute of stoppage time, rewarded Ghana's refusal to settle for a point and highlighted the importance of squad depth in tournament football.

Ghana's Resilience Shines Through

Ghana's victory represents a significant boost for a team that has endured inconsistent form in recent years. Despite missing the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars navigated qualifying effectively before turning to veteran coach Carlos Queiroz. The Portuguese tactician's experience at multiple World Cups proved valuable in managing the high-pressure environment.

Players like Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus provided midfield control, while the defense limited Panama's attacking options. Yirenkyi's impact off the bench exemplified the team's fighting spirit and willingness to push until the final whistle. The result joins England on three points, tightening the group standings.

Panama, appearing in just its second World Cup, showed improvement from its goalless 2018 debut. Coach Thomas Christiansen has instilled stability and tactical discipline, contrasting Ghana's more chaotic buildup. The Central Americans created moments of promise but ultimately fell short in the decisive moments.

Group L Implications

The win positions Ghana favorably in Group L, though significant work remains. Upcoming matches against stronger opponents will test its ability to maintain this momentum. For Panama, the defeat requires a response as it seeks its first World Cup points. England currently tops the group, setting a high bar for the remaining fixtures.

The dramatic conclusion added excitement to what had been a subdued contest, reminding fans of football's capacity for late twists. Ghana's players celebrated exuberantly, recognizing the goal's importance in a tournament where every point carries immense weight.

Coaching Perspectives

Ghana's Queiroz emphasized his team's character after the match. The veteran manager, in his third World Cup involvement, highlighted the importance of patience and belief in difficult conditions. Panama's Christiansen expressed pride in his players' effort while acknowledging the need for clinical finishing in future games.

The match highlighted broader themes in international football, including the value of set pieces, substitutes and mental fortitude. Both teams demonstrated tactical awareness, but Ghana's ability to seize the moment in stoppage time proved decisive.

Tournament Atmosphere and Fan Support

Toronto's BMO Field provided a vibrant setting, with Ghanaian supporters creating a colorful atmosphere despite the match's slow pace. The late winner ignited the crowd, turning a quiet evening into a memorable celebration. Such moments define World Cup experiences for players and fans alike.

The 2026 tournament, co-hosted across North America, continues delivering compelling storylines. Ghana's victory adds an underdog narrative to Group L, while Panama's competitive showing suggests potential for future improvement.

As the group stage unfolds, both teams will analyze this result closely. Ghana will seek to build on its late heroics, while Panama aims to convert resilience into points. The narrow margin underscores how finely balanced matches can swing on individual brilliance in critical moments.

Yirenkyi's goal will be replayed across highlights for days, symbolizing Ghana's determination and the magic of stoppage-time drama in World Cup competition. For now, the Black Stars savor a hard-earned win as they prepare for the challenges ahead.