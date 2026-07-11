INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Spain will look to keep alive its bid for a second World Cup title when it faces Belgium on Friday in a World Cup quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium, a matchup that pits the tournament's stingiest defense against a Belgian side that has turned into one of the competition's most dangerous attacking forces.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to a semifinal against France, which meets Morocco in the tournament's other quarterfinal on the same day.

Spain enters the match unbeaten and still searching for its first goal conceded of the tournament. Manager Luis de la Fuente's team has won all of its knockout matches so far, following up a group stage in which it topped Group H with a straight-sets run through the round of 32 and round of 16. Spain eliminated Austria before grinding out a 1-0 win over rival Portugal in the round of 16, a result settled by a stoppage-time goal from substitute Mikel Merino.

That victory extended Spain's shutout streak to six straight matches, a run that has now stretched beyond 600 minutes without conceding, according to tournament statistics. Goalkeeper Unai Simón has anchored that effort, and the defensive record has been paired with a midfield built around Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Pedri, who have combined to control possession and limit opposing chances throughout the tournament.

Spain's attack has leaned heavily on wide players Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena, along with forward Mikel Oyarzabal, who leads the team with four tournament goals. Yamal, the 19-year-old Barcelona winger, has dealt with minor fitness issues during the tournament but remains one of Spain's most productive players internationally, with 18 goal involvements in 30 caps for the national team.

Belgium's path to the quarterfinals has been far less tidy. Rudi Garcia's team opened the tournament with draws against Egypt and Iran before a 5-1 rout of New Zealand carried it out of the group stage atop Group G. In the round of 32, Belgium needed a dramatic turnaround to beat Senegal 3-2, a match in which captain Youri Tielemans scored in stoppage time.

The Red Devils then delivered their most complete performance of the tournament in the round of 16, defeating co-host United States 4-1 in Seattle. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, Hans Vanaken added a third, and Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score for a third straight match. Garcia made the decision to start that match without Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Lukaku, and Belgium's performance without its most experienced attacking players has raised questions about the team's best lineup heading into the quarterfinal.

Belgium will be without midfielder Amadou Onana for the remainder of the tournament after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, a significant loss for a team that will likely need to defend for long stretches against Spain's possession-based approach. Defender Zeno Debast is also a doubt for Friday's match.

De Bruyne's status looms over Belgium's preparations. The 34-year-old playmaker has struggled with fitness following an injury-plagued club season and has not been on the field for either of Belgium's past two wins. Whether Garcia starts him against Spain, and which version of Belgium shows up as a result, is one of the central questions of the match.

Statistically, the gap between the two sides is stark. Spain has allowed just 1.5 expected goals across five matches, the lowest total in the tournament, while Belgium has conceded five goals and 6.2 expected goals over the same stretch. Spain has also allowed only five shots on target from 29 total attempts faced. Belgium, despite a similarly low shot volume allowed, has managed only one clean sheet.

The two nations have met 22 times across all competitions, with Spain winning 12, Belgium five and five ending in draws, dating back to 1921. History also favors Spain in the tournament's biggest stage: they have won nine of their last 11 meetings with Belgium, though the sides have split their two prior World Cup encounters. Belgium advanced on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 1986 quarterfinal, while Spain won 2-1 when the teams met in the 1990 group stage. Their most recent meeting came in a September 2016 friendly, won by Spain 2-0.

Spain is projected to name an unchanged starting lineup from its win over Portugal, with Simón in goal behind a back line of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. Rodri and Pedri are expected to start in midfield, with Yamal, Dani Olmo and Baena supporting Oyarzabal up front.

Belgium is expected to line up with Thibaut Courtois in goal, protected by a back four of Timothy Castagne, Zeno Mechele, Christian Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper. Vanaken and Tielemans are projected to start centrally, with Leandro Trossard, De Bruyne and Doku behind De Ketelaere up top, assuming De Bruyne is deemed fit enough to start.

Betting markets have installed Spain as a clear favorite to advance, reflecting both the team's defensive record and the questions still surrounding Belgium's best available lineup. Still, Belgium's attacking output over its last three matches, in which it has scored 12 goals, suggests the Red Devils are capable of testing even the tournament's most disciplined defense if they can find the same rhythm that carried them past Senegal and the United States.

The match will be played indoors at SoFi Stadium, meaning weather is not expected to be a factor. The winner will await the result of the France-Morocco quarterfinal to learn its semifinal opponent later in the tournament.