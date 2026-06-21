Spain will feel they have a point to prove against Saudi Arabia after a disappointing opening draw with Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup. Luis de la Fuente's European champions are fancied by many to be lifting the trophy at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, but their tournament started in hugely disappointing fashion, as they were held to a goalless draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde, with veteran goalkeeper Vozinha and a stoic defense in front of him frustrating Spain's superstars.

A Worrying Statistical Trend

The attention now switches to Sunday's contest at Atlanta Stadium, where La Roja will hope to lay down a marker and re-emphasize their status among the pre-tournament favorites. However, there will be a slight concern for Spain, who have now failed to win any of their last four World Cup games, with three draws and a loss — their joint-longest winless streak in the competition. Moreover, they have won just two of nine matches across the last three editions, losing once and drawing the other six.

The goal-scoring drought has reached a particularly stark milestone. Their last two World Cup games have ended goalless; Spain have never gone three matches without scoring in the competition. Since scoring in the 11th minute against Japan on Matchday 3 of the 2022 group stage, they have completed exactly 2,500 passes and taken 49 shots, but to no avail.

Dominant Possession, No Reward

The numbers from the Cape Verde draw underscore just how rare Spain's scoreless outcome truly was given their level of control over the match. Spain had 74.3% possession in the Cape Verde draw, which represents the fourth-highest figure on record since 1966 by a team that failed to score in a World Cup match. One of those other three highest possession shares came in their previous game in the competition against Morocco in 2022, at 76.8%.

Yamal Could Push for a Bigger Role

One potential source of attacking spark for Spain heading into Sunday's match involves a teenage sensation who saw limited minutes in the opener. Lamine Yamal might hope for a more prominent role having been named on the bench against Cape Verde as he continues to build up his fitness after injury. On Matchday 1, he attempted the most dribbles despite only coming on in the 71st minute, with five. By contrast, Spain's starting wingers, Gavi, with zero, and Ferran Torres, with three, only attempted three between them.

Spain's midfield generation was also a bright spot statistically, even amid the broader scoring frustration. Teammate Rodri made six defensive line-breaking passes in the game, the most of any player across groups A through H. He also made five line-breaking passes leading to a shot, the joint-most in the opening round of World Cup games by any player in those groups, alongside Türkiye's Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Saudi Arabia's Encouraging Start

Spain's upcoming opponent enters Sunday's match with renewed confidence following a hard-fought result of their own in the opening round. Saudi Arabia took an important point in a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their opening Group H match, which may be especially important given Cape Verde's unexpected draw against Spain. Abdulelah Al Amri put Georgios Donis's side ahead in the 41st minute, but Maxi Araújo equalized for the South American outfit just 10 minutes from time.

Despite earning the point, Saudi Arabia faced significant defensive pressure throughout that match. Saudi Arabia allowed Uruguay to have 41 touches in their box in that game, their most against in a World Cup match since France had 46 in 1998. They also faced 47 crosses, including corners, their joint-most in a single match in the competition, also matching 47 against Belgium in 1994.

Al Owais Stands Tall in Goal

Much of Saudi Arabia's resilience against Uruguay traced directly back to a standout individual performance from their goalkeeper. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais was busy between the sticks, making nine saves in the match. Only Mabrouk Zayed versus Spain in 2006 has ever recorded more in a World Cup match for Saudi Arabia, with 11.

Al Owais has prevented three goals across his five appearances in the competition, with 10.0 expected goals on target against and seven actually conceded, though he is yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament. Saudi Arabia will be looking to go unbeaten across their first two matchdays for the first time, with this their seventh participation in the World Cup.

A History That Heavily Favors Spain

The two nations' limited history together points decisively in Spain's favor heading into Sunday's contest. Spain have gone head-to-head with Saudi Arabia on three prior occasions and triumphed each time, scoring nine goals and conceding just two. Those victories included a 1-0 win in their only previous World Cup encounter, which took place in the group stage of the 2006 tournament.

Saudi Arabia's broader record against European opposition at the World Cup offers little additional encouragement. Saudi Arabia have faced European opposition at the World Cup on 11 occasions, losing 10 of those. However, their solitary victory did, coincidentally, take place in the United States, with Saudi Arabia emerging 1-0 victors over Belgium in Washington back in 1994. The game was notable for a sensational solo goal from Saeed Al-Owairan, who dribbled the ball from his own half before scoring the winner.

The Prediction

Spain may have started their tournament in less-than-impressive fashion, but they are still the obvious favorites with the Opta supercomputer to triumph in this clash. Indeed, they are given an 87.4% win probability, compared to just 3.8% for Saudi Arabia, with the draw considered an 8.8% shot.

The Squads

Spain's squad includes David Raya, Joan García, Unai Simón, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric García, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Yéremy Pino, Álex Baena, Rodri, Martín Zubimendi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Víctor Muñoz, and Borja Iglesias.

Saudi Arabia's squad includes Nawaf Al Aqidi, Mohammed Al Owais, Ahmed Al Kassar, Ali Majrashi, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al Amri, Hassan Al Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Nawaf Bu Washl, Hassan Kadish, Moteb Al Harbi, Jehad Thikri, Nasser Al Dawsari, Musab Al Juwayr, Aiman Yahya, Salem Al Dawsari, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Ziyad Al Johani, Alaa Al Hejji, Mohamed Kanno, Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Feras Al Brikan, Saleh Al Shehri, Khalid Al Ghannam, Abdullah Al Hamddan, and Sultan Mandash.

What's at Stake

With Spain still searching for their first goal of the tournament and Saudi Arabia hoping to extend their unbeaten start through two matchdays for the first time in program history, Sunday's clash at Atlanta Stadium carries significant weight for both sides' positioning within Group H. A Spain victory would restore much of the pre-tournament confidence surrounding Luis de la Fuente's squad, while another underwhelming result would only intensify scrutiny on a team many had penciled in as among the strongest contenders to lift the trophy in July.