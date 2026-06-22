ATLANTA — Inspired by Lamine Yamal, Spain strolled to a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Group H, as Mikel Oyarzabal restored his reputation with two goals and Luis de la Fuente's side found their groove after an underwhelming World Cup opener.

A Dream Debut Start for Yamal

Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute on Sunday, and Oyarzabal, who failed to register a touch in the opening half hour in Monday's scoreless draw with Cape Verde, scored twice in quick succession as Spain had the game wrapped up by halftime. The teenager was brought into the Spain XI by coach Luis de la Fuente and needed just 10 minutes to score the opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After a great play started by Alex Baena on the left side, he passed the ball to Mikel Oyarzabal, who passed by Saudi Arabia's defense. Then he found Lamine Yamal, who slipped to score a key goal. The goal made Yamal the eighth-youngest scorer in men's World Cup history.

Oyarzabal Answers His Critics

Marc Cucurella's hooked pass found Olmo, who headed into the six-yard box for Oyarzabal to tap it in on the volley, as the striker proved that given the right service, he is Spain's man to deliver. The brace came just two-and-a-half minutes apart, silencing the criticism the Real Sociedad forward had faced following his quiet showing against Cape Verde.

A Fourth Goal Off a Deflection

Spain replaced Yamal and Oyarzabal for the second half, but picked up where they left off when the Saudi goalkeeper blocked Cucurella's volley from a corner and the ball ricocheted off defender Hassan Al-Tambakti and into the net. Alex Baena had delivered a precise corner kick that bounced off several players before falling to Cucurella, whose powerful volley deflected in off Al-Tambakti for the own goal.

A Disallowed Goal Capped the Scoring Chances

The European champions continued to create chances, but understandably took their foot off the gas on a day when even Vozinha, Cape Verde's 40-year-old hero keeper, would have struggled against this version of Spain, who look back to their best. In a brilliant collective move, Pedro Porro found Ferran Torres, who launched a well-struck shot that found the net — only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

The Standings After Two Rounds

Spain advance to four points in the standings, while Saudi Arabia stay on one after two games each. With the result, Spain have secured their spot in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The other teams in the group, Cape Verde and Uruguay, met later on Sunday in Miami.

Yamal's Emotional Reaction

Speaking with DAZN following the match, Yamal reflected on the significance of scoring in his first World Cup start. "I've always dreamt of being at a World Cup, and being able to score in my first match as a starter is a dream," Yamal said. "I watched the last World Cup from a classroom, so being able to score here with my mum and my family in the stands is a dream come true."

Yamal also addressed being substituted at halftime, explaining the plan behind his limited minutes following his recovery from a hamstring injury. "That was the plan, to play for a half and get some rest, but above all to help the team," he said. "The first game wasn't really us, it was different, but now we've arrived and we're going for more. It turned out the way we wanted — being 3-0 up allowed me to rest, so it was perfect. Drawing a match against Cape Verde that you know you should win stings. It made us think a lot, and it helped us approach this match exactly how we wanted to."

Coach De la Fuente later addressed concerns about Yamal's fitness, insisting the teenager could have played longer had it been necessary. "He would have played for longer, but considering the result and the match was under control we considered his contribution was enough," De la Fuente told reporters. "The next game we could have him for a full match. He's back and he's fit."

Oyarzabal Reflects on Silencing Critics

The Spanish forward caught up with TV España following the match, addressing the criticism he had faced after his quiet performance against Cape Verde. "We're happy to have turned around the situation. We're happy with the result, and the feelings, and must keep going now," Oyarzabal said. "I'm happy to have been able to help the team in this way. The other day I hardly touched the ball, was less active, less present. Although I was trying to help as I could in a different way, today I'm happy it went this way. I'm always looking for the team to do well."

He pushed back on the notion that Sunday's performance was about personal vindication. "It's not about proving myself. I've always said I feel loved by my teammates, the coach, the staff day to day. That's what counts for me," Oyarzabal said. "People will talk outside. We know how the football world works, but we have to stay relaxed."

On being substituted himself, Oyarzabal added: "As is logical, the coach gave minutes to other players, we all must be important. When we're picked, we have to give 100%, when it's others, they will do the same."

De la Fuente Defends His Squad

De la Fuente, who led Spain to the Euro 2024 title, used the post-match platform to push back on the criticism his team had received after the Cape Verde draw. "When I said they were fired up I was talking about a natural reaction," De la Fuente said. "Their pride was hurt. The remarks they hear makes them react and that's good. When your work is being questioned, if you have the courage, you always react and try to respond to the criticism. It's human. It doesn't mean that the criticism bothers us. It just motivates people to give their best version of themselves. I think it's crazy to question this team. We've been unbeaten for 33 games in a row. You can have better days, but doubting this squad of very young players I think it's unfair."

Saudi Arabia's Struggles Continue

Saudi Arabia, who drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their first game, were unable to replicate the defensive resilience that had earned them that result. Despite mounting occasional counterattacks, they were never effective. Faced with pressure from their opponents, they ended up conceding four goals, which forced them onto the defensive. They made many defensive errors, leaving open spaces that Spain exploited to great effect, finishing with just one shot on goal — a disappointing performance that left them far from competing for a result.

With Spain having now secured their place in the Round of 32, attention turns to their final group match against Uruguay on June 26, where a positive result would likely confirm their position atop Group H heading into the knockout stages. For Saudi Arabia, the comprehensive defeat leaves their own path to advancement significantly narrowed, with the team now needing a strong result in their remaining fixture to keep any realistic hope of progression alive after consecutive results that have exposed clear defensive vulnerabilities against higher-quality opposition.